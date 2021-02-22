S. HILL 2, PITTSBURG 1: Hits were hard to come by, but the Spring Hill Panthers used seven walks, five hit batsmen and an RBI groundout to earn a 2-1 win over Pittsburg on Tuesday.
Alex Brown and Colin Martin combined to toss a no-hitter for the Panthers. Brown struck out 10 and walked two in four innings, and Martin fanned six with three walks in three frames.
John Cunningham, Ty Price and Tax Ramsey worked a no-hitter for Pittsburg. Cunningham struck out five and walked five in four innings. Price fanned two and walked two and Ramsey struck out a couple.
Spring Hill’s runs came in the second after four straight walks — the fourth one scoring Barlow — and the fifth after Barlow had an RBI groundout following two hit batsmen and a walk.
N. BOSTON 3, MARSHALL 2: MARSHALL — New Boston did all of its damage in the fourth inning, overcoming a 2-0 deficit with a three-run frame on the way to a 3-2 win over the Marshall Mavericks.
The teams combined for just three hits on the day.
Hayden Kelehan had Marshall’s lone hit. He also pitched and struck out four with no walks, hits or runs allowed in two innings. Dante Enriquez gave up three runs on two hits with a strikeout and a walk in two innings. Jim Weaver fanned four with no walks or hits allowed in two innings and Garrett Cotten struck out two in one inning of work.
HENDERSON 12, ATHENS 11: HENDERSON — Christian Brown scored with one out in the bottom of the seventh on a ground ball error off the bat of Grant Martin, and Henderson opened the season with a 12-11 win over Athens.
J.T. Howard had four hits, drove in a run and scored four times from the leadoff spot for the Lions. Quentin Moon added two hits and two RBI. Dalton Modisette drove in two runs, and Landyn Darragh and Martin added an RBI apiece.
Martin earned the pitching win with two innings of work. he struck out three with no walks. Moon fanned five and walked three, allowing no hits or runs in two innings. Cole Bradley fanned three and walked one in 1.2 innings, and Brown struck out two in an inning of action on the hill.
BROOK HILL 8, E. FIELDS 4: BULLARD — Carson Richards tripled and drove in two runs, Lucas Morris added a double, single and RBI and Brook Hill held on for an 8-4 win over Elysian Fields.
Landon Mattox had two hits for Brook Hill, which led 8-1 after three innings.
J.D. Ballard doubled and singled in the loss for Elysian Fields. Kyle Storey singled and drove in a run.
Cade Chesley struck out four and walked one in three innings for the pitching win. Ballard took the loss. Jackson Illingworth fanned five and walked two in 3.1 innings for the Yellowjackets.
BECKVILLE 13, TATUM 3: BECKVILLE — Daxton Etheredge doubled, singled three times and drove in three runs to pace Beckville, which used three big innings and 12 total hits to roll past Tatum, 13-3.
Lance White and Brady Davis added doubles for Beckville. Colby Davidson and White had two hits apiece, with Tyler Bryan driving in three runs and White adding two RBI.
Bryan and White both struck out four and walked two.
Landon Estrada doubled, Kohen Keifer drove in two runs and Mason Whiddon drove in a run for Tatum. Landon Tovar struck out four with no walks in two innings.