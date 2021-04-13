District 15-5AMARSHALL 14, P. TREE 3: Dylan Thurmon drove in three runs, Jacob Oden, Jim Weaver and Hayden Kelehan all added two RBI and the Marshall Mavericks took control early on the way to a 14-3 win over Pine Tree.
Brent Burris tripled, doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Mavericks, who scored nine times in the second. Garrett Cotten and Thurmon both doubled. Kelehan had two hits, and Cotten chipped in with an RBI.
Kelehan earned the mound victory. He struck out three and walked five in four innings. Weaver fanned three with one walk in one inning.
Connor Carrell tripled, singled and drove in a run, and Max Gidden doubled in the loss for Pine Tree. Cruz Cox struck out four with one walk and no earned runs allowed in four innings.
HALLSVILLE 4, MT. PLEASANT 1: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Bobcats spotted Mount Pleasant a run in the top of the first, but shut it down from there and added a pair of two-run frames to earn a 4-2 victory over the Tigers.
Matt Houston tripled and drove in a run, Tyler Lee doubled and Kurt Wyman and Logan Jones chipped in with RBI for the Bobcats. Landon Bowden struck out nine and allowed one earned run to pick up the pitching win for Hallsville.
Jerrius Vickers doubled and drove in a run in the loss for Mount Pleasant.
District 16-4AS. HILL 18, C. HILL 8: Marshall Lipsey homered, doubled, singled and drove in four runs to lead a 13-hit Spring Hill attack as the Panthers rolled past Chapel Hill, 18-8.
Bryant King tripled and drove in a run for Spring Hill, which used a 12-run fourth to build a 15-1 lead and survived a seven-run Chapel Hill fifth inning. Jordan Hodges, Colin Martin and Jax Stovall all doubled for the Panthers. Stovall had three hits and an RBI, Walker Holt one RBI, Martin two hits and two RBI, Brennan Ferguson a hit and three RBI and King, Ethan Foster, Jaden Giddings and Hodges an RBI apiece.
Alex Brown struck out three in four innings and Lipsey fanned two in one inning.
HENDERSON 4, KILGORE 2: HENDERSON — Quentin Moon struck out seven, walked one and scattered five hits, leading the Henderson Lions to a 4-2 win over Kilgore.
Christain Brown tripled and drove in two runs, and Aden Butler had an RBI for the Lions.
Hunter Pipak doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Thomas Hattaway added a single and an RBI in the loss for Kilgore. Cade Pippen struck out one and gave up just two runs in five innings for Kilgore.
District 15-4AP. GROVE 15, GILMER 5: TEXARKANA — Tucker Anderson homered and drove in two runs, and Brenton Clark added a double, two singled and three RBI for Pleasant Grove as the Hawks earned a 15-5 win over Gilmer.
Blake Jennings earned the pitching win.
For Gilmer in the loss, Cutter Montgomery and Skyler Hall drove in runs. Tyler Watkins shouldered the loss on the mound.
District 17-4ARUSK 10, PALESTINE 0: RUSK — J.D. Thompson struck out 15, walked two and allowed just one hit in six innings, and the Rusk Eagles blanked Palestine, 10-0.
Lane Gilchreast doubled and drove in three runs for Rusk. Bryce Lenard, Tarrant Sunday and Wade Williams all had two hits. Landon Gates drove in two runs, and Sunday and Brett Rawlinson added RBI.
District 15-3AN. DIANA 15, O. CITY 2: ORE CITY — Elliot Foreman doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Austin Kerns added a double, two singles and three RBI and Peyton Brewer was solid on the hill for New Diana in a 15-2 win over Ore City.
Brewer struck out seven with no walks in four innings of work. Ethan Adkisson added a double and three RBI. Ivan Benoit had two hits and two RBI. Brewer finished with two hits and an RBI, and John Litrell chipped in with an RBI.
Caleb Davidson had a double, Jordan Escamilla two hits and Trevor Harris and Lane Burks drove in runs for Ore City in the loss. Harris took the pitching loss.
DAINGERFIELD 18, GLADEWATER 5: GLADEWATER — A pair of big innings — five in the second and eight in the seventh — was too much for Gladewater to overcome in an 18-5 loss to Daingerfield.
Garrett Glenn doubled and drove in a run and Tanner Gothard added two RBI in the loss for Gladewater.
Ty Bird doubled and drove in four runs to pace Daingerfield. Caleb Nixon, Austin Fomby and Dco Wright all had two it sand two RBI, and Braxton Jimmerson chipped in with three hits.
District 19-2ABECKVILLE 4, U. GROVE 1: UNION GROVE — Quinton Roberts highlighted a three-run ninth for Beckville with a two-run triple, and the Bearcats earned a 4-1 win over Union Grove.
With the score knotted at 1-1 heading to the ninth, Beckville used two walks and a single to load the bases after the first two outs were recorded. A run scored on a passed ball to make it a 2-1 contest, and then Roberts tripled to bring in two more.
Roberts finished the night with two triples and a double. Colby Davidson added a double and single, and Tyler Bryan drove in one run.
Cannon Cowan had a double and an RBI in the loss for Union Grove.
Bryan struck out seven and walked seven, giving up no runs or hits in 4.2 innings. Brady Davis and Davidson also pitched for the Bearcats.
Matthew Bower fanned seven and did not allow an earned run in six innings for Union Grove.
District 12-3AG. SALINE 5, CHISUM 1: GRAND SALINE — Jase Melton fanned six, walked two and allowed an earned run on five hits in a complete game, and Mason Goff led the offense with two RBI as Grand Saline notched a 5-1 win over Chisum.
Melton tripled, and Preston Anderson and Brett Kindle drove in runs for the Indians.
Late MondayGILMER 6, PITTSBURG 0: GILMER — Three Buckeye pitchers combined on a shutout, and Cutter Montgomery led the way offensively with a double, single and two RBI as Gilmer notched a 6-0 win over Pittsburg.
Hunter Wynne got the win for Gilmer, striking out six with no walks or runs allowed on three hits over five innings of work. Skyler Hall and Matt Mauldin worked an inning each, both striking out one with no walks.
Aaron Stanley added two hits and an RBI, and Brycen Jimmerson and Dillon Henson drove in runs for Gilmer.
U. GROVE 16, OVERTON 2: OVERTON — Matthew bower tripled and collected six RBI, Tyler Barkley struck out eight in five strong innings on the hill and Union Grove rolled to a 16-2 win against Overton.
Barkley did not walk a batter, giving up one earned run on three hits. At the plate, Kenneth Johnson doubled and drove in a run, and Hunter Cannon and Cole Barkley also added RBI.