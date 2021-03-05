LONGVIEW 7, ATLANTA 3: TEXARKANA — Trenton Bush tripled, singled and drove in four runs, and the Lobos overcame a 3-2 deficit with a five-run fifth en route to a 7-3 win over Atlanta.
Bush’s triple drove in three runs in the big fifth inning.
Jordan Allen doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Lobos. Gabe Flores added two hits and an RBI, and Alton Gatson also drove in a run. Cason Orr worked two innings on the hill, striking out two with no walks for the pitching win. Tucker Gary fanned four and walked two in three innings.
Also on Friday, the Lobos spotted Liberty-Eylau a run early and then poured it on, closing out a 13-2 win with a five-run fifth inning.
Connor Cox homered, tripled, singled and drove in six runs for the Lobos. The home run by Cox was a walk off grand slam.
Jordan Allen tripled and drove in a run. Justin Beltran had a double and single, and Trenton Bush and Gabe Flores both doubled and drove in runs. Braden Nikel, Jordan Allen and Dakalon Taylor also chipped in with RBI.
Bradley Bridges struck out two and walked two with no earned runs allowed in four innings on the hill for Longview. Taylor pitched one inning, striking out one and walking one.
S. HILL 5, MT. PLEASANT 4: The Spring Hill Panthers rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh, scoring the walk off game-winner on an error in a 5-4 win over Mount Pleasant.
Brennan Ferguson tripled and drove in two runs for the Panthers, and Easton Ballard added an RBI. Kelan McKay pitched one scoreless inning for the win. Colin Martin worked five strong innings, striking out seven, walking three and giving up one earned run in five innings.
Keller Thompson had two hits, including a double, and Brock Cooper and Layne Pinckard drove in runs for Mount Pleasant.
MARSHALL 3, S. HILL 2: The Marshall Mavericks pushed across two runs in the top of the fourth, rallying for a 3-2 win over the Spring Hill Panthers.
Brayden Robbins doubled and singled for the Mavericks. Jacob Oden added two hits, and Jim Weaver, Dylan Thompson and Brent Burris drove in runs. Weaver earned the pitching win, striking out two and walking one while giving up one hit and no runs in 2.2 innings.
Brennan Ferguson doubled and Bryant King drove in a run in the loss for Spring Hill. Marshall Lipsey struck out five, waked three and did not allow an earned run in 4.2 innings of work on the hill for the Panthers.
OIL BELT: KILGORE — Saturday’s revised schedule matches Central Heights-New Diana at 9 a.m. followed by Kilgore-New Diana at 11:15 a.m., Harmony — Palestine at 1:30 p.m., Central Heights – Pine Tree at 3:45 p.m., Kilgore vs. Palestine at 6 p.m. and Sabine vs. Pine Tree at 8.
C. HEIGHTS 4, SABINE 1: KILGORE — Central Heights built a 3-0 lead early and held on for a 4-1 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Payton McBride doubled and Kile Stripland singled for Sabine’s only two hits. Alex Galyean struck out three and walked four in three innings for the Cardinals.
BULLARD 3, HALLSVILLE 1: LINDALE — Bullard got lone runs in the first, third and fifth innings to edge the Hallsville Bobcats, 3-1.
Logan Jones doubled and drove in the only run for Hallsville. Carson Blakeley struck out four, walked three and gave up one earned run in three innings pitched. Trenton Smith fanned one and gave up one earned run in 2.2 innings.
The Bobcats bounced back later in the day to blank Lindale, 12-0.
Jeb Drewery struck out four with no walks in two innings, and Kurt Wyman fanned two and walked one in two frames.
At the plate, Logan Jones, Trenton Smith and Wyman all doubled, with Jones adding a single and two RBI. Noah Jumper and Wyman drove in two runs apiece, Tyler Lee had two hits and Smith added an RBI.
W. OAK 10, CHISUM 0: GRAND SALINE — Tyler Puckett tossed a no-hitter, striking out five with no walks, and the White Oak Roughnecks blanked Chisum, 10-0.
Puckett threw 32 of his 50 pitches for strikes over four innings. The offense backed him with 10 hits, including doubles by Dylan Carrell, Josh Covington, Gavyn Jones and Gunner Solis. Jones and Puckett had two hits and two RBI apiece. Landon Anderson drove in two runs, and Carrell, Solis and Covington all drove in runs.
GLADEWATER 7, C. HILL 4: TYLER — Tanner Gothard doubled and drove in two runs for Gladewater in a 7-4 win over Chapel Hill.
Zach Polanco and Eli Kates both tripled for the Bears, with Polanco adding a single and an RBI and Kates driving in one run. Garett Glenn and K’Havia Reese also drove in runs, and Gothard struck out five with two walks in five innings on the hill for the pitching win.
GILMER 6, VAN 4: Tyler Watkins, Kaleb Fitzgerald, Brycen Jimmerson and Mason Hurt all had two hits for Gilmer in the Buckeyes’ 6-4 win over Van.
Jimmerson doubled and drove in two runs. Fitzgerald added two RBI, and Watkins and Skyler Hall also drove in runs for the Buckeyes. Hunter Wynne struck out four with no walks in three innings, and Aaron Stanley fanned five with no walks in three frames for Gilmer.
PITTSBURG 3, TATUM 2: NACOGDOCHES — Pittsburg scored twice in the third to take a lead and added an insurance run in the fifth in a 3-2 win over the Tatum Eagles.
Mason Whiddon and Landon Tovar both singled and drove in runs for Tatum. Garrett Friend had two hits.
Reese Milam struck out four with no walks in three innings, and Truitt Anthony had two strikeouts and two walks in two frames.
HARLETON 14, O. CITY 0: GARY — Luke Wright, Blake Weaver and Spencer Hammack all drove in two runs for Harleton, and Carson Brown tossed a one-hit shutout as the Wildcats rolled to a 14-0 win over Ore City.
Hammack and Caleb Smith both doubled. Wright and Smith had two hits apiece, and Taber Childs, Jojo Clark, Braden Hopkins, Smith and Dylan Armstrong all drove in runs for the Wildcats.
Brown struck out four and walked one. Colby Plasterer had the lone Ore City hit.
U. GROVE 11, L. CHAPEL 1: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — A five-run first inning kickstarted Union Grove, and the Lions rolled to an 11-1 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Cannon Cowan tripled and drove in two runs for the Lions. Carter Smith, Tyler Barkley, Josh Kessler and Trevor Moore all drove in runs. Hunter Cannon struck out three and walked two in two innings, and Cowan fanned seven with no walks in three frames.
RUSK 2, NACOGDOCHES 0: NACOGDOCHES — Mason Cirkel worked seven full innings on the bump for Rusk, striking out five, walking one and allowing no runs on hone hit in a 2-0 win over Nacogdoches.
Brett Rawlinson doubled and drove in a run to lead the way offensively for the Eagles.
C-CAMDEN 11, WINONA 7: ALTO — Corrigan-Camden scored five times in the bottom of the second to overcome an early deficit, and put things away with a four-run third in an 11-7 win over Winona.
Colby McFarland had three hits and two RBI in the loss for Winona. Julio Zuniga, Caden Wharton and Chris Zuniga all added RBI for the Wildcats.
LATE THURSDAY
N. DIANA 6, P. TREE 1: KILGORE — Zachary Malone limited Pine Tree to three hits over six innings on the hill, striking out eight and walking two as New Diana notched a 6-1 win over Pine Tree.
Malone helped himself at the plate with a double, single and two RBI. John Lutrell added two hits. Darren Manes drove in two runs, and Landon Chapman chipped in with an RBI.
Nikema Williams, Camden McEntire and Keelan Turner had the hits for Pine Tree. Collin Estes took the pitching loss. He fanned five, walked four and did not allow an earned run in 3.2 innings.
W. OAK 3, FARMERSVILLE 3: GRAND SALINE — White Oak scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to pull even in a 3-3 tie with Farmersville.
Tyler Puckett doubled and drove in two runs for the Roughnecks. Dylan Carrell had two hits and an RBI, and Dylan Creager chipped in with an RBI. Gavyn Jones struck out one, walked three and allowed no earned runs in four innings on the hill. Landon Anderson fanned one and walked two in three innings.
PITTSBURG 10, HENDERSON 4: NACOGDOCHES — Pittsburg broke open a close game with a five-run fifth inning on the way to a 10-4 win over Henderson.
Dalton Modisette had two hits and two RBI in the loss for Henderson, which trailed 5-4 heading to the bottom of the fifth. Christian Brown struck out four, walked three and gave up two earned runs in two innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
In a 20-0 loss to Nacogdoches, Modisette had two more hits. J.J. Pickens took the pitching loss for the Lions, who trailed 10-0 after one inning.
L-KILDARE 11, C-PICKTON 1: Mason Johnson doubled twice, singled twice, drove in two runs and scored three times from the leadoff spot, and Linden-Kildare rolled to an 11-1 win over Como-Pickton.
Hunter Crenshaw, Carter Foreman and Jackson Lee all doubled for the Tigers. Crenshaw, Lee, Colton Anderson, Kyler Fitts and Jonathan Owen all had two hits, with Crenshaw driving in three runs and Lee, Anderson and Fitts adding two RBI apiece. Johnson also earned the pitching win, striking out eight with no walks and one earned run allowed in five innings.
P. PEWITT 7, J. BOWIE 0: Hayden Green struck out 12 and pitched a two-hitter for Paul Pewitt, and Green and Tanor Mines banged out three hits apiece in a 7-0 win over James Bowie.
Mines went 3-for-4 with a home run, and Green was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI.
In a 14-3 win over Chapel Hill, Mines tripled twice and drove in seven runs, and Dayton Granberry and Tavion Brown both added two hits. Noah Mayo struck out three, and Dalton Vissering fanned seven for the Brahmas.
ARP 11, WINONA 0: ALTO — Arp built a 5-0 lead early and then scored six in the third to put things away in an 11-0 win over Winona.
Peyton Snow, Chris Zuniga and Jaxon Lindley had the only hits for Winona. Caden Wharton took the pitching loss, giving up one earned run and walking four in two innings.
In a 7-5 loss to Spring Legacy, Julio Zuniga had two hits, Wharton drove in two runs and Chris Zuniga chipped in with an RBI. Chris Zuniga struck out one and walked four in four innings to shoulder the pitching loss.