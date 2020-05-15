From Staff Reports
District 16-4A has established itself as one of the top baseball districts in the state.
Kilgore advanced to the state tournament last season, and Spring Hill qualified for the regional semifinals. When this season ended, Kilgore (14), Spring Hill (16) and Bullard (18) were all ranked in the Top 20.
The district has seven seniors committed to play college baseball, including six at the Division I level.
The season ending before teams had a chance to play a district game, but district coaches released an All-Senior Team recently:
Spring Hill: Dylan Hutchison, infield; Logan Avant, first base; Ethan Tidwell, outfield; Caden Noah, pitcher; Hunter Hollan, pitcher; Jonas Roberts, catcher; Trent Gregson, pitcher; Ryan Lepire, infield; Colby Noah, infield; Luke Guarisco, infield; Craig Hunnicutt, outfield.
Kilgore: Kaden Thrower, outfield; Karson Gee, outfield; Spencer Thompson, infield; Sam Witt, catcher; Brayden Johnson, pitcher; Jayce McFarland, outfield; Chase Hampton, pitcher.
Gilmer: Brett Britton, first base; Grant Couture, infield; Trent Shelton, pitcher; Eric Zimmerman, outfield; Dalton Plunkett, pitcher; Nick Hamilton, outfield.
Henderson: Chase Towe, infield; Caleb Medford, infield; Luke Briscoe, outfield; Brady Johnson, outfield; Collin Everitt, pitcher; Brady Odom, catcher; Sam Moores, pitcher; Alan Pollard, outfield.
Bullard: Mason Kelley, pitcher; Grant Walters, pitcher; Tanner Fowler, outfield; Zakary Zahirnaik, pitcher.
Chapel Hill: Kahlan Griffin, outfield; Ty Keys, catcher; Dalton Line, first base; Cordell Livingston, pitcher; Nolan Green, infield; Montreal Butler, infield.