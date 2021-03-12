P. TREE 12, L-EYLAU 5: HALLSVILLE — Keelan Turner tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs from the top of the order, Camden McEntire and Wade Fell added two RBI apiece for the Pirates and pine Tree notched a 12-5 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Fell tripled for the pirates, and Dakylan Johnson, Case Buchanan, Matthew Lummus and Hunter Gleason all drove in runs. Gleason struck out one, walked three and did not allow an earned run in 3.2 innings for the pitching win. Max Giddon fanned three with no walks, hits or runs allowed in 1.1 innings.
In an 11-1 loss to Lindale, Fell had a double — Pine Tree’s lone hit — and drove in the only Pirate run. Fell also took the pitching loss.
S. HILL 8, HUNTINGTON 3: RUSK — Easton Ballard struck out eight, walked two and gave up two earned runs in six innings on the hill, leading the Spring Hill Panthers to an 8-3 win over Huntington.
Colin Martin doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Panthers, and Ballard, Marshall Lipsey, Ethan Foster and Jordan Hodges all added RBI. Hodges collected two hits.
KILGORE 4, GARRISON 3: BULLARD — Donovan Adkins homered to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning — his second home run in as many days — and the Kilgore Bulldogs rallied for a 4-3 win over Garrison.
Garrison scored three in the top of the first, and Kilgore answered with two in the bottom half before tying it at 3-3 in the fifth. Adkins’ round tripper gave Kilgore the lead, and the Bulldogs won it when time expired with two men on base.
Chris Ervin and Heath Lafleur had two hits and an RBI apiece for Kilgore. Colby Wilkerson struck out one, walked three and gave up two earned runs in five innings. Jake Thompson fanned one with no walks, hits or runs allowed in an inning of action on the hill.
In a 5-3 loss to Frisco Legacy, Adkins and Dalton McElyea doubled, with McElyea adding a single and an RBI and Chris Ervin driving in two runs. Adkins struck out six with no walks or earned runs allowed in four innings. Cade Pippen fanned one and walked one, giving up no earned runs in two innings.
WHITEHOUSE 4, HENDERSON 0: BULLARD — Whitehouse scored once in the bottom of the third to take the lead and added three in the fourth on the way to a 4-0 win over Henderson.
Cole Bradley tripled and singled in the loss for Henderson. Jacob Medford struck out three, walked two and gave up one earned run in 5.1 innings of work on the hill for the Lions.
In a 3-0 win over Van, Christain Brown struck out seven and walked one for the Lions.
HALLSVILLE 1, P. GROVE 0: HALLSVILLE — Landon Bowden and Brayden Hodges combined on a two-hit shutout, and the Hallsville Bobcats pushed across a run in the third on the way to a 1-0 win over Pleasant Grove.
Bowden struck out eight and walked one in six innings, and Hodges fanned one with no walks, his or runs allowed in one frame.
Matt Houston doubled twice, Conner Stewart added a double and Tyler Lee singled and drove in the lone run of the game.
ATLANTA 2, MARSHALL 1: HALLSVILLE — Atlanta broke a 1-1 deadlock with a run in the top of the fifth, and held on for a 2-1 win over Marshall.
Kelby Smith struck out five, walked one and gave up one earned run in five innings for the pitching win.
Hayden Kelehan doubled, and Jacob Oden had two hits in the loss for Marshall. Jim Weaver fanned seven, walked three and allowed one earned run in six innings on the mound.
PORTER 3, CARTHAGE 0: LUFKIN — Connor Cuff limited Porter to just one hit, striking out five and walking three, but Porter took advantage of four Bulldog errors to earn a 3-0 win.
Cuff did not allow an earned run. Javarian Roquemore had two hits for the Bulldogs.
In a 4-0 loss to Lufkin, Sawyer Smith, Kaleb Chandler, Xander Reid and Whitton Malone had singles for Carthage. Craig McNew took the pitching loss, giving up three earned runs in 2.2 innings on the mound.
GILMER 14, C. HILL 2: A 10-run third inning propelled the Gilmer Buckeyes to a 14-2 win over chapel Hill.
Aaron Stanley tripled and drove in a run, and Tyler Watkins and Landon Watson both doubled. Brycen Jimmerson collected three hits and drove in two runs. Matt Mauldin and Mason Hurt had two RBI apiece, with Hurt collecting two hits. Kaleb Fitzgerald, Cutter Montgomery and Dillon Henson also drove in runs.
Mauldin fanned five and walked five, giving up no earned runs in four innings for the pitching win.
In an 11-10 win over Wills Point, Skyler Hall tripled, singled and drove in a run and Tyler Watkins added a double and single. Hunter Wynne and Brycen Jimmerson drove in two runs apiece, and Aaron Stanley, Mason Hurt, Cutter Montgomery and Keshun Jimmerson all chipped in with RBI.
Wynne got the pitching victory. He fanned six and walked one, giving up one earned run in 4.2 innings.
W. OAK 7, PARIS 6: WHITE OAK — Tyler Puckett delivered an RBI sacrifice fly as White Oak walked off with a 7-6 win over Paris.
Gavyn Jones doubled, singled twice, drove in a run and scored twice from the top spot in the order for White Oak, which trailed 6-4 before scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth. Puckett, Josh Covington and Dylan Carrell all drove in two runs. Colton Fears struck out two, walked two and gave up two earned runs in four innings for the pitching win.
E. FIELDS 6, HARMONY 0: WHITE OAK — Jase Greenslate struck out seven and walked one for Elysian Fields in a 6-0 shutout of Harmony.
Blake Merritt had two doubles and drove in a run for the Yellowjackets. Kyle Storey, Ryan Wilkerson, Noah Grubbs and Logan Presley all added an RBI.
Boston Seahorn had two hits in the loss for Harmony.
SABINE 7, W. POINT 2: Jace Burns struck out seven with two walks, giving up one earned run in five innings as Sabine notched a 7-2 win over Wills Point.
Burns, Alex Galyean, Matt Huey and Payton McBride all had doubles for Sabine. Galyean, Kile Stripland and McBride had two hits apiece, and Huey, Caden Richardson, Carter Patterson, McBride, Burns and Stripland all drove in runs.
HARLETON 9, N. BOSTON 3: Nolan Wisdom doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and Jojo Clark, Taber Childs and Luke Wright all added a hit and two RBI as Harleton rolled to a 9-3 win over New Boston.
Braden Hopkins struck out six, walked three and allowed three earned runs in three innings. Clark worked two innings, striking out two, walking two and giving up no runs on one hit.
U. GROVE 6, BECKVILLE 3: BECKVILLE — Matthew Bower struck out nine, walked two and limited Beckville to three hits in a complete game as Union Grove earned a 6-3 win.
Union Grove had just one hit, a single by Tyler Barkley, but took advantage of seven errors and 13 walks.
Evan Allen, Daxton Etheredge and Ryan Harris had the hits for Beckville. Bryan struck out 12 and walked six in the loss.
HAWKINS 6, C-PICKTON 2: HAWKINS — Bryce Burns, Paeton Smith and Dristun Pruitt all collected two hits, with Drew Dacus and Smith driving in runs for Hawkins in a 6-2 win over Como-Pickton.
Burns tripled and Pruitt doubled for the Hawks. Braden Adams struck out nine and walked two in six innings for the Pitching win. Burns fanned two in an inning of work.
L-KILDARE 18, AVERY 0: LINDEN — Trey Phillips tossed a one-hitter, striking out six with no walks, and Jackson Lee led the offense with a double and three RBI in an 18-0 Linden-Kildare win over Avery.
Clayton Mulkey had two hits and two RBI. Colton Anderson and Colt Neville both doubled and drove in two runs, and Jonathan Owen, Kyler Fitts, Hunter Crenshaw and Mason Johnson drove in a run apiece.
CARLISLE 13, N. SUMMERFIELD 0: Jonathan Nix tossed a no-hitter at New Summerfield, fanning five and walking one in four innings as Carlisle rolled to a 13-0 win.
Nix also had a big day at the dish with a triple, double and RBI. Levi Wooten added two its and an RBI, and Garrett Hale and Matthew Rigdon drove in runs.
JOAQUIN 9, O. CITY 8: Joaquin spotted Ore City six runs in the top of the first, and then chipped away at the deficit and rallied for a 9-8 win.
Lee Alford doubled and drove in two runs in the loss for Ore City. Blake Coppedge added a hit and two RBI, and Hunter Mathis and Ernesto DeSantiago drove in runs.
Lane Burks, Hunter Mathis and Trevor Harris all pitched for Ore City.
WINONA 5, M. MILL 2: HAWKINS — Winona scored lone runs in five different innings on the way to a 5-2 win over Martin’s Mill.
Colby McFarland led the offensive attack with a single and three RBI for Winona. Peyton Snow added two hits, and Caden Wharton drove in a run. Wharton struck out nine with no walks, giving up two earned runs on six hits in six innings. Jaxon Lindley fanned two in his inning of work.
LATE THURSDAY
HARMONY 8, W. OAK 7: Evan Patterson doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Tucker Tittle added a double, single and two RBI and Harmony held on for an 8-7 win over White Oak.
Boston Seahorn added a double for the Eagles, and Braxton Baker and Riley Patterson drove in runs. Tittle earned the pitching win, striking out five, walking two and giving up two earned runs in 5.2 innings.
Dylan Carrell had four hits and drove in three runs in the loss for White Oak. Graham Young added a hit and two RBI, Gavyn Jones two hits and an RBI and Dylan Creager two hits.
Tyler Pucket took the pitching loss. He fanned two, walked five and gave up two earned runs in two innings.
In an 11-2 win over Paris, Riley Patterson homered for Harmony and Tucker Tittle banged out three hits and drove in two runs. Boston Seahorn added two hits and two RBI, and Kyle Henry and Evan Patterson chipped in with RBI.
Will Young worked five full innings for the win, striking out three, walking one and giving up one earned run.
HARLETON 23, J. BOWIE 3: HAWKINS — The Harleton Wildcats scored 23 runs on just 10 hits in three innings, including an 11-run first, in a 23-3 win over James Bowie.
Jojo Clark and Taber Childs both doubled for the Wildcats. Clark had two hits and two RBI and Childs finished with three hits and three RBI. Hunter Shirts drove in three runs. Dylan Armstrong, Nolan Wisdom, Luke Wright and Braden Hopkins all had two RBI, and Carson Brown, Caleb Smith, Blake Weaver and Spencer Hammack all drove on one run.
In a 12-5 win over Quitman, Clark, Hopkins, Childs, Wright and Drew Stafford all drove in two runs. Clark, Wright and Stafford had two hits apiece, and Corbin Sanders and Blake Weaver chipped in with RBI for the Wildcats. Carson Brown struck out three and walked two in 3.1 innings on the mound.