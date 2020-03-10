Hallsville got timely hits, played solid defense for the most part and got shutdown efforts off the mound.
It’s been that kind of season so far for the Bobcats.
After a 4-4 tie after three innings, Hallsville plated seven unanswered runs to grab its 13th win of the season in an 11-4 win over Longview on Tuesday night at Lobo Field.
The Bobcats move to 13-1 on the season while Longview drops to 5-5.
Easton Loyd led the charge at the plate and Nolan Cox and Brayden Hodges handcuffed the Lobos for six scoreless innings in the win for Hallsville, which jumped to a 3-0 lead early.
The Lobos plated its only runs in the second inning, hanging a four spot with four of its five hits on the night.
From there, it was all Hallsville, which quickly plated the tying run after Longview went ahead briefly, 4-3.
Loyd finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs for the Bobcats, who out-hit Longview overall, 12-5, and had all nine in the lineup reach base and eight record hits.
Zack Daniel and Conner Stewart also turned in multi-hit nights. Daniel added an RBI and Stewart scored twice.
The Bobcats also took advantage of nine walks.
On the mound, Cox struck out five, walked none and scattered five hits in five innings of work. The starter gave up four runs, two of which were earned after the Bobcats’ lone error of the night.
Cox gave way to Hodges, who struck out four of the six batters batters he retired in order as the Lobos didn’t reach base in their final 16 trips to the plate.
For Longview, Justin Beltran and Caden Orr had RBI base knocks. Trenton Bush, Micah King and DeKalon Taylor had the rest of the hits for the Lobos. King had the long extra-base hit for Longview on a second-inning double.
Defensively, Beltran turned in two highlight-reel plays, a nice dig at shortstop and a basket catch in shallow left field. The Lobos, however, committed three errors, which led to three runs.
Tyler Lee had an RBI base hit with two outs and a Longview error spotted Hallsville a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Jayden Torres drew a two-out walk in the second, stole second and score from there on an a bloop RBI single from Loyd to left field to make it 3-0.
In the Lobo second, King laced a one-out double to deep left and scored on on Orr’s two-out single. Beltran continued the two-out run for the Lobos with an RBI single and the Lobos plated two more runs on a Hallsville field error for a 4-3 lead.
The rest of the night belonged to Hallsville.
A second Lobo error led to the tying run before a 7-6-5-4 rundown ended the threat for more.
Stewart and Torres had back-to-back singles in the fourth before Loyd picked up his second RBI on a single to right.
Three-straight walks, two with the bases loaded, added to the total and an RBI single from Hagen Mangum made the score 7-4.
Meanwhile, Cox was dealing with four strikeouts in the next nine batters he faced, a stretch that included a diving snag from Loyd at shortstop.
Loyd then closed his night at the plate with an RBI triple to deep right. Hodges then retired the side on strikeouts in the seventh to send Hallsville to its 13th win of the season.
Hallsville hosts the annual Reich Builders Classic beginning Thursday, taking on Liberty-Eylau at 10 a.m. and closing action against Lucas Lovejoy at 6 p.m.
The Lobos begin action in the Jasper tournament on Thursday.