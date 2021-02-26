LONGVIEW 5, KILGORE 4: WHITEHOUSE — Connor Cox drove in three runs, capping his big day with a walk off RBI single in the bottom of the fifth for Longview in a 5-4 win over Kilgore.
Dakalon Taylor singled with one out, moved into scoring position on a single by Gabe Flores and scored on the single by Cox.
Cox had two hits on the day, including a home run. Cason Orr swiped three bases for the Lobos.
Flores got the pitching win in relief. Taylor worked 2.2 innings, striking out two and walking two. Tucker Gary fanned two in two frames.
Donovan Adkins tripled and singled, Cade Pippen added a double, single and RBI and Chase Lewis banged out three hits — including a double — and drove in two runs in the loss for Kilgore. Bryce Long also drove in a run.
Chase Lewis struck out four and walked three in 3.1 innings for Kilgore. Heath Lafluer fanned two in one inning of work.
LONGVIEW 4, BULLARD 3: WHITEHOUSE — Gabe Flores singled with one out in the bottom of the fifth, driving in Justin Beltran and giving the Longview Lobos a 4-3, walk off win over Bullard.
Beltran singled with one out, moved to second on a single by Dakalon Taylor and scored on the hit by Flores. Connor Cox had two hits, and Trenton Bush and Jordan Allen drove in runs for Longview.
Flores earned the pitching win. Cason Orr struck out one, walked four and gave up two earned runs in four innings on the hill.
KILGORE 10, HUNTINGTON 4: WHITEHOUSE — Cade Pippen doubled, singled and drove in four runs, Hunte Pipak added two hits for the Bulldogs and Kilgore notched a 10-4 win over Huntington.
Kyle Wheeler tripled, and Dalton McElyea added a double and an RBI for Kilgore. Donovan Adkins, Heath Lafluer, Chase Lewis and Zach Porter all drove in runs.
Lafluer earned the mound victory, striking out five, walking four and giving up three runs in two innings. Lewis struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning of work.
WHITEHOUSE 10, KILGORE 5: WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse Wildcats put eight on the board in the bottom of the first and held on for a 10-5 win over Kilgore.
Chris Ervin tripled, singled and drove in two runs to pace the Kilgore offense. Kyle Wheeler added a double. Donovan Adkins had two hits and an RBI, and Cade Pippen and Dalton McElyea drove in runs.
Pippen struck out two and walked four in 3.2 innings on the hill.
CARTHAGE 10, MARSHALL 3: MARSHALL — Connor Cuff went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI to pace the offense for Carthage in a 10-3 win over Marshall.
Sawyer Smith tripled, doubled and drove in a run, and Jakerian Roquemore had two hits and a couple of RBI.
Brooks Brewster worked 2.2 scoreless, hitless innings for the pitching win. Javarian Roquemore struck out two, walked three and gave up one earned run in 2.1 frames, and Smith pitched one inning.
Jim Weaver doubled and drove in two runs, and Garrett Cotten had two hits and an RBI in the loss for Marshall. Cotten struck out six, walked one and gave up three earned runs in 4.1 innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
GLENBROOK 5, MARSHALL 2: MARSHALL — Glenbrook used a four-run sixth inning to notche a 5-2 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday.
Garrett Cotten doubled, and Jacob Oden singled and drove in a run for the Mavericks in the loss. Dante Enriquez shouldered the pitching loss for the Mavs. He struck out five, walked one and gave up one earned run in six innings.
FORNEY 6, HALLSVILLE 4: TYLER — Forney scored five runs over the final two innings and held on for a 6-4 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Friday.
Matt Houston doubled and drove in a run, and Conner Stewart had two hits and an RBI in the loss for Hallsville. Brayden Hodges also drove in a run.
Trenton Smith fanned two and walked one in 3.2 innings for Hallsville.
The teams met again on Friday, with Forney notching a 2-1 win.
Hallsville managed one hit in the contest, a single by Logan Jones. Jones also drove in the lone Bobcat run.
Jeb Drewery struck out six, walked four and gave up one earned run in 5.2 innings.
N. DIANA 5, ENNIS 5: CHINA SPRING — Ennis pushed across a run in the top of the sixth to salvage a 5-5 tie with New Diana.
Peyton Brewer and Zachary Malone doubled for New Diana, with Brewer driving in two runs. Darren Manes, Jacob Newland and John Lutrell al drove in runs for the Eagles.
Elliot Foreman struck out four and walked one in 5.1 innings of work on the mound for New Diana.
C. SPRING 7, N. DIANA 6: CHINA SPRING — New Diana battled back from a 6-1 deficit, but came up a run short against China Spring.
Peyton Brewer collected two doubles, a single and two RBI in the loss for the Eagles. John Lutrell had three hits, Zachary Malone two hits and Landon Chapman three RBI.
Malone struck out four and walked three in six innings.
GILMER 4, W. OAK 3: BULLARD — Skyler Hall lifted a sacrifice fly to centerfield to score Brycen Jimmerson in the bottom of the fifth, and Gilmer walked off with a 4-3 win over White Oak.
Jimmerson and Aaron Stanley had two hits apiece for the Buckeyes, with Stanley, Mason Hurt and Hall driving in runs. Matt Mauldin struck out one and walked one, allowing no earned runs in an inning of work for the pitching win. Hunter Wynne fanned one and walked one, giving up two earned in four innings.
Max Tramel and Gavin Bzdil drove in runs in the loss for White Oak. Dylan Carrell took the loss, giving up no earned runs on two hits with one strikeout and one walk in 1.2 innings. Bzdil struck out six and walked one, giving up one earned run in two innings.
GILMER 5, C. HEIGHTS 5: BULLARD — Gilmer scored four runs in the top of the sixth to forced a 5-5 tie against Central Heights.
Mason Hurt, Tyler Watkins and Hunter Wynne all doubled for Gilmer, with Wynne, Watkins and Aaron Stanley recording two hits apiece. Stanley drove in three runs, and Watkins added an RBI.
Watkins struck out three and walked four in four innings, and Matt Mauldin fanned two and walked two in two frames.
B. HILL 6, GILMER 4: BULLARD — Brook Hill used a pair of two-run innings early and scored once in the fourth and fifth en route to a 6-4 win over Gilmer.
Hunter Wynne doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Kaleb Fitzgerald and Keshun Jimmerson added RBI for Gilmer in the loss. Skyler Hall took the loss. He fanned three and walked three in four innings. Stanley worked one inning, striking out two and walking one.
RUSK 8, GARRISON 3: RUSK — Will Dixon, Tarrant Sunday, Wade Williams and Brett Rawlinson all collected two hits, Dixon and Bryce Lenard drove in two runs apiece and Rusk notched an 8-3 win over Garrison.
Sunday, Williams and Lenard all doubled for the Eagles, with J.D. Thompson, Williams and Zach Blackman driving in runs.
Rawlinson went the distance on the mound, striking out nine and walking one.
GARY 12, BROADDUS 0: HEMPHILL — Gary made the most of three hits, five Broaddus errors and no-hit pitching over three innings by Cody Baugher and Jasper Mills to earn a 12-0 win.
Baugher got the win, striking out two and walking two in two frames. Mills fanned two with no walks in one inning.
Jordan Brown drove in two runs for the Bobcats, and Delton Lamborn, Jayden Cockerham, Baugher and Mills all drove in one.
MT. VERNON 11, G. SALINE 5: GRAND SALINE — Mount Vernon put together a four-run first frame and a couple of three-run innings on the way to an 11-5 win over Grand Saline.
Jase Melton doubled and drove in two runs, Brett Kindle had a hit and two RBI and Jace Mercer singled and drove in a run for Grand Saline. Sam Currey took the pitching loss.
Grand Saline also dropped a 10-2 decision to Canton on Friday.
Preston Anderson doubled for the Indians. Jase Melton had two hits and two RBI.