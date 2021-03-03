S. HILL 4, CARTHAGE 3: Blake Barlow, who belted a two-run home run earlier in the game, delivered a walk off RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to lift Spring Hill past Carthage, 4-3.
Jax Stovall added two hits, and Colin Martin drove in a run for the Panthers, who trailed 3-1 before Barlow unloaded in the bottom of the fourth to tie things at 3-3.
Marshall Lipsay pitched 1.1 innings of hitless, scoreless relief for the win. Easton Ballard fanned four and walked three in 4.2 innings.
Whitton Malone doubled and drove in two runs, Noah Paddie had two hits and Craig McNew added an RBI in the loss for Carthage.
Today’s schedule at the Spring Hill Tournament has Spring Hill vs. Mount Pleasant at 10 a.m., Spring Hill vs. Marshall at 12:20 p.m., Wills Point vs. Pleasant Grove at 2:40 p.m. and Carthage vs. Pleasant Grove at 5 p.m.
LONGVIEW 10, L-EYLAU 5: TEXARKANA — Gabe Flores belted a grand slam go ao along with a double, single and five RBI, and the Longview Lobos notched a 10-5 win over Liberty-Eylau at the Texas High Tournament.
Trenton Bush added a triple, single and two RBI for the Lobos, and Connor Cox drove in a run. Bush worked three innings on the hill for the pitching win, striking out four, waking four and giving up two earned runs. Cason Orr fanned three with no walks or hits allowed in 1.2 innings.
Later in the day, the Lobos got a home run, a single and four RBI from Bush in a 10-2 win over Arkansas High. Cox doubled twice and drove in a run, and Flores and Braden Nikel added doubles. Flores and Nikel had two hits apiece, with Nikel driving in two runs, and Jordan Allen also chipped in with an RBI.
Landyn Grant struck out six, walked three and gave up two earned runs in five innings for the win. Grant, who tossed a no-hitter in his first varsity start last week, did not allow a hit until two men were out in the fourth on Thursday. Orr struck out one in a hitless inning of work.
The Lobos will take on Atlanta at 1 p.m. and Liberty-Eylau at 3:30 p.m.
HALLSVILLE 5, BULLARD 4: LINDALE — The Hallsville Bobcats spotted Bullard four runs in the top of the first and then slammed the door, scoring five unanswered runs to earn a 5-4 win.
Brayden Walker doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored twice from the leadoff spot for Hallsville. Noah Jumper added two hits, and Sawyer Dunagan and Conner Stewart drove in runs. Landon Bowden struck out four and walked one in 4.2 innings. Jeb Drewery worked 1.1 scoreless, hitless innings for the Bobcats.
MARSHALL 3, W. POINT 0: MARSHALL — Garrett Cotten struck out 13, walked one and limited Wills Point to three hits in a complete-game shutout 3-0 for Marshall.
Jacob Oden drove in two runs, Javarius Mitchell added an RBI and Jim Weaver and Hayden Kelehan had two hits apiece for Marshall. One of Kelehan’s hits was a double.
N. DIANA 5, PALESTINE 3: KILGORE — New Diana spotted Palestine a 3-0 lead, but rallied for a 5-3 win over the Wildcats.
Darren Manes and Peyton Brewer both doubled for the Eagles, with Brewer adding a single and driving in two runs. John Lutrell also drove in two runs for New Diana. Brewer struck out three in three innings, and Manes fanned one with no runs or hits allowed in an inning of work.
SABINE 5, PALESTINE 0: Brent Roberts went the full seven innings on the mound for Sabine, striking out six with no walks and just one hit allowed, as Sabine blanked Palestine 5-0.
Matt Huey tripled and drove in three runs to pace the Cardinals on offense. Carter Patterson and Caden Richardson had two hits apiece, with Richardson and Holton Pepper driving in runs.
In a 5-4 loss to Harmony, Huey, Payton McBride and Richardson all doubled, with McBride adding a single and driving in a run. Richardson and Huey also plated runs for the Cardinals. Jace Burns took the pitching loss. Huey struck out seven and walked three in 6.1 innings.
HARMONY 5, SABINE 4: Harmony scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the seventh, three coming on a bases-clearing double by Kyle Henry, and the Eagles rallied for a 5-4 win over Sabine.
Evan Patterson added a double for the Eagles, and he worked 5.2 innings on the mound with four strikeouts and four walks. Boston Seahorn worked 1.1 innings of scoreless relief for the win.
In a 2-2 tie with Central Heights, Henry and Cooper Wadding drove in runs for the Eagles. Tucker Tittle struck out three and walked three in six innings, and Seahorn fanned one in one inning of action.
ANNA 6, GILMER 1: Anna did all of its damage in a six-run second inning on the way to a 6-1 win over Gilmer.
Brycen Jimmerson doubled and drove in a run for Gilmer. Kaleb Fitzgerald had two hits in the loss
GLADEWATER 7, A-GOLDEN 4: TYLER — Tanner Gothard drove in three runs with a pair of hits, Dennis Allen added a single and two RBI and the Gladewater Bears notched a 7-4 win over Alba-Golden.
Garrett Glenn and Eli Kates added a couple of hits for the Bears, and Ben Alvarez drove in a run. Kates had a double. Austin Verner earned the pitching win, striking out seven and walking three in four innings.
LAKESIDE 4, E. FIELDS 3: MINDEN, La. — Lakeside (Sibley, Louisiana)used a three-run third to take the lead and held on for a 4-3 win over Elysian Fields.
Noah Grubbs and Jackson Illingworth drove in runs for Elysian Fields. Campbell White worked two innings and took the pitching loss. He struck out one and walked two. Illingworth fanned one and walked one in two innings, and Ryan Wilkerson had two strikeouts with no waks in two frames.
RUSK 6, TATUM 5: NACOGDOCHES — Rusk scored four times in the bottom of the third and held off a late Tatum rally for a 6-5 win.
Garrett Friend had two hits and drove in two runs in the loss for Tatum, which scored three times in the top of the sixth.
Reese Milam and Camron Redwin both doubled and drove in runs. Mason Whiddon added two hits and an RBI, and Truitt Anthony had two hits. Landon Tovar struck out three and walked one in five innings in the pitching loss.
JACKSONVILLE 10, G. SALINE 5: GRAND SALINE — Jacksonville scored seven times over the final two frames to break open a close game in a 10-5 win over Grand Saline.
Jace Melton tripled, doubled, singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Grand Saline. Preston Anderson tripled, singled and drove in a run, Jace Mercer had a double and single and Carson Fisher drove in a run in the loss.
In a 5-3 win over Winnsboro, Brett Kindle and Melton both tripled, with Kindle adding two singles and an RBI and Melton driving in a run. Sam Currey had two hits and an RBI for Grand Saline.
Melton struck out 10, walked two and gave up three runs in 5.2 innings for the pitching win.
GARY 4, BECKVILLE 3: GARY — Darin Livingston singled and drove in three runs, Delton Lamborn added an RBI for the Bobcats and Gary edged Beckville, 4-3.
Livingston also earned the pitching win, striking out three, walking four and giving up two earned runs in 2.2 innings.
Evan Allen doubled, and Tyler Bryan singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Beckville. Colby Davidson shouldered the pitching loss. He struck out four and walked two, allowing no earned runs, in three innings.
DOUGLASS 6, ORE CITY 1: GARY — The Douglass Indians limited Ore city two a run on two hits in a 6-1 win.
Colby Plasterer and Hunter Mathis had hits for Ore City, with Mathis driving in a run. Lake Burks struck out three and walked one in three innings.
HARLETON 12, HEMPHILL 2: GARY — Blake Weaver doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs, Drew Stafford added a double, single and three RBI and Harleton rolled past Hemphill, 12-2.
Taber Childs doubled, singled twice and drove in two for the Wildcats. Jojo Clark and Corbin Sanders added two hits and an RBI apiece, and Braden Hopkins and Nolan Wisdom drove in runs. Clark struck out three, walked one and worked 4.1 innings on the hill for the pitching win.
In a 6-2 win over Garrison, Clark doubled and drove in a run and Childs and Sanders had two his apiece for Harleton. Childs and Hopkins drove in runs, and Childs earned the mound victory — striking out one, walking two and giving up two earned runs in four innings.
WOODVILLE 3, RUSK 1: Woodville scored a late run to close things out in a 3-1 win over Rusk on Thursday.
J.D. Thompson tripled and Wade Williams doubled in the loss for Rusk. Zach Blackman struck out four with no walks in six innings on the mound.
LATE WEDNESDAY
S. HILL 3, HENDERSON 1: Alex Brown limited Henderson to an unearned run on four hits, and Spring Hill pushed across two in the third before adding an insurance run in the sixth on the way to a 3-1 victory to open District 16-4A play.
Brown struck out eight and walked one. Easton Ballard led the offensive attack with three hits and an RBI. Colin Martin and Bryant King had two hits and an RBI apiece.
Cole Bradley had three hits in the loss for Henderson. Grant Martin fanned two in four innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
E. FIELDS 12, REDWATER 3: MARSHALL — Noah Grubbs, Ryan Wilkerson and Jackson Illingworth all banged out two hits, and Elysian Fields took control with a five-run fourth inning on the way to a 12-3 win over Redwater.
Logan Presley drove in two runs, and Grubbs, Wilkerson, J.D. Ballard, Kyle Storey and Kip Lewis all drove in runs for the Yellowjackets. Ballard earned the pitching win, striking out three in 3.2 innings. Blake Merritt fanned six in 3.1 innings of work.