District 15-5AHALLSVILLE 14, LONGVIEW 3: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats spotted Longview three runs in the top of the first and then allowed nothing else, using a five-run second and seven-run third to take control in a 14-3 win.
Matt Houston homered and drove in two runs for the Bobcats. Logan Jones tripled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Conner Stewart added a double and single, and Tyler Lee drove in five runs with a couple of hits. Kurt Wyman chipped in with an RBI.
Longview was led at the plate by Trenton Bush, who tripled and drove in two runs. Jordan Allen added a double and an RBI, and Connor Cox had two hits.
Jeb Drewery struck out eight with not walks and three earned runs allowed to earn the pitching win. Landyn Grant, Justin Beltran and Cason Orr all pitched for the Lobos.
T. HIGH 9, P. TREE 6: Texas High broke a 1-1 deadlock with a seven-run third, and then held off a late Pine Tree rally for a 9-6 win.
Camden McEntire doubled and D.J. Freeman and Keelan Turner had three hits apiece for Pine Tree, which scored four times in the bottom of the sixth and once in the seventh. Turner drove in two runs, and Freeman and McEntire had an RBI apiece. Hunter Gleason struck out two and walked six in four innings.
Non-DistrictMARSHALL 7, CENTER 6: MARSHALL — The Marshall Mavericks fell behind 6-1 before rallying for two runs in the fourth and fifth and then walking it off with two more in the seventh for a 7-6 win over Center.
Hayden Kelehan tripled and drove in a run for the Mavericks. Jacob Oden doubled, singled and drove in a run. Brayden Robbins had two hits and two RBI, and Garrett Cotten and Andrew Phillips chipped in with RBI.
Kelehan struck out seven in five innings. Oden did not allow a run on one hit in two innings.
District 16-4AS. HILL 1, LINDALE 0: Bryant King walked to open the bottom of the eighth, moved to third on a one-out single by Jax Stovall and scored on an two-out error when Easton Ballard’s grounder was misplayed at shortstop as Spring Hill walked off with a 1-0 win over Lindale.
Stovall had two hits for the Panthers, with Colin Martin and Ethan Foster chipping in with singles.
Alex Brown struck out 11, walked one and blanked Lindale on four hits through seven innings. Martin got the pitching win with a scoreless eighth.
BULLARD 2, KILGORE 0: BULLARD — Hagen Smith tossed a no-hitter at Kilgore, striking out 13 and issuing no walks in a 2-0 win.
Bryce Jewell and Conner Carson drove in runs for the Panthers.
Chase Lewis fanned four, walked three and gave up one earned run in five innings for Kilgore.
HENDERSON 9, C. HILL 8: HENDERSON — Cole Bradley banged out three hits, includign a triple, and drove in three runs for Henderson as the Lions notched a 9-8 win over Chapel Hill.
Christain Brown tripled and singled, Aden Butler doubled and singled and Quentin Moon and J.T. Howard added two RBI apiece for the Lions. Dashawn Jackson and Grant Martin chipped in with RBI.
Bradley struck out five and walked two in four innings. Martin and Moon also fanned three apiece.
District 15-4AGILMER 3, N. LAMAR 2: GILMER — Tyler Watkins struck out 14 in 6.2 innings, Aaron Stanley shut the door with a strikeout and the Gilmer Buckeyes edged North Lamar, 3-2.
Watkins walked three and scattered seven hits on the night. Hunter Wynne doubled, and Stanley drove in a run to pace the Buckeye offense.
N. DIANA 9, W. OAK 3: WHITE OAK — Logan Simmons doubled and drove in three runs, Elliot Foreman doubled twice and plated a couple of runs and New Diana used two big innings to earn a 9-3 win over White Oak.
Hayden Thomas added a double for New Diana, which pulled ahead 4-2 with a four-run fifth and then put five on the board in the top of the seventh. Darren Manes and John Lutrell had two hits apiece, with Lutrell and Jacob Newland driving in runs.
Zachary Malone struck out five in five innings, and Manes fanned four in two innings of work.
Dylan Carrell tripled, doubled, singled and drove in a run in the loss for White Oak. Noah Carter and Dylan Creager added doubles, with Creager and Rylan Fridell driving in runs.
District 16-3AE. FIELDS 13, ARP 2: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Noah Grubbs doubled twice, singled and drove in five runs, Logan Presley went deep, drove in three runs and scored three times and Elysian Fields rolled past Arp, 13-2.
J.D. Ballard, Jackson Illingworth and Kyle Storey all doubled for Elysian Fields. Storey had two hits and three RBI, Ballard two hits and two RBI and Illingworth two hits. Ryan Wilkerson struck out six, walked two and did not allow an earned run in five innings for the pitching win.
TATUM 10, HARLETON 2: TATUM — Reese Milam doubled twice and drove in two runs while also working six strong innings on the mound for Tatum in a 10-2 win over Harleton.
Truitt Anthony added two hits and an RBI, and Landen Tovar, Mason Whiddon and Garrett Friend all drove in runs. Milam struck out six, walked one and did not allow an earned run in six innings.
Drew Stafford doubled, singled and drove in a run and Taber Childs added an RBI for Harleton.
District 19-2ABECKVILLE 4, B. SANDY 1: BIG SANDY — Colby Davidson and Brady Davis combined to limit Big Sandy to a couple of hits, and Davidson paced the offense with two RBI as Beckville earned a 4-1 win.
Davidson worked five innings on the mound for the win, striking out four, walking four and giving up an earned run on two hits. Davis fanned two and walked one in two innings.
Tyler Bryan homered once and singled twice, and Davidson added a home run for the Bearcats. Evan Allen and Daxton Etheredge collected two hits apiece.
U. GROVE 23, N. SUMMERFIELD 1: NEW SUMMERFIELD — The Union Grove Lions used 13 hits and a couple of huge innings to roll past New Summerfield, 23-1.
Aubrey Woodard tripled and drove in a run for the Lions. Cannon Cowan singled and drove in four runs. Colton Cowan had three hits and two RBI. Hunter Cannon and Trevor Moore two hits and an RBI apiece. Carter Smith two RBI and Nathan Huckabay, Jax Daniels and Josh Kessler an RBI apiece.
Cannon struck out seven with no walks in three innings for the win.
District 23-2AGARY 17, TIMPSON 3: TIMPSON — Delton Lamborn went 5-for-5 from the leadoff spot with a triple, two doubles, five RBI and three runs scored as the Gary Bobcats rolled to a 17-3 win over Timpson.
Dakota Beckham added two doubles and three RBI for the Bobcats. Lane O’Neal singled and drove in three runs. Darin Livingston had two hits and an RBI and Jaydan Cockerham, Cody Baugher and Mason Smith all drove in runs.
Landon Woodfin struck out two with no walks or earned runs allowed in four innings for the pitching win.
G. SALINE 2, PRAIRILAND 0: GRAND SALINE — The Grand Saline Indians made the most of two runs and three Prairiland errors to blank the Patriots, 2-0.
Brett Kindle and Jase Melton had the only hits for Grand Saline, which scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth. Melton struck out nine, walked one and allowed just three hits in seven innings for the win.