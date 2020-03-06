BORDER BATTLE
■ LONGVIEW 10, MALVERN 2: TEXARKANA — The Longview Lobos took an early lead and then erupted for seven runs in the third, handing Malvern, Arkansas a 10-2 whipping and giving Lobo head coach Jim Goldman his 500th career victory in the process.
Goldman, in his third season at Longview, moved to 500-373-3 in his career with the win over Malvern. The Lobos later defeated Lakeside, 7-2.
Connor Cox had two hits and drove in three runs for the Lobos. Micah King and Keaton King both doubled. Parker Cox and Gabe Flores had two hits apiece, and Owen Kunneman, Trenton Bush and King all drove in runs.
Cason Orr struck out nine, waked three and allowed just one earned run on four hits in six innings for the pitching win.
Against Lakeside, Justin Beltran had two RBI from the top of the order. Trenton Bush added two hits, nd Gabe Flores, Connor Cox and Dakalon Taylor drove in runs.
Gage Bellatti struck out four and walked two, allowing two earned runs in three innings. Trenton Bush worked two scoreless innings.
SPRING HILL
■ SPRING HILL 4, N. BOSTON 0: Two Panther pitchers combined to blank New Boston, and Spring Hill scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to put away a 4-0 win over the Lions.
Logan Avant worked four innings and got the win, striking out eight and walking one. Colin Martin fanned two and walked two in two innings.
Caden Noah doubled and drove in a run for Spring Hill. Martin and Marshall Lipsay added two hits apiece, and Jonas Roberts drove in a run.
The Panthers will face A&M Consolidated at noon today.
■ CARTHAGE 10, NEW BOSTON 1: Dylan Leach tripled and drove in three runs, Mason Bobo added a hit and two RBI from the top spot in the order and Carthage rolled past New Boston, 10-1.
Jackson Blissett doubled, and Craig McNew, Si Schumacher, Noah Anderson and Sawyer Smith all drove in runs for the Bulldogs. Braeden Wade struck out nine with just one walk, giving up one unearned run in six innings.
■ CARTHAGE 9, MARSHALL 4: Four in the second and five in the third proved to be too much for Marshall to overcome in a 9-4 loss to Carthage.
Jarrett Phillips homered and singled in the loss for Marshall. Jim Weaver added two hits, and Payton McMullen drove in a run.
OIL BELT
■ PINE TREE 5, TAYLOR 2: KILGORE — Pine Tree scored a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh, and Wade Fell went the distance on the hill for the Pirates in a 5-2 win over Taylor.
Fell struck out three and walked one and helped himself at the plate with two hits and two RBI. Connor Carrell added two hits and an RBI. One of Carrell’s hits was a double.
■ N. DIANA WINS 2: KILGORE — The New Diana Eagles defeated Central Heights (4-3) and Liberty-Eylau (5-1) on Friday.
Against Central Heights, Darren Manes had two hits and two RBI, Cade Medlin two hits and Zachary Malone and Elliot Foreman an RBI apiece. Zachary Malone fanned four and walked three in five innings. Cody Stanley pitched a scoreless sixth.
Manes had two hits and Medlin drove in two runs in the win over Liberty-Eylau. Foreman, Isaiah Martinez and Stanley all drove in runs. Addison Holt went the distance on the mound, striking out eight, walking four and giving up one earned run.
LINDALE
■ HALLSVILLE WINS 2: LINDALE — Drayton brown struck out 12, walked one and allowed no earned runs in a complete-game as the Hallsville Bobcats blanked Corsicna, 3-1.
Matt Houston paced the Bobcats on offense with two hits and two RBI. Connor Reed drove in a run.
Also on Friday, the Bobcats rolled to a 12-1 win over Athens.
Brayden Walker doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Bobcats. Zach Daniel added three hits and two RBI. Hagen Mangum finished with two hits and three RBI. Jayden Torrans added two hits. Blake Ware drove in two runs, and Conner Stewart and Nolan Cox drove in a run apiece. Trenton Smith struck out four, walked one and gave up no earned runs in four innings. Mangum pitched a scoreless inning.
MINDEN
■ E. FIELDS 9, LAKESIDE 4: MINDEN, La. — Ryan Wilkerson and J.D. Ballard drove in two runs apiece, and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets rallied from a 9-4 win over Lakeside.
Wilkerson had a double for EF, which trailed 3-0 before scoring four in the bottom of the third. Kyle Storey had two hits and an RBI. Wilkerson earned the pitching win, striking out three and walking three in 4.2 innings. Jackson Illingworth fanned five with no walks or runs allowed — giving up just one hit — in 2.1 frames.
NACOGDOCHES
■ TATUM 8, HENDERSON 6: NACOGDOCHES — Klein Bradbury had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run for Tatum in an 8-6 win over Henderson.
Robey Box, Logan Foster and Luke Lister all doubled for Tatum. Garrett Friend had two hits and an RBI, and Lister and K.J. Acevedo drove in runs.
Alex Bisnette and Caleb Medford had doubles in the loss for Henderson. Cade Spivey and Medford had two hits apiece, and Tobias Jackson, Medford, Bisnette, Collin Everitt and Chase Towe drove in runs.
GRAND SALINE
■ WHITE OAK 5, H. SPRINGS 3: GRAND SALINE — Max Tramel and Gavin Bzdil had two hits and two RBI apiece, and Bzdil went the distance on the hill to earn the pitching win in a 5-3 victory over Hughes Springs.
Bzdil doubled, Dylan Creager had two hits and Landon Anderson chipped in with a hit and an RBI. On the hill, Bzdil struck out seven and walked four, giving up two earned runs.
Corey Johnson doubled twice and drove in a run and Tyson Daigle and Andrew Gaul added RBI for Hughes Springs in the loss. Daigle struck out nine, walked five and gave up one earned run in the loss.
In a 3-0 loss to Chisum, Daigle doubled and Cameron Johns had two hits for Hughes Springs. Zach Moore fanned five and walked one in seven innings, giving up one earned run.
TYLER
■ GLADEWATER 16, ALBA-GOLDEN 3: TYLER — Robert Nino and Zach Polanco drove in three runs apiece for Gladewater, which scored eight times in the bottom of the first en route to a 16-3 win over Alba-Golden.
Polanco doubled. Garrett Glenn had two htis and two RBI, Tanner Gothard two hits and an RBI, Hayden Turnage two RBI and Robert Hodges, Devin Walker, Austin Moran and K’Havia Reese an RBI apiece. Ben Alvarez struck out four and walked four in four innings.
■ BROWNSBORO 2, WINONA 0: TYLER — Winona managed four hits and gave up lone runs in the second and fifth innigns in a 2-0 loss to Brownsboro.
Mason Horneman had two hits for the Wildcats. Jesse Jones struck out three and walked two in five innings.
Late in the day, Winona coasted to a 17-4 win over Cumberland Academy.
Latarian Anderson doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Jesse Jones, Peyton Snow and Caden Wharton all added doubles. Chris Zuniga had four hits and two RBI, Wharton and Julio Zuniga two RBI apiece and David Lindsey and Jesse Jones an RBI each. Snow and Julio Zuniga had three stolen bases apiece. Colby McFarland earned the pitching win, giving up two earned runsin 4.2 innings while striking out two and walking one.
UNION GROVE
■ UNION GROVE 10, W. RUSK 2: UNION GROVE — Carson Daniels doubled and drove in two runs, Cannon Cowan and Hunter Cannon added a single and two RBI apiece and Union Grove notched a 10-2 win over West Rusk.
Kooper Smith drew four walks and Tyler Barkley drove in a run for the Lions. Noah Mayhan struck out three and walked none in three innings for the pitching win.
■ SABINE WINS 2: UNION GROVE — Weston Pritchard had four hits and four RBI in a 15-2 win over Como-Pickton and two Cardinals combined to toss a no-hitter in a 6-0 win over Hawkins as Sabine notched a couple of wins on Friday.
Against Como-Pickton, Pritchard had a double and three singles. Jace Burns homered, and Alex Galyean and Landon McKinney both doubled. Galyean had two hits and three RBI, McKinney three hits and two RBI, Kord Laird two its and two RBI, Tanner Hardee two hits and Holton Pepper a single and two RBI. Burns struck out eight and walked one in five innings for the win.
McKinney struck out six in 4.2 innings and Payton McBride fanned two in 1.1 frames for the Cardinals against Hawkins. Galyean doubled and singled, and McKinney and A.J. Gresham drove in two runs apiece.
GARY
■ BECKVILLE 9, WASKOM 0: GARY — Colter Klingler had two hits and drove in two runs, and Evan Allen, Lance White, Colby Davidson, Quinton Roberts and Daxton Eghredge all got into the RBI act for Beckville in a 9-0 win over Waskom.
Tylre Bryan worked a one-hitter for the Bearcats on the hill. He struck out six with no walks in three innings.
ALTO
■ C-CAMDEN 16, JEFFERSON 1: ALTO — Corrigan-Camden scored eight in the first and added seven in the second to roll past Jefferson, 16-1.
Jefferson managed two hits on the day, singles by Baylor Varnell and Ezekiel Najera. Najera drove in a run.
In a 9-0 loss to Alto, Camden Simpson doubled for the lone Jefferson hit.
LATE THURSDAY SPRING HILL
■ MARSHALL 5, NEW BOSTON 4: Marshall scored once in the top of the 10th inning to rally for a 5-4 win over New Boston.
Hayden Kelehan and Garrett Cotten, the top two men in the lineup, had three hits and two RBI apiece for Marshall. Kelehan had a double and Roderick Hyter drove in a run. Garrett Cotten pitches seven innings, striking out 15, walking one and giving up four earned runs on nine hits. Dante Enriguez picked up the win in relief.
GARY
■ HARLETON 6, GARY 0: GARY — Drew Stafford tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Hunter Shirts doubled and the Harleton Wildcats notched a 6-0 win over Gary.
Taber Childs had two hits and an RBI, and Hunter Wallace chipped in with an RBI. Ethan Cooner struck out seven and walked one in 4.2 innings, and Childs fanned four and walked two in 1.1 frames.
■ O. CITY 20, GILMER JV 3: UNION GROVE — Jarrett Tutt, Juan Garcia and Trevor Harris all drove in three runs for Ore City as the Rebels used a 10-run fifth inning to roll past the Gilmer JV, 0-3.
Tutt doubled an singled. Garcia, Lane Burks and Harris all had two hits. Ty Freeman added two RBI and Micah Pugh drove in a run. Freeman struck out eight and walked four in 3.2 innings.
from staff reports