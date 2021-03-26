DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 4, T. HIGH 2: TEXARKANA — Justin Beltran turned in a dominant performance on the hill, and Gabe Flores paced the offense with a home run and a single as the Longview Lobos edged Texas High, 4-2.
Beltran fanned nine and walked four, giving up one earned run in six innings. Flores struck out one with no walks or runs allowed in an inning of work.
Connor Cox doubled, singled twice and drove in a run, and Trenton Bush added two hits and an RBI for the Lobos.
S. SPRINGS 13, P. TREE 4: A five-run fourth inning powered the Sulphur Springs Wildcats past Pine Tree, 13-4.
Nikema Williams tripled and drove in a run for the Pirates, who managed just one hit. Hunter Gleason and Connor Carrell both drove in runs. Wade Fell took the pitching loss.
HALLSVILLE 4, MARSHALL 3: MARSHALL — The Hallsville Bobcats did all of their damage in the top of the fifth, scoring four runs and rallying for a 4-3 win over Marshall.
Tyler Lee and Trenton Smith both doubled for Hallsville, and Logan Jones, Conner Sttewart, Noah Jumper and Matt Houston drove in runs. Landon Bowden worked three innings, striking out three and walking one. Carson Blakeley fanned three and walked one in 2.1 innings.
Brayden Robbins had a double an single and Dallan Shaw singled twice in the loss for Marshall. Garrett Cotten struck out five and walked five in seven innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
DISTRICT 16-4AS. HILL 17, CUMBERLAND 0: TYLER — Colin Martin went deep twice, adding a single and driving in six runs for the Panthers, and Brennan Ferguson tossed a no-hitter as Spring Hill rolled to a 17-0 win over Cumberland Academy.
Ferguson struck out seven and walked one in a four-inning game that saw Spring Hill put 10 on the board in the fourth inning. Whitten Bowles and Jordan Hodges singled and drove in two runs apiece. Bryant King added two RBI, and Marshall Lipsey drove in one run.
BULLARD 9, HENDERSON 1: BULLARD — Bullard broke open a close game with a seven-run fifth inning in a 9-1 win over Henderson.
Henderson finished with two hits, singles by J.T. Howard and Grant Martin.
DISTRICT 15-4A
P. GROVE 6, GILMER 3: GILMER — Pleasant Grove started strong, scoring five times in the top of the first on the way to a 6-3 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Aaron Stanley and Tyler Watkins both doubled in the loss for Gilmer. Watkins, Stanley and Cutter Montgomery drove in runs. Hunter Wynne took the pitching loss. He struck out six and walked five in five innings.
DISTRICT 15-3AW. OAK 19, O. CITY 1: WHITE OAK — Gavyn Jones struck out 10 in a five-inning victory, and Tyler Puckett drove in three runs to lead the offense in a 19-1 victory over Ore City.
Jones walked three and gave up one earned run and also helped his own cause with a double and single. Puckett doubled. Dylan Creager had two RBI. Josh Covington singled twice and drove in a run. Gavin Bzdil had a single and two RBI, and Graham Young drove in one run. Dylan Carrell finished with two hits and two RBI.
For Ore City in the loss, Trevor Harris tripled and singled.
DISTRICT 16-3AE. FIELDS 5, HARLETON 3: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields put three on the board in the bottom of the first and held on for a 5-3 win over Harleton.
Jackson Illingworth worked 5.1 innings for the win, striking out six and walking six. Jase Greenslate doubled and drove in a run, and J.D. Ballard added a couple of RBI for Elysian fields.
Taber Childs tripled and singled in the loss for Harleton.
TATUM 10, JEFFERSON 0: TATUM — Landen Tovar dominated on the hill for Tatum, striking out eight with no walks and one hit allowed in five innings as the Eagles notched a 10-0 win.
Tovar helped himself with a triple and an RBI. Camron Redwine doubled twice and drove in four runs from the top of the order. Mason Whiddon added a double and an RBI. Garrett Friend and Aidan Anthony had two hits and an RBI apiece.
Ryan Yeater had the lone Jefferson hit. Parker Grubbs struck out three with no walks in 4.1 innings.
DISTRICT 19-2ABECKVILLE 16, L. CHAPEL 0: BECKVILLE — Three Bearcats combined to toss a no-hitter at Leverett’s Chapel, and Lance White drove in four runs with a couple of hits as Beckville cruised to a 16-0 win.
White struck out six with no walks in three innings. Quinton Roberts fanned two in an inning, and Brady Davis struck out three in his one inning on the hill.
Tyler Bryan and Roberts had two doubles apiece, with Bryan adding a single and two RBI and Roberts finishing with three hits and two RBI. Colby Davidson doubled, singled and drove in two, and Davis had a double and an RBI.
U. GROVE 10, B. SANDY 0: UNION GROVE — Matthew Bower tossed a no-hitter at Big Sandy, striking out nine and walking two as the Lions rolled to a 10-0 win.
Bower threw 77 pitches in five innings, 50 for strikes.
At the dish, Cannon Cowan drove in two runs, and Hunter Cannon and Kenneth Johnson drove in runs for the Lions.
HAWKINS 41, N. SUMMERFIELD 0: NEWSUMMERFIELD — Nine Hawks had hits and 12 Hawkins players drove in runs in a 41-0 win over New Summerfield.
Micah Staruska led the 27-hit attack with five hits and five RBI. Isaac chambers, Zach Conde and Paeton Smith had four hits apiece, with Jeramy Torres and Braden Adams adding three hits apiece and Dristun Pruitt adding two hits. Torres drove in five runs. Pruitt, Conde and Adams all drove in four runs, and Chambers, Rowdy Searer, Kaleb Remedies and Smith adding two RBI apiece.
Julia Frazier and Adams combined on a no-hitter. Adams fanned seven with no walks and Frazier struck out six with two walks.
DISTRICT 17-2ARIVERCREST 15, L-KILDARE 4: LINDEN — Rivercrest used a seven-run fifth inning to turn a close game into a blowout on the way to a 15-4 win over Linden-Kildare.
Hunter Crenshaw and Jackson Lee doubled in the loss for Linden-Kildare. Kyler Fitts had two hits and an RBI, Colt Neville an RBI and Crenshaw two hits. Trey Phillips took the pitching loss.
DISTRICT 23-2AGARY 14, MARTINSVILLE 2: MARTINSVILLE — Mason Smith collected four hits and drove in three runs to lead the Gary Bobcats past Martinsville, 14-2.
Payton Chamness had a triple, single and RBI, and Landin Woodfin doubled. Cody Baugher drove in two runs. Ty Ransom had an RBI. Jayden Cockerham finished with three hits, and Dalton Lamborn and Darin Livingston had two hits apiece. Lamborn drove in three runs, and Livingston added an RBI.
Livingston went the distance on the mound, striking out seven with no walks in five innings.
NON-DISTRICTRUSK 3, HILLSBORO 0: RUSK — Mason Cirkel tossed a two-hit shutout at Hillsboro, striking out 10 with no walks in seven innings as Rusk notched a 3-0 win.
Cirkel and J.D. Thompson both doubled for the Eagles, with Thompson driving in two runs. Bryce Lenard had two hits, and Will Dixon added two hits and an RBI.
COLLEGELETU SPLITS: Jared Schurig pitched six strong innings, and his offense delivered as LeTourneau’s baseball team won the second game of a doubleheader with Hardin-Simmons Friday, 13-2.
The YellowJackets dropped the first game, 3-1, despite another solid outing from starter Kolbey Sharpe.
LETU (8-11, 6-5 American Southwest Conference) will meet HSU (5-12, 2-9) in the rubber game of the three-game series 10 a.m. today at Conrad-Vernon Field.
Schurig (2-2) went six innings, scattering six hits, and allowing a run and a walk, while striking out six in the win. Kolton Eberlan worked the final three innings, giving up four hits, a run, no walks, and had three strikeouts to pick up his second save of the year.
Bryce Brueggemeyer went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI in Game 2. Weston McKinley was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI. Noah Arellano was 2-for-4 with a solo homer. It was the second straight weekend McKinley has homered. He and Arellano both have three dingers this year.
The Jackets pounded a season-high 17 hits. Chaz Jackson was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Cole Thompson had two hits in three plate appearances. Kameron Lindsey was 1-for-3.
In the first game, Sharpe (2-2) went the distance, allowing four hits, one earned run and a walk, while striking out a season-high eight batters.
Cody Stanley was 2-for-2. Austin Smith, Anthony Ybarra and McKinley all went 1-for-3.