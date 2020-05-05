Derrick Jenkins has made his mark as a baseball coach in East Texas.
Jenkins led White Oak to the state tournament in 2009 and 2010.
Jenkins then took over at Whitehouse, where he led the Wildcats to state tournament appearances in 2013 and 2016.
Jenkins was in his first season at Alto, where he collected his 300th career win with a 16-0 victory over Trinity on March 13 just before the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to the 2020 season.
Now, Jenkins will head north near the Oklahoma border as he has been named the new head baseball coach at Lindsay.
“Our family is excited to announce that I will be the Head Baseball Coach @ Lindsay ISD! Tony Duncan has done a great job at building this program and look forward to continuing that in the future. #betweenthelines #gotowork,” Jenkins posted on his Facebook page on Monday night.
Jenkins was an assistant coach at White Oak in 2003-04 and again in 2007. He spent two seasons at Terrell in 2005-06, and was the head coach at Terrell in 2006.
Jenkins took over as the head coach at White Oak in 2008, leading the Roughnecks to a 68-27 mark and two state tournament trips in three seasons.
In nine season at Whitehouse, Jenkins led the Wildcats to a record of 212-74-4 and made two state tournament appearances.
The 2013 state-qualifying team included Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Miami Dolphins cornerback Nate Brooks. Ryan Cheatham, who was a member of UT Tyler’s NCAA Division III national championship team in 2018 was 13-0 as a pitcher for Whitehouse that season.
The 2016 state tournament squad included Tanner Roach, who was also on the 2018 UT Tyler title team, and Ryan Walls, who started for the nationally ranked Tyler Junior College basketball team this past season.
Alto was 8-4 this season before it came to an end.
Lindsay was 6-0 in 2020.
Jenkins will replace Tony Duncan, who is retiring after eight years as the head baseball coach at Lindsay.