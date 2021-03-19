District 15-5AMARSHALL 4, P. TREE 3: MARSHALL — The Marshall Mavericks overcame a 3-0 deficit early, scoring twice in the fourth and adding two in the sixth for a 4-3 win over Pine Tree.
Brayden Robbins had two hits and Javarius Mitchell drove in a run for Marshall. Garrett Cotten went the distance on the hill, striking out eight, walking three and giving up three earned runs.
Dakylan Johnson doubled and drove in a run, Camden McEntire had two hits and Case Buchanan and Nikema Williams drove in runs for Pine Tree in the loss. Wade Fell struck out 10, walked seven and gave up one earned run in 5.1 innings.
District 16-4AS. HILL 9, C. HILL 0: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Easton Ballard and Colin Martin combined to strike out 15 in a three-hit shutout for the Panthers, and Spring Hill rolled past Chapel Hill, 9-0.
Ballard earned the win, striking out seven, walking one and giving up two hits and four innings. Martin fanned eight with no walks and one hit allowed in three innings.
At the dish, Blake Barlow and Jordan Hodges both doubled. Barlow had two hits and two RBI, Bryant King two hits and an RBI and Ballard, Ethan Foster and Marshall Lipsey an RBI apiece.
District 15-4AGILMER 11, PARIS 6: PARIS — Aaron Stanley doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs, and the Gilmer Buckeyes held on for an 11-6 win over Paris.
Tyler Watkins had a double and an RBI for the Buckeyes, who led 11-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh before Paris put a three-spot on the board. Hunter Wynne singled, drove in two runs and scored twice from the top of the order, and Cutter Montgomery and Travis Collie drove in runs.
Wynne struck out six, walked one and gave up three earned runs in six innings for the pitching victory.
District 15-3AN. DIANA 20, O. CITY 0: DIANA — Jacob Newland doubled and drove in four runs, Zachary Malone homered and added three RBI and the New Diana Eagles used a 16-run first inning to blow past Ore City, 20-0.
Elliot Foreman pitched a five-inning no-hitter for the Eagles, striking out 12 with no walks.
Peyton Brewer added a double, single and RBI for New Diana. Hayden Thomas had two hits and three RBI. Darren Manes added two hits and two RBI, and Ethan Adkisson, John Lutrell, Austin Kerns and Logan Simmons all drove in runs.
DAINGERFIELD 6, GLADEWATER 4: DAINGERFIELD — Dee Lewis struck out 10, walked five and scattered six hits for Daingerfield as the Tigers held on for a 6-4 win over Gladewater.
Braxton Jimmerson, Caleb Nixon and Dco Wright all doubled for the Tigers. Nixon had two hits and an RBI, Jimmerson two hits and two RBI, Lathan Saucedo one hit and three RBI and Austin Fomby two hits.
District 16-3AE. FIELDS 19, ARP 1: ARP — Blake Merritt homered, singled twice and drove in four runs to highlight a 16-hit Elysian Fields attack in a 19-1 win over Arp.
Kip Lewis had two hits, and Noah Grubbs and Ryan Wilkerson both drove in two runs for the Yellowjackets. Logan Presley, Austin O’Brien, Jackson Illingworth, Campbell White, Kyle Storey and Jace Alaniz all chipped in with RBI. Illingworth struck out six an walked four in three innings, and White fanned five with no walks in two frames.
TATUM 2, HARLETON 0: HARLETON — Landon Tovar struck out 12, walked one and allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings for Tatum as the Eagles edged Harleton, 2-0.
Reese Milam drove in both runs for Tatum, and Truitt Anthony had two hits.
Taber Childs and Blake Weaver had the lone hits for Harleton. Jojo Clark struck out four, walked six and gave up one earned run in six innings.
HARMONY 10, MINEOLA 0: HARMONY — Evan Patterson fired a no-hitter at Mineola, striking out 12 and walking three in six innings as the Eagles earned a 10-0 win.
Tucker Tittle doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs to lead the offensive attack for the Eagles. Kyle Henry drove in two runs, and Cooper Wadding and Boston Seahorn added an RBI apiece.
District 19-2AU. GROVE 15, CARLISLE 0: PRICE — Matthew Bower tossed a no-hitter at Carlisle, striking out 10 and walking one in five innings as the Union Grove Lions blanked the Indians 15-0.
Bower also tripled and drove in a run for the Lions. Kenneth Johnson had two hits and four RBI. Carter Smith doubled, singled and drove in three. Tyler Barkley chipped in with two hits and two RBI, and Cannon Cowan, Colton Cowan and Aubrey Woodard all drove in runs.
BECKVILLE 13, U. HILL 1: BECKVILLE — Ryan Harris and Lance White struck out four apiece, walked none and gave up one hit apiece for Beckville as the Bearcats notched a 13-1 win over Union Hill.
Harris worked three innings for the win. At the dish, Karter Jones doubled and drove in a run. Evan Allen and Colby Davidson both had a hit and two RBI, and Daxton Etheredge, Quinton Roberts, Jones and Cason Dodson drove in runs.
HAWKINS 21, OVERTON 1: OVERTON — Bryce Burns hit a grand slam, John Hester doubled twice and drove in a run and the Hawkins Hawks stormed to a 21-1 win against Overton.
Paeton Smith added two hits and two RBI for the Hawks. Micah Staruska drove in four runs. Drew Dacus had two hits and three RBI. Braden Adams and Zach Conde chipped in with two RBI apiece, and Dristun Pruitt and Dawsun Pruitt both added RBI. Julian Frazier struck out eight, walked one and gave up an earned run on two hits in five innings for the win.
District 17-2AL-KILDARE 11, DETROIT 1: LINDEN — Colt Neville tripled, singled and drove in a run, Clayton Mulkey doubled and plated a couple of runs for Linden-Kildare and the Tigers rolled past Detroit, 11-1.
Carter Foreman added a double and an RBI for the Tigers, and Jackson Lee, Colton Anderson and Jonathan Owen all drove in runs. Mason Johnson struck out five with no walks or runs allowed in two innings for the pitching win.
District 23-2AGARY 12, TIMPSON 11: GARY — Darin Livingston led a 15-hit attack with two doubles and three RBI, and Gary held on for a 12-11 win over Timpson.
Delton Lamborn and Lane O’Neal added doubles for Gary, with Lamborn also singling and driving in two and O’Neal adding a single and an RBI. Cody Baugher had two hits and two RBI, Landon Woodfin an RBI and Payton Chamness three hits. Livingston worked four innings on the hill for the pitching win.
Non-District
CARTHAGE 10, SHELBYVILLE 3: CARTHAGE — Connor Cuff homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Javarian Roquemore added two hits and two RBI and Carthage rolled to a 10-3 win over Shelbyville.
Sawyer Smith added two hits and an RBI for Carthage, and Austin Morgan singled and drove in a run. Six Bulldogs saw action on the mound, with Braden Smith working three frames, striking out two and walking none.
LATE THURSDAY
District 15-5AHALLSVILLE 5, MOUNT PLEASANT 4: MOUNT PLEASANT — Conner Stewart drove in two runs, Tyler Lee and Matt Houston had two hits apiece and the Hallsville Bobcats held on for a 5-4 win over Mount Pleasant.
Lee tripled and singled, and Houston doubled and singled with an RBI for the Bobcats, who led 5-0 before the Tigers rallied for a couple of runs in the sixth and seventh frames. Brayden Walker and Andrew Mohler also drove in runs for Hallsville.
Landon Bowden struck out seven and walked six in five innings, giving up no runs or hits. Brayden Hodges fanned two, walked two and gave up one earned run in two innings.
District 16-4AKILGORE 6, HENDERSON 2: KILGORE — Donovan Adkins tripled, singled twice, drove in two runs, swiped two bases and scored three times from the top of the lineup for Kilgore as the Bulldogs earned a 6-2 win over Henderson.
Chris Ervin added a hit and two RBI, and Cade Pippen and Dalton McElyea also drove in runs for the Bulldogs. McElyea struck out seven, walked two and gave up an earned run in six innings. Heath Lafleur struck out three, walked one and allowed one earned run in an inning of work.
Non-DistrictC. HEIGHTS 1, CARTHAGE 0: NACOGDOCHES — Central Heights scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the second on the way to a 1-0 win over Carthage.
Carthae finished with three hits, two coming from Todd Register and one from Austin Morgan. Tyler Castillo struck out nine, walked three and gave up one earned run in four innings to take the loss on the hill. Connor Cuff fanned three and walked two in two frames.
PrivateETHS 16, JCSA 0: CLEBURNE — Bo Thompson banged out three hits, drove in four runs and scored twice, and the East Texas Homeschool Chargers rolled past Johnson County at the Cleburne Homeschool Tournament.
Joel Drago, Joshua Drago, Spencer Fontenot and Luke Goforth all had two hits for the Chargers. Joel Drago drove in a run and scored twice, and Joshua Drago, Fontenot and Goforth all had two RBI and two runs scored. Dade Goforth struck out six and allowed no hits in two innings. Fontenot fanned two and gave up one hit in an inning of work.
In a 6-3 win over Tyler HEAT, Joel Drago struck out seven in four innings on the hill and also went 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored. Thompson earned the pitching win, working the final three innings and striking out one with no runs allowed.