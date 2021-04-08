District 16-4AC. HILL 7, HENDERSON 6: NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs took a 5-1 lead after one inning and held on for a 7-6 win over Henderson.
Christain Brown and Tobias Jackson both homered for Henderson in the loss. Jackson added a double and finished with three RBI. J.T. Howard and Dashawn Jackson had two hits apiece, and Aden Butler drove in a run.
Cole Bradley worked on inning on the hill and took the loss for the Lions.
District 15-3ASABINE 15, GLADEWATER 3: LIBERTY CITY — Alex Galyean did major damage from the top of the lineup, homering, doubling, driving in four runs and scoring twice as the Sabine Cardinals notched a 15-3 win over Gladewater.
Caden Richardson doubled and drove in a run for the Cardinals, who scored nine times in the bottom of the first inning. Paton McBride had two hits and an RBI, Matt Huey one hit and two RBI and Jace Burns, Carter Patterson and Caden Loveless an RBI apiece.
McBride earned the pitching win, giving up one earned run in three innings. River Reinhart struck out three and allowed an earned run in two innings of work.
DAINGERFIELD 6, O. CITY 4: DAINGERFIELD — Dee Lewis homered and drove in three runs for Daingerfield, and the Tigers broke a 4-4 deadlock with a couple of runs in the sixth on the way to a 6-4 win over Ore City.
Braxton Jimmerson, Austin Fomby and Dco Wright also drove in runs for the Tigers. Ty Byrd struck out seven in three innings.
Jordan Escamilla had a single and two RBI, and Trevor Harris drove in a run in the loss for Ore City. Lane Burks struck out nine, walked two and gave up three earned runs in five innings. Escamalla was tagged with the loss after giving up two unearned runs on four hits in an inning of action.
District 16-3AE. FIELDS 6, TROUP 1: TROUP — Kip Lewis homered, Noah Grubbs tripled and drove in a run and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets used a strong outing on the mound by Jackson Illingworth to earn a 6-1 win over Troup.
Illingworth went the full seven innings, striking out five with no walks or earned runs allowed on six hits. Ryan Wilkerson, Campbell White and David Hutson also drove in runs for the Yellowjackets.