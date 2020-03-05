SPRING HILL
■ SPRING HILL 3, CARTHAGE 0: Pitching on his 18th birthday, Hunter Hollan shut down the Carthage bats through six innings as the Spring Hill Panthers notched a 3-0 win.
Hollan, a Texas A&M signee, struck out seven, walked one and scattered seven hits for the win. Trent Gregson worked a scoreless seventh, striking out one.
At the dish, Logan Avant had two hits and an RBI and Colin Martin added an RBI for the Panthers.
Mason Bobo singled twice and Noah Anderson added a double in the loss for Carthage. Jackson Blissett went the distance on the hill for Carthage, striking out five and walking four.
OIL BELT
■ KILGORE SPLITS: KILGORE — Chase Hampton dominated on the hill for host team Kilgore, striking out 15 with no walks and just one hit allowed over six innings as the Bulldogs notched a 5-0 win over Hardin-Jefferson.
Later in the evening, the Bulldogs dropped an 8-4 decision to Taylor.
Hampton, a Texas Tech signee, threw 61 of his 82 pitches for strikes and helped his own cause at the plate with a double, two singles and an RBI.
Kaden Thrower had two hits, and Sam Witt and Spencer Thompson drove in runs for the Bulldogs.
Against Taylor, Spencer Thompson doubled twice, Karson Gee drove in two runs and Hunter Pipak added an RBI for the Bulldogs. Donovan Adkins struck out two, walked two and gave up no earned runs in 2.1 innings. Heath Lafluer fanned three, walked three and allowed no earned runs in 2.2 innings.
■ H-JEFFERSON 11, PINE TREE 1: KILGORE — Pine Tree fell behind 8-0 after two and dropped an 11-1 decision to Hardin-Jefferson on Thursday.
Wade Fell doubled and drove in a run for the Pirates. D.J. Freeman had the only other Pirate hit.
■ HARMONY SPLITS: KILGORE — The Harmony Eagles earned a 5-4 win over Central Heights and fell 8-6 to New Diana at Driller Park on Thursday.
Against Central Heights, Logan Baker and Blayze Phillips both doubled, Gage Goddard banged out three hits, Cooper Wadding had two hits and an RBI and Hunter Eitel and Trent Hart drove in runs. Goddard struck out 11, walked two and did not allow an earned run in six innings. Wadding worked 2/3 of an inning, and Kyle Jones earned the win with a scoreless 1/3 of an inning.
Against New Diana, Eitel, Goddard and Evan Patterson all doubled. Eitel had two hits, Patterson two RBI and Wadding one RBI.
■ NEW DIANA 8, HARMONY 6: KILGORE — Austin Green had two hits, two RBI and a run scored from the leadoff spot, Cade Medlin added a double, single and RBI and New Diana edged Harmony, 8-6.
Daren Manes and Zachary Malone also drove in runs for New Diana. Medlin struck out seven, walked five and gave up two earned runs in four innings for the win. Manes pitched a scoreless two innings, striking out one.
GRAND SALINE■ EDGEWOOD 9, WHITE OAK 4: GRAND SALINE — White Oak built a 4-1 lead after two, but Edgewood tied it in the fifth and scored five times in the sixth to earn a 9-4 win over the Roughnecks.
Dylan Carrell tripled, and Jack Gense and Max Tramel added doubles for White Oak. Tramel and Blake Barlow both had two hits, and Dylan Creager and Micah Gibson drove in runs.
Gibson struck out nine, walked three and gave up two earned runs in 4.1 innings.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 1, JACKSONVILLE 0: GRAND SALINE — Cooper Perry struck out eight, walked two and allowed just two hits in seven innings for a 1-0 win over Grand Saline.
Perry threw 60 of his 96 pitches for strikes and got the only run he needed in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI triple by Corey Johns. Jace Ratley added two hits for the Mustangs.
TYLER■ GLADEWATER SPLITS: TYLER — Austin Moran banged out three hits and drove in five runs for Gladewater as the Bears rolled to an 18-0 win over host team John Tyler at the Tim Crowder Tournament.
The Bears also lost an 8-4 decision to Brownsboro on Thursday.
Against John Tyler, K’Havia Reese doubled and drove in three runs. Hayden Turnage had three hits and three RBI. Tanner Gothard added two hits and three RBI, and Garrett Glenn, Robert Nino and Zach Polanco all finished with two hits. Glenn, Robert Hodges and Polanco all drove in runs.
Turnage struck out eight and walked one in three innings.
Against Brownsboro, Hodges tripled, doubled and drove in two runs. Austun Moran added two RBI, and Glenn and Gothard had two hits apiece. Gothard struck out one and walked one in four innings. Turnage had two strikeouts and a walk in one frame.
■ WINONA 14, JOHN TYLER 3: TYLER — Caden Wharton doubled, singled and drove in three runs, Mason Homeman tripled and Winona rolled to a 14-3 win over John Tyler.
Julio Zuniga added two hits, and Jesse Jones and Homeman drove in runs for the Wildcats. Suniga swiped four bases, Jesse Jones three and Peyton Snow two. Zuniga also struck out six and walked two to earn the pitching win.
NACOGDOCHES■ TATUM 5, CENTER 4: NACOGDOCHES — Luke Lister tripled, drove in a run and scored twice from the top of the lineup, Logan Foster added an RBI and Tatum edged Center, 5-4.
Reese Milam struck out four, walked two and gave up one unearned run on four hits in four innings. Landon Tovar had two strikeouts and two walks in an inning of work.
■ HENDERSON 6, NACOGDOCHES 2: NACOGDOCHES — Brady Johnson drove in two runs, and Henderson used a three-run sixth to pull away for a 6-2 win over the host team.
Collin Everitt, Brady Odom, Alan Pollard and Quentin Moon all drove in runs for the Lions. Everitt struck out four and walked two in 6.2 innings. Cole Bradley had one strikeout in his 1/3 of an inning of work.
LINDALE
■ HALLSVILLE 5, BULLARD 0: LINDALE — Nolan Cox and Brayden Hodges combined to limit Bullard to a couple of hits, and Hodges drove in two runs to lead the way offensively for Hallsville in a 5-0 win.
Cox struck out five, walked three and gave up two hits in 4.2 innings. Hodges fanned one with no walks in 2.1 frames.
Tyler Lee added two hits for the Bobcats.
MINDEN
■ DOYLINE 5, ELYSIAN FIELDS 4: MINDEN, La. — Doyline walked off with a 5-4 win over Elysian Fields, rallying from a 3-0 deficit, taking a 4-3 lead and then breaking a 4-4 deadlock with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Ryan Wilkerson homered, tripled, singled twice and drove in a run for Elysian Fields in the loss. Kyle Storey added a double and two RBI. Campbell struck out four and walked two in 3.1 innings. Logan Presley took the loss, giving up one earned run in 3.1 innings.
UNION GROVE■ WEST RUSK 4, ORE CITY 3: UNION GROVE — West Rusk scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to rally for a 4-3 win over Ore City.
Lane Burks and Trevor Harris doubled in the loss for Ore City. Burks drove in two runs. Harris and Micah Pugh had two hits apiece, and Aaron Nigreville added an RBI. Burks struck out seven and walked three in five innings.
■ HAWKINS 8, QUITMAN 0: UNION GROVE — Paeton Smith and Bryce Burns combined to toss a one-hitter, and David Mullins came up big at the dish with a double, single and four RBI as Hawkins rolled past Quitman, 8-0.
Smith struck out four and walked two in 2.2 innings, and Burns fanned five with two walks in 2.1 frames.
Brade nAdams added a double, single and RBI for the Hawks, and Aries Fearance chipped in with two hits.