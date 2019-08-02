Hallsville sophomore Tyler Lee headed up the list of area players honored on Friday with selection to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State Baseball Team for 2019.
Lee, a third team selection as a designated hitter, was one of five Bobcats named to the elite team. Marshall also had one pick on the squad, which was picked by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Lee hit .370 with a home run, a triple, three doubles, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored.
Honorable mention picks included Hallsville pitcher Jeb Drewery, shortstop Easton Loyd, third baseman Blake Ware and outfielder Brayden Johnson and Marshall first baseman Carson Carlile.
Drewery compiled a 7-2 record and a 2.85 earned run average with two complete games, 53 strikeouts and 23 walks in 51.2 innings. Loyd hit .459 with a home run, nine doubles, nine triples, 18 RBI, 40 runs scored, 16 walks and 16 stolen bases. Ware was a .380 hitter with seven doubles, a triple, 20 RBI, five stolen bases and 17 runs, and Johnson hit .418 with 10 doubles, three triples, a home run, 23 RBI, 29 runs scored, 15 walks and seven steals.
Carlisle finished the season as a .345 hitter with seven doubles, two triples, 14 RBI and two runs scored.
Colleyville Heritage shortstop Bobby Witt, who led his team to a state championship and was the No. 2 overall selection in the draft by the Kansas City Royals, was selected as the Class 5A Player of the Year.
Witt hit .482 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI.