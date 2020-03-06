KILGORE — Brayden Johnson was dominant and the host Kilgore Bulldogs will close out action at the annual Oil Belt Classic in the weekend’s finale.
Johnson struck out 10 as Kilgore grabbed a 9-0 win over Pine Tree in five innings Friday night at Driller Park to wrap up action of the long-running tournament.
Kilgore and Pine Tree both entered the nightcap at 1-1 in tourney action and with the win, the Bulldogs take the top seed in Pool A and will meet New Diana at 3:45 p.m. today.
The rest of the schedule has Taylor taking on Liberty-Eylau at 9 a.m., Pine Tree meeting Central Heights at 11:15 and Hardin-Jefferson taking on Harmony at 1:30 p.m.
Johnson, an A&M-Texarkana, signee was efficient throughout, pounding the strikezone in the 10-strikeout, one-hit shutout. The senior threw 46 of his 64 pitches for strikes and worked ahead of batters with 10 first-pitch strikes in 17 batters faced.
At the plate, the Bulldogs were timely, recording five runs with two outs and pouncing on two Pirate errors in a four-run third inning.
Chris Ervin had three RBIs in a two-hit night for Kilgore, who finished with eight hits overall. All nine Bulldogs reached base in the win and seven scored runs.
Jayce McFarland tacked on two RBIs and Chase Hampton laced a two-RBI double in the fourth. Donovan Adkins and Johnson also tacked on run-scoring base knocks for Kilgore, who jumped to a 3-0 lead after the second inning.
Wade Fell had the lone hit for Pine Tree, who notched a 5-2 win over Taylor in earlier action.
Johnson gave up his first of two walks to star and responded with three-straight outs, including back-to-back strikeouts. Adkins led off the Kilgore frame with a stand-up double and scored on an RBI groundout from McFarland.
Johnson worked around a second walk and retired the final eight batters he faced in order, highlighted by a 10-pitch, three-strikeout third inning and a perfect pickoff from Sam Witt behind the plate.
Ervin’s two-out, two-run single highlighted the second and the Bulldogs tacked on four runs on three hits and two errors in the third.
Hampton sent a rocket to the left-center gap, plating Adkins and McFarland.
Johnson then closed out the night with his 10th strikeout.