CLEBURNE 4, HALLSVILLE 0: CLEBURNE — Cleburne pushed across three runs in the bottom of the first, added a run late and held on for a 4-0 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Friday to force a third-and-deciding game in a Class 5A best-of-three area playoff series.
Hallsville won the opener on Thursday, 7-6. The teams are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. today in Whitehouse to settle things.
Pete Martinez went the distance on the mound for Cleburne, holding Hallsville to four hits — all singles. Martinez struck out nine and walked two.
Carson Blakeley fanned three, walked four and allowed two earned runs in five innings for Hallsville. Brody Slaten pitched a scoreless inning.
Hallsville got leadoff men on in the first and fourth innings, but couldn’t dent the scoreboard. Matt Houston, Logan Jones, Sawyer Dunagan and Connor White had the hits for the Bobcats.
Cleburne got a walk by Zack Moore and singles from Aubrey Whitehead and Pedro Martinez to load the bags in the bottom of the first, and Cooper Lynch drove in a run with a bunt. Martinez and Lynch scored on an error for a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Yellowjackets used back-to-back walks and a single by Pedro Martinez to load the bases, and another Lynch bunt plated a run to make the final 4-0.
CARTHAGE 10, GIDDINGS 1: MADISONVILLE — Todd Register singled and drove in three runs, Braeden Wade pitched six strong innings for the Bulldogs and Carthage closed out a sweep of a Class 4A area playoff series with a 10-1 win over Giddings.
Noah Paddie, Connor Cuff and Jakerrian Roquemore all had two hits for Carthage, with Paddie, Cuff, Jakerrian Roquemore and Javarian Roquemore driving in runs. Cuff, Jakerrian Roquemore and Braden Smith all doubled for the Bulldogs.
Wade struck out five with no walks, giving up one earned run on five hits. Matthew Smith pitched a scoreless inning.
W. OAK 5, MINEOLA 1: MOUNT PLEASANT — Landon Anderson went the distance on the mound, Alex Scott drove in a pair of runs for the Roughnecks and White Oak earned a 5-1 win over Mineola in a winner-take-all, one-game format Class 3A area playoff game.
Anderson struck out four, walked one and gave up no earned runs on four hits. At the plate, Dylan Creager had two hits, Noah Carter a single and an RBI and Gavyn Jones, Anderson and Colton Millwood a hit apiece.
HARMONY 7, TATUM 0: The Harmony Eagles scored four times in the bottom of the second to take control, and closed out a sweep of Tatum in a Class 3A best-of-three area playoff series wit ha 7-0 win.
Will Young struck out four, walked three and scattered seven hits for the Eagles on the mound. Tucker Tittle and Riley Patterson both doubled for Harmony. Young had three hits and an RBI, Tittle two hits and Patterson, Cooper Wadding, Braxton Baker and Brayden Phillips an RBI apiece.
Reese Milam doubled and singled in the loss for Tatum. Aidan Anthony and Mason Whiddon both added tow hits, and Ashby Anthony singled. Milam worked five innings on the hill, striking out three, walking three and giving up three earned runs.
W. RUSK 6, WINNSBORO 2: TYLER — Will Jackson banged out a pair of doubles and a single, driving in two runs, and the West Rusk Raiders opened a Class 3A best-of-three area playoff series with a 6-2 win over Winnsboro at Cumberland Academy.
The series will conclude today at Grand Saline, with Game 2 set for 5 p.m.
Jimmie Harper had a double and a single for the Raiders. Ty Harper had two hits and two RBI, and Cole Jackson drove in a run. Bryant Mason went 6.2 innings on the mound, striking out two, walking one and giving up two earned runs. Jackson fanned one in his 1/3 of an inning.
U. HILL 6, M. GROVE 4: LINDALE — Five different Bulldogs drove in runs to back the solid pitching of Daniel Dunn and Saige Hendrix, and Union Hill won the deciding game of a Class A area playoff series with a 6-4 victory over Miller Grove.
Hendrix doubled and singled, driving in a run. Logan Dunn singled twice, and Daniel Dunn, Caleb Simmons, Carlos Mendoza and Eli Mendoza all drove in runs for the Bulldogs.
Daniel Dunn struck out five and walked three, giving up three earned runs in 5.2 innings. Hendrix fanned one in a scoreless 1.1 innings of action.
LATE THURSDAY
HALLSVILLE 7, CLEBURNE 6: HALLSVILLE — On Thursday in the opening game of the series, the Bobcats walked off with a 7-6 win in 10 innings.
Blake Cox earned the pitching win and also had the game-winning, RBI single to drive in Jake Holladay in the 10th.
Cleburne took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th on a two-out single, but in the bottom of the 10th the Bobcats loaded the bases with no outs. Cleburne made a pitching change and got back-to-back strikeouts, but Cox came through with his clutch hit to end it.
SABINE 6, HOOKS 2: MARSHALL — Matt Huey worked a complete game on the mound, Payton McBride homered and drove in two runs and the Sabine Cardinals opened a Class 3A best-of-three area playoff series with a 6-2 win over Hooks.
Huey struck out five, walked three and did not allow an earned run, scattering three hits in seven innings of work.
At the plate, Colt Sparks added a double and an RBI for the Cardinals, and Carter Patterson singled and drove in a run.