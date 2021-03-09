District 15-5AS. SPRINGS 8, LONGVIEW 1: SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Sulphur Springs Wildcats used seven hits, two errors and a hit batsman in a seven-run, sixth inning explosion to pull away for an 8-1 win over the Longview Lobos.
The Lobos took a 1-0 lead in the second, and Sulphur Springs tied it with a run in the fourth.
Trenton Bush had two hits, and Dakalon Taylor and Gabe Flores chipped in with a hit apiece for the Lobos. Justin Beltran struck out seven, walked four and did no allow an earned run on one hit in five innings. Bush gave up one earned run on three hits in a third of an inning, and Cason Orr allowed two earned on four hits in two thirds.
T. HIGH 12, MARSHALL 3: MARSHALL — Ben Depriest drove in two runs with two hits and scored twice from the top of the order for Texas High in a 12-3 win over the Marshall Mavericks.
Rian Cellers doubled and singled, and Caden Miller had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers. Nathan Steele struck out four, walked four and gave up three earned runs in 3.2 innings for the win.
Dallan Shaw tripled and drove in a run for Marshall. Hayden Kelehan had two hits, and Jim Weaver and Garrett Cotten also drove in runs for the Mavericks. Kelehan took the pitching loss, striking out two, walking four and giving up three earned runs in four innings.
District 15-4AL-EYLAU 2, GILMER 1: TEXARKANA — Gage Bellatti struck out nine with no walks, giving up one run on five hits to lead the Liberty-Eylau Leopards to a 2-1 win over Gilmer.
Zach Brush had two hits and Braylon Blair drove in a run for the Leopards.
Brycen Jimmerson doubled, and Aaron Stanley singled and drove in a run in the loss for Gilmer. Tyler Watkins struck out 10, walked one and allowed one earned run on three hits in five innings for the Buckeyes.
District 16-3AE. FIELDS 11, W. RUSK 4: NEW LONDON — Ryan Wilkerson homered, singled and drove in four runs, Noah Grubbs chipped in with three hits and three RBI and the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets notched an 11-4 win over West Rusk.
Grubbs and Kyle Storey both doubled for EF, with J.D. Ballard adding two his and an RBI and Kip Lewis and Campbell white driving in a run apiece.
Jackson Illingworth stuck out seven in 5.1 innings, and Wilkerson fanned two and walked one in 1.2 innings of work.
Clayton Keith doubled and drove in a run, Will Jackson added two hits and an RBI and Peyton Lyon and Carson Martin drove in runs in the loss for West Rusk. Jimmie Harper struck out seven and walked six in 5.1 innings.
TROUP 5, TATUM 2: TROUP — Troup scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 deadlock and earn a 5-2 win over Tatum.
Mason Whiddon had a double and two RBI to pace Tatum offensively in the loss. Landen Tovar and Reese Milam added two hits apiece.
Tovar struck out three and walked two, allowing no earned runs, in 5.1 innings pitched.
District 15-3ASABINE 9, O. CITY 0: LIBERTY CITY — Matt Huey turned in a dominant performance on the mound, striking out 10 and walking two in a complete-game no-hitter as Sabine blanked Ore City, 9-0.
Huey threw 62 of his 89 pitches for strikes, and the Cardinals backed him with six hits and a four-run fourth inning. Carter Patterson doubled, and Huey and Holton Pepper drove in runs for the Cardinals.
Lane Burks struck out four with no walks and three earned runs allowed in three innings for Ore City.
District 13-3AWINNSBORO 11, WINONA 3: WINONA — Rey Soto banged out three hits, including two doubles, and Kyd Cole had two hits and a couple of RBI for Winnsboro in an 11-3 win over Winona.
Winona managed three hits, singles by Julio Zuniga, Colby McFarland and Chris Zuniga. McFarland drove in a run.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 22, OVERTON 0: UNION GROVE — Cannon Cowan and Hunter Cannon combined to hold Overton hitless, and Cowan, Kenneth Johnson and Aubrey Woodard all drove in four runs for the Lions as Union Grove rolled to a 22-0 win.
Cowan fanned nine with no walks in three innings, and Cannon struck out four and walked two in two frames.
Woodard tripled and singled, Johnson doubled and singled and Hunter Cannon doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Trevor Moore, Cooper estal, Tyler Barkley, Matthew Bower and Jax Daniels all drove in runs.
District 17-2AL-KILDARE 11, MAUD 0: LINDEN — Mason Johnson tossed a one hitter, and Linden-Kildare used a six-run third to take control of things in an 11-0 win over Maude.
Johnson struck out five and did not walk a batter in five innings. Jackson Lee doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Tigers. Carter Foreman added three hits and two RBI. Johnson singled twice and scored twice, and Colton Anderson, Kyler Fitts and Jonathan Owen all drove in runs.
District23-2ASHELBYVILLE 2, GARY 1: GARY — Shelbyville pushed across a run in the top of the eighth and held on for a 2-1 win over Gary.
Gary managed just one hit on the night, a double by Lane O’Neal. Landon Woodfin struck out five, walked one and gave up two earned runs in seven innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
District 20-3AELKHART 11, CROCKETT 1: ELKHART — Hunter Evans tripled and drove in three runs from the top spot in the order for Elkhart as the Elks notched an 11-1 win over Crockett.
Connor Walker had three hits and two RBI, and Luke Johnson drove in two runs with a couple of hits for the Elks. Corbin Whitfield struck out 13, walked two and did not allow an earned run in five innings.
LATE MONDAY
OVERTON 17, CARLISLE 7: PRICE — The Overton Mustangs pulled away in a close game, scoring nine runs in the top of the sixth on the way to a 17-7 win over Carlisle.
Matthew Rigdon had two hit sand three RBI in the loss for Carlisle, which led 7-6 before the Mustangs scored once in the fifth and then erupted for nine in the sixth. Seth Chote had two RBI, and Levi Wooten drove in a run.