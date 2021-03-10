SABINE 9, O. CITY 0: LIBERTY CITY — Matt Huey turned in a dominant performance on the mound, striking out 19 and walking two in a complete-game no-hitter as Sabine blanked Ore City, 9-0.
Huey threw 62 of his 90 pitches for strikes, and the Cardinals backed him with six hits and a four-run fourth inning. Carter Patterson doubled, and Huey and Holton Pepper drove in runs for the Cardinals.
Lane Burks struck out four with no walks and three earned runs allowed in three innings for Ore City.
KILGORE 15, CUMBERLAND 0: KILGORE — Three Bulldogs combined to throw a no-hitter, and eight Kilgore players collected hits on Tuesday as Kilgore rolled past Cumberland Academy, 15-0.
Dalton McElyea earned the win, striking out four with no walks in three innings. Jake Thompson fanned one and walked one in an inning of work, and Colby Wilkerson struck out one with no walks in an inning.
McElyea tripled, doubled and drove in two runs. Chase Lewis doubled twice and drove in a run, and Chris Ervin, Bryce Long, Hunter Pipak and Zach Porter all doubled. Thompson singled and drove in three runs. Pipak had two RBI, and Cade Pippen, Ervin, Lewis, Long, Porter and Kyle Wheeler all drove in runs.
W. OAK 14, DAINGERFIELD 4: DAINGERFIELD — Dylan Carrell banged out four hits — including three doubles — and drove in three runs for the Roughnecks as White Oak notched a 14-4 win over Daingerfield.
Landon Anderson added a double and two RBI for White Oak. Tyler Puckett finished with three hits and an RBI, and Cayson Siegley, Gavin Bzdil and Josh Covington all drove in runs. Gavyn Jones struck out seven, walked three and did not allow an earned run in three innings. Anderson struck out six and walked one in three frames.
ATLANTA 12, GLADEWATER 2: ATLANTA — The Atlanta Rabbits used an eight-run fourth inning to pull away from Gladewater and notch a 12-2 win.
Garett Glenn and Ben Alvarez drove in runs for Gladewater in the loss.
HARMONY 11, MPCH 1: HARMONY — Evan Patterson and Tucker Tittle combined to toss a no-hitter, and Harmony used a pair of five-run innings to take command in an 11-1 win over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Patterson earned the win, striking out 10 and walking one in four innings. Tittle fanned two in his inning of work.
Cooper Wadding doubled and drove in a run, Boston Seahorn added a hit and two RBI and Kyler Waldon, Riley Patterson, Tanner Tittle, Dallin Seahorn and Will Young all drove in runs for the Eagles.
GRACE 4, ETHS 1: The East Texas Home School Chargers dropped a 4-1 decision to Grace on Tuesday.
Beau Thompson gave the Chargers a 1-0 lead in the first when he delivered an RBI to bring in Luke Starrett, who was running for Ethan Gallant after Gallant had been hit by a pitch.
Joel Dragoo worked four innings on the hill, giving up no earned runs.
The Chargers (1-1) will take on Christian Heritage Classical School at 6:30 p.m. tonight at LeTourneau University.
P. PEWITT 4, REDWATER 2: OMAHA — Hayden Green struck out five and gave up one hit in five innings, Dalton Vissering earned a two-inning save and Paul Pewitt held on for a 4-2 win over Redwater.
Vissering struck out six in two innings for the Brahmas. Tanor Mines singled, walked and drove in a run. Dayton Granberry had a hit and two RBI, and Eric Morris added a hit and an RBI.