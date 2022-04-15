CARTHAGE 7, JASPER 1: Brooks Brewster worked a complete-game on the hill for Carthage, striking out seven with no walks and no earned runs allowed, and he helped himself at the plate with a double, single and four RBI as Carthage rolled past Jasper, 7-1.
Connor Cuff had three hits, two RBI and three runs scored for the Bulldogs.
TATUM 4, W. RUSK 0: NEW LONDON - Landen Tovar worked a complete-game shutout for Tatum, striking out five, walking one and giving up just two hits, and the Eagles blanked West Rusk, 4-0.
Reese Milam belted a home run and added a single for Tatum. Levi Lister doubled and drove in two runs and Ashby Anthony had a double and a single.
Bryant Mason and Clayton Keith had the lone hits for West Rusk, both singles. Jimmie Harper struck out two, walked two and gave up one earned run on four hits in 5.1 innings to shoulder the pitching loss. Will Jackson fanned three with no walks or hits allowed in 1.2 innings.
WASKOM 7, E. FIELDS 1: WASKOM - Carson Gonzalez went the distance on the mound for Waskom, Landon Rogers and Jacob Woodard drove in two runs apiece and the Wildcats earned a 7-1 win over Elysian Fields.
Gonzalez, who also doubled and scored a run, struck out four, walked three and gave up one earned run. Cole Watson added a double, and Jayce Thompson and Cody Hess drove in runs for the Wildcats.
David Hutson and Blake Merritt both doubled and singled in the loss for Elysian Fields. Jase Greenslate struck out four and walked five in 2.1 innings. Brody Parker fanned two and walked two in 3.2 frames.
N. DIANA 10, GLADEWATER 0: DIANA - Three Eagle pitchers combined on a three-hitter, and Hunter Gleason drove in three runs with a double and a single as New Diana blanked Gladewater, 10-0.
Austin Kerns tripled for the Eagles. Elliott Foreman added a double and an RBI. Hayden Thomas and Jacob Newland recorded two hits apiece, and Logan Simmons, Cohle Sherman and Ivan Benoit all drove in runs.
Dylan Abernathy worked four innings on the hill, striking out seven with no walks and two hits allowed. Gleason fanned one and walked three in an inning, and John Lutrell worked one frame.
SABINE 19, DAINGERFIELD 0: LIBERTY CITY - Jace Burns tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out five and walking one, and also did major damage at the plate with a home run, double, single and five RBI as Sabine rolled past Daingerfield, 19-0.
Alex Galyean and Payton McBride also homered for the Cardinals. Galyean added a single and finished with three RBI, and McBride tripled and also drove in three. Matt Huey and Jaydan McPherson had two RBI apiece, and Caden Richardson and Zach Donovan chipped in with RBI.
H. SPRINGS 12, O. CITY 3: ORE CITY - Chase Brown and Pat Boyd collected two hits apiece and drove in four runs apiece, and the Hughes Springs Mustangs notched a 12-3 win over the Ore City Rebels.
Brown doubled twice, and Boyd and Trapper Golden added doubles for the Mustangs. Golden and Bryce Ratley had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Croy Endsley also drove in a run. Golden earned the pitching win with two innings of action on the hill.
Jordan Escamilla had two hits and an RBI, and Juan Garcia drove in a run for the Rebels in the loss. Escamilla worked 5.1 innings on the mound and took the pitching loss.
HARMONY 16, WINONA 3: Cooper Wadding drove in four runs with a couple of hits, Braxton Baker singled twice and plated two runs and the Harmony Eagles earned a 16-3 win over Winona.
Spencer Wall, Tucker Tittle, Tanner Tittle, Boston Seahorn and Riley Patterson all added RBI. Landen Wilkerson, Tucker Tittle and Wadding combined on a one-hitter for the Eagles. Wilkerson struck out three and walked three, giving up one hit, in two innings. Tittle fanned six and walked one in two frames and Wadding had one strikeout in one inning of action.
HAWKINS 12, L. CHAPEL 1: HAWKINS - Dristun Pruitt banged out three hits and drove in three runs from the top of the order, Julian Frazier added three hits and three RBI and the Hawkins Hawks earned a 12-1 win over Leverett's Chapel.
Braden Adams tripled and drove in a run for the Hawks. Frazier and Dawsun Pruitt had doubles, with Pruitt also driving in a run. Micah Staruska had two hits and an RBI. Frazier earned the pitching win, striking out eight, walking two and giving up one earned run on three hits in four innings.