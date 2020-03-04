HENDERSON 14, CENTER 0: CENTER - Cade Spivey collected three hits and drove in two runs for Henderson as the Lions used a couple of big innings and five Center errors to earn a 14-0 win over the Roughriders.
Collin Everitt, Brady Odom, Christain Brown, Cole Bradley and Quentin Moon all drove in runs for the Lions, who scored four in the first and six in the sixth.
Moon struck out 10, walked one and scattered five hits in the six-inning win.
BENTON 16, NEW DIANA 5: DIANA - New Diana fell behind 16-0 before storing five times in the bottom of the sixth in a 16-5 loss to Benton, Arkansas.
Dylan Abernathy and mason Muller both doubled for New Diana in the loss. Austin Green had two hits and two RBI, and Abernathy, cooper Holland and Isaiah Martinez drove in runs for the Eagles.
Clint Lasiter had three hits, and Cade Paddy, Grayson Gattes and Tanner Timms drove in two runs apiece for Benton.
Four Eagles saw action on the mound.
CANTON 7, GLADEWATER 3: CANTON - A six-run inning proved to be the difference for Canton in a 7-3 win over Gladewater.
Devin Walker doubled, and Garrett Glenn, Walker and Tanner Gothard all had two hits in the loss for Gladewater. Walker, Hayden Turnage and Glenn drove in runs.
Grant Yudlizky and Colby Johnson drove in two runs apiece for Canton.
Robert Hodges struck out six, walked three and did not allow an earned run in 3.2 innings for the Bears.
HARLETON 9, WEST RUSK 3: NEW LONDON - Taber Childs doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Kobe Ferguson added a couple of RBI and Harleton notched a 9-3 win over West Rusk.
The score was tied at 1-1 after eight, but Harleton scored eight in the top of the ninth.
Hunter Shirts added two hits, Corbin Sanders two RBI and Drew Stafford an RBI for the Wildcats. Hunter Wallace struck out three with no walks in three innings for the win. Ben Wright fanned three and walked three in six innings.