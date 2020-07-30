From Staff Reports
After winning the Boys Dixie State Championship in walk off fashion, the 13U Henderson Junior Boys All-Stars are heading to the World Series.
The Henderson squad will open play in the Dixie Baseball Junior Boys World Series starting on Saturday at the Sterlington Sports Complex in Sterlington, Louisiana.
Henderson will take on Spring Hill, Florida at 10 a.m. on Saturday. A win would move the local team into the winner’s bracket to face either Alexandria, Louisiana or Beehive-Auburn, Alabama at 6:30 p.m. later in the evening.
A loss would drop Henderson into a Sunday loser’s bracket game at 9 a.m.
Other teams competing in the tournament are Fairhope, Alabama, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Chapel Hill (Texas), Jackson Parrish, Louisiana, Union Parish, Louisiana, Dallas, North Carolina, Halls, Tennessee and the host team from Sterlington.
Action continues through at least Tuesday, with a potential title game set for 6 p.m. A 10 a.m. game on Wednesday is also a possibility in the double elimination tournament.
Henderson advanced to the World Series by winning the Junior Boys State Championship in Henderson.
The local team opened with wins over Livingston (15-0) and Chapel Hill (12-7), but fell to Panola County (8-1).
Henderson, Chapel Hill and Panola all had one loss, and Henderson drew a bye into the title game — defeating Chapel Hill, 10-9.
Team members include Jaxon Jones, Cole Greenhouse, Racer Wriggle, Caden Foster, Kody Goss, Cullen Thomas, Manning Bradley, Aiden Rogers, Brian Biggs, Turner LeBow and Kayne Brantley.
Coaches are Bart Bradley, Kirk Greenhouse, Alex Hawkins and Casey LeBow.