CARTHAGE 4, HUDSON 3: NACOGDOCHES — Braeden Wade struck out eight, walked one and worked six strong innings on the hill, Javarian Roquemore drove in two runs for the Bulldogs and Carthage stayed alive in a Class 4A best-of-three regional quarterfinal series with a 4-3 win over Hudson on Friday.
Hudson won the opener on Thursday. a third-and-deciding game is set for noon Saturday back in Nacogdoches.
Wade gave up three earned runs. Connor Cuff piched a scoreless inning for the Bulldogs.
Roquemore tripled once and singled twice for the Bulldogs. Noah Paddie, Dillon Davenport, Brooks Brewster and Jakerrian Roguemore all had singles, and Ty Chambers added a double. Brewster and Todd Register drove in runs.
W. OAK 11, W. RUSK 0: WHITEHOUSE — Landon Anderson homered, doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Gavyn Jones worked a five-inning no-hitter from the mound and the White Oak Roughnecks completed a sweep of a Class 3A regional quarterfinal series with an 11-0 win over West Rusk.
Jones struck out eight, walked three and threw 51 of his 79 pitches for strikes. He helped his own cause at the plate with a double, single and three RBI.
Cayson Siegley singled and drove in a run. Noah Carter had a single and two RBI, and Breyden White and Max Tramel drove in a run apiece.
Jimmie Harper walked four, struck out one and gave up two earned runs in 3.2 innings to shoulder the pitching loss for West Rusk.
HARMONY 9, SABINE 8: HALLSVILLE — The Harmony Eagles stayed alive with a nearly win on Friday and won the series with a 9-8 decision in the third-and-deciding game later in the day in a 3A regional quarterfinal against the Sabine Cardinals.
Sabine won the opener on Thursday, 9-4.
In the early game on Friday, a 6-1 Harmony win, Will Young went the distance on the mound. He struck out five, walked three and gave up one earned run.
Boston Seahorn had three hits and scored twice for the Eagles. Tucker Tittle doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs. Tanner Tittle doubled, and Cooper Wadding and Riley Patterson both drove in runs.
Jace Burns singled and dove in the lone run for Sabine. Caden Richardson struck out four, walked three and did not allow an earned run in four innings. Burns fanned two, walked two and gave up three earned runs in two innings.
Late Thursday
HUDSON 6, CARTHAGE 2: NACOGDOCHES — Colby Turner went 6.2 strong innings on the mound, Remington Roff had two hits and an RBI and the Hudson Hornets opened a Class 4A best-of-three regional quarterfinal series with a 6-2 win over Carthage.
Turner struck out six, walked three and gave up one earned run for Hudson. Collin Pitts, Tyler Dickerson, Collin Ross, Clayton Wigley and Kannan Holder all drove in runs.
For Carthage in the loss, Connor Cuff had two hits and scored once. Jakerrian Roquemore added two hits. Todd Register doubled and drove in a run and Javarian Roquemore added an RBI. Javarian Roquemore struck out five, walked six and gave up four earned runs in five innings. Matthew Smith struck out two, walked one and allowed one earned run in two frames.