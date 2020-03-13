HALLSVILLE
■ HALLSVILLE 9, BROWNSBORO 2: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats used a six-run third to snap a 1-1 tie and pave the way to a 9-2 win over the Brownsboro Bears.
Easton Loyd, Zach Daniel and Conner Stewart all drove in two runs for the victorious Bobcats. Loyd and Stewart each finished with two hits, while Hagen Mangum and Colby McPherson each doubled.
Trenton Smith and Nolan Cox both struckout three in the win.
■ LIBERTY-EYLAU 9, MARSHALL 1: HALLSVILLE — The Marshall Mavericks took an early 1-0 lead in their game against Liberty-Eylau, but saw the lead dissolve with a nine-run Leopard third that culminated in a 9-1 loss.
Payton McMullen and Jim Weaver bagged two hits each, while Caleb Valentine had the other Maverick hit.
JASPER
■ KIRBYVILLE 3, KILGORE 2: JASPER — Kilgore rallied to tie in the bottom of the sixth, but saw Kirbyville answer with a run in the top of the seventh, leading to a 3-2 victory.
Jayce McFarland singled and doubled in the loss for Kilgore. Chase Hampton also bagged a double and both he and McFarland drove in runs.
Other Bulldogs to collect singles included Sam Witt, Brayden Johnson, Hunter Pipak and Kyle Wheeler.
A&M CONSOLIDATED■ A&M CONSOLIDATED 10, SPRING HILL 0: COLLEGE STATION: A five-run fifth broke open a close contest and lifted A&M Consolidated to a 10-0 shutout of the Spring Hill Panthers here Friday afternoon.
The Panthers were handcuffed and limited to three base hits. Lead hitter Colin Marton had two singles and Caden Noah the other.
Alex Brown started and took the L for Spring Hill. He scattered six hits and fanned a couple.
WHITE OAK
■ WHITE OAK 15, JEFFERSON 0: WHITE OAK — Cayson Siegley tossed an abbreviated no-hitter as the White Oak Roughnecks pounded out 13 hits in a 15-0 skunking of the Jefferson Bulldogs.
Siegley threw 30 pitches and struck out three against no walks.
Micah Gibson and Gavin Bzdil each had three hits in the rout. Gibson and Dylan Carrell accounted for the only extra-base hits with a double each.
Carrell drove in a game-high three runs, while Bzdil pushed across a couple runs.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 13, ATHENS 1: Sparked by a 10-run first, the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets proved the most lethal insect in their 13-1 annihilation of the Athens Hornets.
Jackson Illingworth tripled, drove in a run and scored twice as EF made short work of Athens. Logan Presley singled in three runs and scored twice from he lead slot.
JD Pollard paced the 11-hit parade with three singles and two RBI. Jonathan Ramsey plated a pair with his double,
Ballard was in command on the mound with one hit surrendered and three Ks.
■ PARIS 14, JEFFERSON 0: WHITE OAK — Hits were scarce for the Jefferson Bulldogs in their 14-0 loss to the Paris Wildcats here Friday morning.
Caden Whatley and Ryan Yeater got the only two scratches for Jefferson in the loss.
■ WHITE OAK 9, ATHENS 0: WHITE OAK — The White Oak duo of Alex Scott and Jacob Laughlin teamed up to no-hit Athens in a 9-0 shutout here Friday afternoon.
Scott started and worked the first four innings before giving way to Scott to close things out.
After jumping out to a 3-0 first inning lead, the Roughnecks posted a half dozen in the third.
Dylan Carrell, Gavyn Jones and Jack Gense all bagged two base hits. Carrell, Dylan Creager, Gense and Micah Gibson slapped deuces. Gavin Bzdil, Carrell and Creager all drove in two runs.
RUSK■ TATUM 4, POLLOK CENTRAL 3: RUSK — The Tatum Eagles broke a 3-3 tine in the bottom half of the fourth to defeat Pollok Central, 4-3, here Friday in the Rusk Tournament.
Klein Bradbury led the Tatum attack with a couple doubles and two RBI.
Aiden Anthony, Logan Foster and Anthony Kirkpatrick all had singles for the Eagles.
■ HENDERSON 10, POLLOK CENTRAL 2: RUSK — Sparked by Tobias Jackson’s three RBI, the Henderson Lions roared to a 10-2 pasting of Pollok Central here Friday afternoon.
Cole Bradley got the win on the bump for the Lions with two hits scattered and four strikeouts.
Luke Briscoe and Collin Everett each bagged two hits for Henderson, while Bradley and Cade Spivey each plated two runs.
■ CENTER 10, TATUM 9: RUSK — Zac Smith doubled in Nathan Meyers as the Center Roughriders scored a wild 10-9 win over the Tatum Eagles here Friday afternoon.
Smith along with Colton Crawford and Jase Byrd had two each apiece for the Riders.
Luke Lister had three hits and three RBI in a losing effort for Tatum. Aiden Anthony, Garrett Friend and KJ Acevedo all finished with multiple base knocks for the Eagles.
HAWKINS
■ LINDEN-KILDARE 3, HAWKINS 1: HAWKINS — Scoring three runs in their final at bat, the Linden-Kildare Tigers rallied for a 3-1 win over the Hawkins Hawks here Friday.
Trey Schuler singled, tripled and drove in two runs for the Tigers. Mason Johnson and Jonathan Owen both bagged singles for the victors.
Hawkins got a double from Jeremy Torres and singles from both Bryce Burns and Jaydon Darius.
■ UNION GROVE 10, GLADEWATER 2: HAWKINS — Noah Mayhan and Carson Daniel both clubbed doubles, while Daniel, Cannon Cowan and Josh Rhodes all plated two runs as Union Grove coasted to a 10-2 win over Gladewater.
The Lions blew open what was a 3-2 lead with a seven spot in the fourth. Carter Smith was the lone UG player with a couple singles.
Kooper Smith fanned six and scattered two hits in the win.
Tanner Gothard and Robert Hodges managed the two Bear hits. Pitcher Hayden Turnage set down five on strikes in the losing cause.
■ MAUD 7, HAWKINS 3: HAWKINS — The Maud Cardinals used a 6-run uprising in the fifth to rally past the Hawkins Hawks 7-3 here Friday evening.
Zach Conde had a pair of singles in the setback for Hawkins.
WASKOM
■ DAINGERFIELD 14, HARLETON 4: WASKOM — Five players bagged multiple base hits as the Daingerfield Tigers rolled to a 14-4 win over the Harleton Wildcats.
Zalon Jeter, Braxton Jimmerson, Caleb Nixon and Lathon Sauceda all collected doubles. Jeter plated three runs as did Ty Byrd, while Coby Wright pushed across two runs.
■ HARLETON 9, WESTWOOD 2: WASKOM — Hunter Wallace smashed two hits including a double as the Harleton Wildcats rolled to a 9-2 win over the Westwood Panthers.
Taber Childs went the distance on the bump and fanned five against four hits.
Drew Stafford and Corbin Sanders each collected RBI.
■ BECKVILLE 15, WINONA 2: WASKOM — Tyler Bryan had two doubles, a single with three RBI as the Beckville Bearcats rolled to a 15-2 shellacking of the Winona Wildcats.
Evan Allen added a triple to the rout for Beckville. Lance White started on the hill and struckout nine against just three base hits.
TRI-STATE
■ NEW DIANA GETS A SPLIT: SHREVEPORT — New Diana squandered a 7-3 lead as Parkway rallied in its last at bat to notch an 8-7 come-from-behind victory Friday afternoon. In the nightcap, the Eagles scored a decisive 6-1 win over Benton.
The Eagles managed 13 base knocks in the loss. Isaiah Martinez and Cade Medlin both bagged two singles. Medlin and Cody Stanly drove in two runs apiece. Zachary Malone’s double was ND’s only extra-base hit.
Against Benton, Austin Green, who Kd 15 on the bump, homered and doubled with four RBI, while Malone added a single and double.
■ CARTHAGE GETS A SPLIT: SHREVEPORT — After dropping an early afternoon 9-7 decision to Benton, the Carthage Bulldogs bounced back with a 12-0 whitewash of Nashville.
Javarian Roquemore slapped out three hits including a double and drove in four runs for the Carthage in the nightcap. Brandon McNeely had a couple doubles and plated three runs in the rout.
Braeden Wade started and notched the win.
Sawyer Smith has two hits in the first game and Mason Bobo drove in three runs.
FROM STAFF REPORTS