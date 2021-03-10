JasperLONGVIEW 8, NEDERLAND 5: JASPER — The Longview Lobos bounced back from an early loss to Bridge City with an 8-5 win over Nederland on day one at the Jasper Tournament.
Connor Cox and Cooper Mays tripled and Justin Beltran doubled for the Lobos against Nederland. Trenton Bush had two hits and an RBI, Mays drove in two runs and Cox, Jordan Allen and Alton Gatson all drove in runs.
Campbell Williams worked 2.1 innings on the hill and earned the pitching win. he walked three, but did not allow a run or a hit. Cason Orre fanned two and walked one in 3.2 innings.
In a 5-3 loss to Bridge City, Beltran and Mayes had doubles, with Beltran adding a single, Mays driving in two runs and Bush adding an RBI for the Lobos.
Gabe Flores fanned six, walked four and gave up four earned runs in three innings. Bradley Bridges pitched 2.1 hitless, scoreless innings, striking out one.
Rusk/Brook HillS. HILL 4, CENTER 3: RUSK — The Spring Hill Panthers built a 4-0 lead after five innings, and held on for a 4-3 win over Center.
Bryant King and Jax Stovall doubled for the Panthers, with Ethan Foster adding two hits and an RBI. Jordan Hodges also drove in a run for Spring Hill.
Alex Brown earned the pitching win, striking out four with four walks and three earned runs allowed in 5.1 innings. Marshall Lipsey worked two-thirds of an inning, giving up no runs on a hit to earn the save.
Also on Thursday, the Panthers earned a 9-5 win over Alto.
Jordan Hodges and Colin Martin ripped two doubles apiece for Spring Hill, with Hodges and Marshall Lipsey driving in two runs each. Jax Stovall, Blake Barlow and Ethan Foster also drove in runs.
Martin worked three innings for the pitching win, striking out two, walking two and giving up two earned runs on two hits.
KILGORE 10, TATUM 3: BULLARD — Donovan Adkins blasted a three-run home run to highlight a five-run fifth, and the Kilgore Bulldogs rolled to a 10-3 win over Tatum.
Adkins finished with two hits and scored twice from the leadoff spot for Kilgore. Chris Ervin tripled, doubled, singled and scored four times. Colby Wilkerson tripled and drove in a run. Chase Lewis had a double and an RBI. Jake Thompson banged out four hits and drove in two runs, and Bryce Long added an RBI.
Lewis struck out one, walked one and gave up two earned runs in three innings. Heath Lafleur fanned two with no walks and one earned run allowed in three innings.
Truitt Anthony and Camron Redwine both doubled for Tatum in the loss. Anthony drove in two runs, and Mason Whiddon had two hits and an RBI.
TATUM 10, FRISCO 5: RUSK — Tatum jumped in front 5-0 after one and held on for a 10-5 win over Frisco.
Truitt Anthony and Garrett Friend both doubled for Tatum, with Friend driving in two runs and Anthony plating one. Camron Redwine, Landon Tovar, Cayden Benson and Anthony Kirkpatrick all added RBI, and Mason Whiddon had two hits and an RBI.
Reese Milam struck out seven, walked four and gave up two earned runs in five innings for the mound victory.
Reich Builders ClassicHALLSVILLE 9, ATLANTA 1: HALLSVILLE — Jeb Drewery was dominant on the hill, and Tyler Lee drove in three runs with a double and a single as the Hallsville Bobcats opened play in the Reich Builders Classic with a 9-1 win.
Drewery struck out nine, walked one and allowed one earned run in five innings.
Matt Houston and Trenton Smith added doubles for the Bobcats. Houston had a single and two RBI, Smith two RBI and Kurt Wyman and Logan Jones an RBI apiece.
In an 11-1 win over Lindale, Carson Blakeley struck out six, walked two and gave up just two hits in four innings for the Bobcats.
Tyler Lee doubled and drove in a run. Matt Houston added a single and two RBI, and Brayden Walker, Logan Jones, Noah Jumper, Conner Stewart and Kurt Wyman all chipped in with RBI.
ATLANTA 8, P. TREE 0: HALLSVILLE — Atlanta held Pine Tree hitless in a five-inning game, allowing just one walk to leadoff man Nikema Williams.
Case Buchanan took the pitching loss for the Pirates. He struck out two and walked two in three innings, giving up one earned run. Matthew Lummus fanned two and walked a couple, giving up four earned runs in two innings.
P. GROVE 3, MARSHALL 1: MARSHALL — Pleasant Grove scored three times in the top of the seventh to rally for a 3-1 win over Marshall.
The Mavericks broke a scoreless deadlock with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Hayden Kelehan and Jim Weaver doubled for Marshall, and Jacob Oden singled and drove in the lone run.
Dante Enriquez struck out seven, walked two and did not allow an earned run in six innings. Garrett Cotten took the loss, giving up one earned run in an inning of work.
Brenton Clark had two hits and Hayden Koller drove in a run for Pleasant Grove. Alex Galvan fanned seven with no walks and one earned run allowed for the pitching win.
LufkinCARTHAGE 8, PORTER 5: LUFKIN — Sawyer Smith, Todd Register and Braden Smith all drove in two runs for the Bulldogs, and Carthage notched an 8-5 win over Porter at the Pete Runnels Tournament.
Smith doubled, Craig McNew added two hits and Noah Paddie drove in a run for the Bulldogs. Kaleb Chandler worked two innings on the mound for the pitching win. He struck out two, walked two and gave up one earned run.
In a 4-3 win over Port Neches-Groves, Connor Cuff doubled, singled and drove in two runs and Sawyer Smith collected three hits and an RBI for Carthage. Braden Smith also drove in a run.
Braden Wade fanned two and walked one in an inning for the win. Tyler Castillo worked four innings, giving up no earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
White OakW. OAK 9, E. FIELDS 1: WHITE OAK — Cayson Siegley held the Elysian Fields bats in check, giving up one earned run on four hits in five innings as the White Oak Roughnecks notched a 9-1 win.
Gavyn Jones and Siegley both doubled for White Oak, with Siegley adding a single and driving in two runs. Noah Carter had two hits and two RBI, Dylan Carrell two hits, Tyler Puckett two hits and an RBI and Josh Covington and Max Tramel an RBI apiece.
Kip Lewis doubled and singled in the loss for Elysian Fields. Logan Presley had two hits, and Ryan Wilkerson drove in a run.
E. FIELDS 12, PARIS 1: WHITE OAK — Jase Greenslate doubled twice and drove in three runs, Ryan Wilkerson tripled, singled twice, drove in one and scored four times and Elysian Fields rolled past Paris, 12-1.
Campbell White added a double and two RBI for the Yellowjackets. Noah Grubbs, JD Ballard, Jackson Illingworth and Kyle Storey all finished with RBI. White fanned two, walked one and gave up an earned run in five innings for the pitching win.
Tidwell MemorialBENTON 6, N. DIANA 2: DIANA — Benton, Louisiana pushed across four runs in the top of the sixth and held on for a 6-2 win over host New Diana on Thursday.
Cohle Sherman doubled, and John Lutrell had two hits in the loss for New Diana, which scored both of its runs in the bottom of the seventh. Sherman drove in a run. Elliot Foreman struck out six, walked four and gave up four earned runs in six innings.
HawkinsHAWKINS 16, WINONA 4: HAWKINS — Zach Conde did damage from the mound and at the plate, earning the pitching win and joining Paeton Smith with four RBI days as Hawkins rolled past Winona, 16-4.
Conde struck out seven, walked four and did not allow an earned run in five innings. At the dish, he had an RBI sacrifice fly in a 10-run first and a three-run home run in a four-run second.
Smith finished with three hits to account for his four RBI. Jeramy Torres had two hits and an RBI, Drew Dacus a hit and two RBI and Julian Frazier and Dristun Pruitt an RBI apiece.
SABINE 11, GILMER 5: A seven-run inning lifted the Sabine Cardinals to an 11-5 win over Gilmer.
Alex Galyean doubled, singled, drove in two runs and scored twice from the top of the lineup for Sabine. Carter Patterson finished with two hits and three RBI, and Matt Huey and Kile Stripland had two hits and two RBI apiece. Jace Burns chipped in with an RBI.
Payton McBride struck out four, walked two and gave up three earned runs in 4.1 innings to earn the pitching win.
In a 10-4 win over Chapel Hill, Huey doubled, singled and drove in four runs and Patterson added a double, single and three RBI for the Cardinals.
McBride tripled and singled, and Conner Tucker added a double. Galyean banged out three hits, and Caden Loveless and Caden Richardson both drove in runs.
Tucker went the distance on the mound, striking out seven, walking three and giving up four earned runs.
GILMER 12, GREENVILLE 3: Tyler Watkins and Aaron Stanley collected three hits apiece, and Stanley and Matt Mauldin combined to pitch a two-hitter as Gilmer notched a 12-3 win over Greenville.
Stanley tripled, singled twice and drove in two runs, and Watkins had a double, two singled and an RBI. Travis Collie doubled, singled and drove in one. Brycen Jimmerson added a double and an RBI. Mason Hurt had two hits and an RBI, and Cutter Montgomery and Keshun Jimmerson both drove in runs.
Stanley earned the pitching win, striking out six and giving up three earned runs in three innings. Mauldin pitched one scoreless, hitless inning.
In an 11-5 loss to Sabine, Gilmer fell behind 9-2 early and couldn’t recover.
Montgomery and Watkins both doubled for the Buckeyes. Watkins, Stanley, Brycen Jimmerson and Montgomery all had two hits, with Stanley and Jimmerson driving in two runs apiece. Dillon Henson drove in one run.
GLADEWATER 10, L-KILDARE 2: Gladewater banged out 13 hits and scored in five different innings en route to a 10-2 win over Linden-Kildare.
For L-K in the loss, Colt Neville doubled and singled and Kyler Fitts drove in a run. Maysen Lemmon struck out two, walked one and gave up three earned runs in 3.2 innings.
TROUP 8, O. CITY 0: Troup limited Ore City to one hit, a single by Colby Plasterer, in an 8-0 win.
The Tigers scored two in the first and later added five in the sixth to put things away.
FRANKSTON 7, O. CITY 4: Frankston broke a 1-1 deadlock with a four-run third as the Indians edged Ore city, 7-4.
Jace Benson and Jared Cook drove in two runs apiece for Frankston. Benson earned the mound victory, striking out eight with three walks and one earned run allowed in five innings.
Lane Burks doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the way for Ore City. Jordan Escamilla pitched three innings, striking out three, walked two and allowing no earned runs.
RUSK 9, ELKHART 0: RUSK — The Rusk Eagles used 19 hits — including four for extra bases — to roll past Elkhart, 9-0.
Carson White tripled for the Eagles. Zach Blackman doubled, singled and had an RBI. Lane Gilchrest added a double and two RBI, and Bryce Lenard chipped in with a double, two singles and two RBI. JD Thompson, Tarrant Sundy, Wade Williams, Landon Gates and Brett Rawlinson all drove in runs. Blackman earned the pitching win, striking out three with no walks or earned runs allowed in six innings.
Zerick Warren had two doubles in the loss for Elkhart.