S. HILL 9, W. POINT 2: Spring Hill spotted starter Brennan Ferguson a five-run lead early, and Ferguson did the rest — striking out three, walking one and giving up one earned run in a 9-2 win over Wills Point.
Easton Ballard tripled, singled and drove in two runs for the Panthers. Blake Barlow added a double, single and three RBI. Jordan Hodges doubled, and Ferguson helped his own cause with two hits and an RBI.
C. HEIGHTS 6, P. TREE 4: KILGORE — Central Heights scored four times in the bottom of the first and held on for a 6-4 win over the Pine Tree Pirates on Saturday at Driller Park.
The Pirates finished the day with four hits — singles from Nikema Williams, Case Buchanan, Camden McEntire and Dakylan Johnson. McEntire and Williams drove in runs for the Pirates.
Buchanan struck out three, walked five and gave up four earned runs in four innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
KILGORE 4, N. DIANA 3: KILGORE — Chris Ervin drove in a run with a triple and then scored on a walk off balk in the bottom of the sixth, lifting Kilgore past New Diana, 4-3.
Ervin tripled with one out to bring in Dalton McElyea, who had singled earlier. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Ervin waltzed home with the game-winner on a balk.
Ervin finished the day with two RBI for the Bulldogs. Heath LaFluer struck out five and walked four in 3.2 innings. Donovan Adkins pitched a scoreless 2.1 innings, striking out two and walking one for the win.
New Diana was led at the plate by Ethan Adkisson and Zachary Malone with two hits apiece. Adkisson and John Lutrell drove in runs. Adkisson struck out three, walked three and gave up four earned runs in 5.1 innings.
C. HEIGHTS 5, N. DIANA 4: KILGORE — Central Heights spotted New Diana three in the first, scored five in the third to take the lead and held on for a 5-4 win.
Jacob Newland banged out three hits and drove in a run, and Logan Simmons added a single and an RBI in the loss for New Diana. Elliot Foreman took the pitching loss. He struck out five and walked three in three innings. John Lutrell struck out two with no walks in two frames.
HARMONY 5, PALESTINE 3: KILGORE — Kyle Henry drove in two runs, Riley Patterson had two hits for the Eagles and Harmony notched a 5-3 win over Palestine.
Boston Seahorn, Cooper Wadding and Braxton Baker all drove in runs for the Eagles, who broke a 3-3 deadlock with two runs in the sixth inning.
Will Young struck out two and walked two, giving up one earned run in four innings. Wadding earned the win, fanning five with two walks and no hits or runs allowed in two innings.
HALLSVILLE 8, BROWNSBORO 7: LINDALE — Kurt Wyman tripled twice and drove in three runs, and the Hallsville Bobcats held off a late rally by Brownsboro to notch an 8-7 win.
Noah Jumper doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Tanner Benson, Andrew Mohler and Trenton Smith all drove in runs for Hallsville, which led 8-2 before Brownsboro scored five times in the bottom of the sixth.
Jackson Rogers had two hits and three RBI and Peyton Stevenson double, singled and drove in two for Brownsboro.
Jeb Drewery struck out seven with no walks in four innings, and Breyden Hodges fanned two with no walks in two innings for the Bobcats.
MARSHALL 7, CARTHAGE 3: MARSHALL — Brayden Robbins and Dylan Thurmon drove in a couple of runs apiece in a five-run fifth inning for Marshall as the Mavericks rallied for a 7-3 win over Carthage.
Carthage led 3-1 heading to the fifth, but the Mavericks got back-to-back walks to open the inning, and Garrett Cotten doubled to score a run. After a walk and a strikeout, Thurmon singled to bring in two runs and Robbins followed with a triple to give the Mavericks a 6-3 cushion.
Jacob Oden also doubled for the Mavericks. Cotten had two hits, and Andrew Phillips also drove in a run.
Dante Enriguez worked 5.2 innings for the pitching win. He did not strike out a batter and walked a couple.
Sawyer Smith doubled, singled and drove in two runs for Carthage. Austin Morgan added two hits and an RBI, and Braden Smith chipped in with two hits. Braeden Wade struck out six and walked four in four innings to shoulder the pitching loss. Connor Cuff fanned three in two innings.
Later in the day, Pleasant Grove jumped out to an 8-2 lead on the Mavericks early and held on for a 10-6 win.
Javarius Mitchell doubled and singled, and Peyton Paul, Hayden Kelehan, Andrew Phillips, Brayden Robbins and Mitchell drove in runs in the loss for the Mavericks.
Brenton Clark tripled, and Alex Galvan and Tucker Anderson doubled for Pleasant Grove. Brock Bearden and Galvan had two hits and two RBI apiece.
CARTHAGE 5, MT. PLEASANT 2: A three-run second inning proved to be the difference for Carthage in a 5-2 win over Mount Pleasant.
Javarian Roguemore pitched four innings, striking out five and walking four. Connor Cuff worked two scoreless, hitless frames on the hill, striking out a couple and issuing one walk.
Roquemore doubled and drove in a run, Sawyer Smith singled and drove in two runs and Craig McNew and Austin Morgan added an RBi for the Bulldogs.
GLADEWATER 18, ALL SAINTS 0: LINDALE — Three Bears combined for a no-hitter, Tanner Gothard led the way offensively with a triple, double and four RBI and Gladewater rolled to an 18-0 win over All Saints.
Eli Kates got the pitching win, striking out four and walking four in three innings. K’Havia Reese and Dennis Allen also pitched for the Bears.
Austin Verner added a double, single and RBI. Garrett Glenn had two hits and three RBI, Kates two hits and an RBI and Hayden Torres, Zach Polanco and Allen an RBI apiece.
Also on Saturday, the Bears notched an 11-5 win over Chapel Hill.
Wyatt Webb tripled and drove in three runs. Zach Polanco doubled and plated a couple. TannerGothard and Dennis Allen had two hits apiece, and K’Havia Reese drove in two runs. Webb was the winning pitcher.
In a 7-4 win over Chapel Hill on Friday, Gothard had five strikeouts and two walks for the pitching win. Polanco and Kates both tripled, and Gothard doubled for the Bears — driving in two runs. Kates, Garett Glenn, Polanco and Reese drove in runs.
HOOKS 3, W. OAK 2: GRAND SALINE — The Hooks Hornets walked off with a 3-2 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Saturday, scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Matt Hays doubled, singled twice, scored once and drove in a run from the top of the order for the Hornets. Lane McMillan added an RBI.
Gavyn Jones and Graham Young doubled in the loss for White Oak. Jones had two hits and an RBI, and Landon Anderson drove in a run. Alex Scott struck out three, walked one and gave up one earned run in 6.2 innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
LIVINGSTON 15, HENDERSON 1: NACOGDOCHES — The Livingston Lions scored seven times in the first and third innings on the way to a 15-1 win over Henderson.
Aden Butler tripled, and Cole Bradley drove in a run for Henderson.
MINEOLA 10, GILMER 7: Mineola pushed across four runs in the first and never trailed, holding on for a 10-7 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Tyler Watkins tripled, and Aaron Stanley doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs in the loss for Gilmer. Dillon Henson also drove in a run for the Buckeyes. Matt Mauldin fanned three and walked one in 1.2 innings. Cutter Montgomery and Landyn Thompson also worked on the hill for Gilmer.
WOODVILLE 12, TATUM 5: NACOGDOCHES — Two big innings proved to be the key for Woodville in a 12-5 win over Tatum.
Woodville scored five in he bottom of the second to take a 6-2 lead, and after Tatum scored three in the top of the fourth, Woodville answered with six in the bottom half.
Reese Milam doubled and singled, and Anthony Kirkpatrick, Dylan Glasco and Cayden Benson drove in runs for Tatum. Garrett Friend struck out six, walked two and allowed one earned run in 1.2 innings for Tatum.
JOAQUIN 6, HARLETON 5: GARY — Joaquin scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to overcome a 5-3 deficit and earn a 6-5 win over Harleton.
Luke Wright collected two hits and drove in three runs in the loss for Harleton. Blake Weaver and Drew Stafford also drove in runs for the Wildcats. Braden Hopkins struck out three, walked four and gave up two earned runs in 2.1 innings. Weaver fanned two with no walks and two earned runs allowed in an inning of work.
O. CITY 2, WASKOM 1: GARY — Colby Plasterer scored on an error in the bottom of the fifth, lifting the Ore City Rebels to a walk off 2-1 win over Waskom.
Plasterer and Juan Garcia had the lone hits for Ore City. Caleb Davidson struck out five, walked none and allowed one earned run in five innings for the win.
Carson Gonzalez had three hits and Jon Branch drove in a run for Waskom. Branch fanned five and walked three in four innings.
QUITMAN 8, L-KILDARE 4: LINDEN — Quitman went ahead with a pair of two-run innings and put things away with three in the fifth, earning an 8-4 win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers.
Mason Johnson and Jackson Lee had doubles for Linden-Kildare, with Lee adding a single and driving in a run. Carter Foreman singled and drove in a run, and Colt Neville had a pair of hits and two RBI. Trey Phillips took the loss, striking out five with one walk and no earned runs allowed in four innings.
BECKVILLE 24, N. SUMMERFIELD 0: GARY — Tyler Bryan tossed a five-inning no-hitter at New Summerfield, striking out 14 and walking two in a 24-0 win.
Daxton Etheredge doubled and drove in two runs for Beckville. Bryan helped his own cause with three hits and three RBI. Ryan Harris had two hits and three RBI.
GARRISON 2, BECKVILLE 1: GARY — Garrison scored lone runs in the fourth and fifth and held on for a 2-1 win over Beckville.
Ryan Harris struck out four, walked three and gave up one earned run in 6.1 innings for Beckville. Colby Davidson and Harris both doubled, with Harris driving in the lone Beckville run.
RUSK 6, WHITEHOUSE 1: JD Thompson struck out 16, walked two and allowed just one hit, and the Rusk Eagles notched a 6-1 win over Whitehouse.
Tarrant Sunday and Wade Williams doubled for Rusk, with Williams driving in two runs. Brett Rawlinson also drove in a run for the Eagles.
LATE FRIDAY
P. GROVE 4, CARTHAGE 3: Pleasant Grove walked off with a 4-3 win over Carthage at the Spring Hill Tournament.
Austin Morgan and Jakerrian Roquemore both doubled for Carthage, and Craig McNew had two hits and two RBI from the leadoff spot for the Bulldogs. Javarian Roquemore had two hits and Jakerrian Roquemore drove in a run.
DAINGERFIELD 12, MAUD 2: DAINGERFILED — Quinn Webb doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Ty Byrd struck out 10 in 4.2 innings on the mound as Daingerfield cruised past Maud, 12-2.
Byrd, Braxton Jimmerson and Jayden Wallace all added two hits, with Jimmerson, Lathan Sauceda and Wallace driving in runs for the Tigers. Byrd walked three and gave up two earned runs.