District 16-3A
E. FIELDS 7, TATUM 4: ELYSIAN FIELDS — The Elysian Fields Yellowjackets rallied form a 4-0 deficit, scoring twice in the second to keep it close and adding five in the sixth on the way to a 7-4 win over Tatum.
Logan Presley homered, singled and drove in three runs from the leadoff spot for EF. Campbell White added a double. Jackson Illingworth had two hits and two RBI, Blake Merritt a single and two RBI and Kip Lewis two hits.
Merritt worked two innings of scoreless relief to earn the pitching win.
Levi Lister doubled, singled and drove in three runs in the loss for Tatum. Truitt Anthony added an RBI. Reece Milam struck out five and walked three, giving up no earned runs in four innings. Aidan Anthony fanned two, walked one and gave up three earned runs in two innings.