HALLSVILLE 14, S. SPRINGS 1: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Logan Jones and Sawyer Dunagan drove in two runs apiece, and the Hallsville Bobcats scored four runs in three different innings on the way to a 14-1 win over Sulphur Springs.
Matt Houston and Ethan Miller tripled and Ashton Garza doubled for Hallsville. Houston, Dunagan, Miller, Garza and Connor White all had two hits, and Houston, Miller, Blake Cox and Joseph Torrans had RBI for the Bobcats. Carson Blakeley struck out four, walked one and allowed no runs on three hits in four innings. Brody Slaten struck out three in his one inning of action on the hill.
MT. PLEASANT 8, MARSHALL 4: MARSHALL — Harrison Wall and Jacob Bristow combined to strike out 13 and allow just three earned runs as the Mount Pleasant Tigers notched an 8-4 win over the Marshall Mavericks.
Wall fanned seven and walked six and Bristow struck out six and walked three. At the plate, Keller Thompson had three hits and an RBI, Skyler Nelson three hits and Tyson Minter two hits and two RBI. Nelson, Wall, Thompson and Evan Grissom all doubled for the Tigers, and Braden Duff, Wall, Thompson and Mason McMinn all drove in runs.
Andrew Phillips doubled and drove in a run, and Henry Roth added an RBI for Marshall. Garrett Cotten struck out two and walked five in 5.1 innings.
KILGORE 7, C. HILL 0: KILGORE — Colby Wilkerson and Todd House combined to pitch a shutout, and Kilgore used a pair of hits and two RBI from Ryan Beddingfield to earn a 7-0 win over Chapel Hill.
Wilkerson worked five innings on the hill, striking out two with no walks. House fanned three in two scoreless frames.
Jake Thompson doubled, singled and drove in a run for Kilgore, and Chris Ervin, Wilkerson, Tate Truman and Heath Lafleur all drove in runs.
PITTSBURG 3, GILMER 2: PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Pirates scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead, and held on for a 3-2 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes on Tuesday.
John Cummings went the distance on the mound for Pittsburg, striking out 12 with one walk and allowing two earned runs. Christian Bates singled and drove in a run to lead the way offensively.
Dillon Henson worked five innings and took the pitching loss for Gilmer. He struck out eight, walked six and gave up one earned run. Aron bell had two hits and an RBI, and Aaron Stanley doubled and singled for the Buckeyes.
HARMONY 5, MT. VERNON 2: MOUNT VERNON — Tucker Tittle struck out 11, waked five and gave up two earned runs on one hit in seven innings as the Harmony Eagles notched a 5-2 win over Mount Vernon.
Riley Patterson homered and drove in three runs, and Cooper Wadding added a home run and two RBI for the Eagles.
GLADEWATER 9, O. CITY 4: ORE CITY — Zachary Polanco, Tanner Gothard and Hayden Torres all drove in two runs for Gladewater, and the Bears pulled away for a 9-4 win over Ore City.
Polanco and Ben Alvarez both doubled, and Trent Jackson, Polanco, Gothard and Preston Bohanon all had two hits for the Bears. Kelton cates also drove in a run. Gothard struck out seven in 4.2 innings. Alvarez fanned two in 1.1 frames.
Trevor Harris had three hits and an RBI in the loss for Ore City. Jordan Escamilla added two hits, and Caden Laster and Gage Cavenaugh drove in runs.
TATUM 6, WASKOM 3: WASKOM — Aidan Anthony struck out nine with one walk and one earned run allowed in a complete-game two-hitter, and the Tatum Eagles notched a 6-3 win over Waskom.
At the dish, Camron Redwine drove in two runs for Tatum. Landen Tovar and Anthony had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Mason Whiddon and Cayden Tatum drove in runs. Anthony, Tatum and Levi Lister all doubled for the Eagles.
E. FIELDS 12, JEFFERSON 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Blake Merritt earned the pitching win and also collected three hits and three RBI for Elysian Fields as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 12-1 win over Jefferson.
Merritt struck out four, walked two and gave up one earned run in six innings.
David Hutson tripled and drove in a run for EF. Jase Greenslate, Brody Parker and Lawson Swank all doubled. Greenslate had two hits and two RBI, Kip Lewis two hits and Swank and Parker two RBI apiece.
Ryan Yeater homered and Bryce Clark doubled in the loss for Jefferson.
W. RUSK 13, ARP 3: ARP — Xander Mason and Jimmie Harper drove in three runs apiece for West Rusk in a 13-3 win over Arp.
Harper tripled and singled, and Bryant Mason added a double, single and RBI for the Raiders. Xander Mason had two hits, and Jaxon Farquhar added two hits and two RBI. Will Jackson struck out 10 with one walk and no runs allowed in 4.2 innings.
TROUP 6, HARLETON 5: HARLETON — Troup built a 6-2 lead with a three-run fourth, and held on for a 6-5 win over the Harleton Wildcats on Tuesday.
Blake Weaver had three hits and Carson Brown drove in two runs in the loss for Harleton. Taber Childs struck out 10, walked one and gave up three earned runs in seven innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
BECKVILLE 13, L. CHAPEL 0: BECKVILLE — Tyler Bryan doubled and drove in three runs, Aiden Brantley added a pair of doubles, a single and an RBI and Beckville blanked Leverett’s Chapel, 13-0.
Karter Jones added a single and two RBI, and Lance white and Cason Dodson drove in a run apiece for the Bearcats. Ryan Harris, Brady Davis and Brantley all pitched, with Harris earning the win. He and Davis struck out four and walked one in two innings of action apiece. Brantley fanned two in his one inning of work.
U. GROVE 11, B. SANDY 2: UNION GROVE — Colton Cowan doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Hunter Cannon and Carter Smith added two RBI apiece and the Union Grove Lions notched an 11-2 win over Big Sandy.
Kayden Day had two hits. Cannon tripled. Smith doubled, and Harlee Kirbis drove in a run for the Lions.
Cannon struck out four, walked one and gave up one earned run in a complete-game on the mound.