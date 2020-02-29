SUNNYVALE
■ PINE TREE FALLS TWICE: SUNNYVALE — Runs proved hard to come by for the Pine Tree Pirates Saturday as they dropped a 6-1 decision to Pittsburg and followed with a 8-1 loss to Sunnyvale.
In the opener against Pittsburg, the Pirates took a 1-0 lead after their initial at bat. That would be all as Pine Tree was shutout over the next five frames.
Wade Fell had a triple and single, while Luke Oxsheer doubled. Matthew Lummus was responsible for the other Pine Tree hit.
In the afternoon tilt, Pine Tree fell behind 6-0 and managed just five hits. Jacob Hall and Trenton Wayne each doubled in the loss and Cody Janner picked up the lone RBI.
WHITEHOUSE
■ KILGORE COLLECTS WIN: WHITEHOUSE — Donovan Adkins proved a tough out from his lead slot as he collected three hits and scored twice as the Kilgore Bulldogs took down Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 6-1.
Brayden Johnson only gave up a couple hits and fanned eight on the bump for the Bulldogs. Johnson also helped himself by driving in a couple runs. Dalton McEylea tripled it a couple and Chase Hampton doubled.
■ HENDERSON COMES UP SHORT: WHITEHOUSE — The Henderosn Lions squandered leads of 2-0 and 3-2 before succumbing to the Longivew Lobos 6-5 Saturday evening.
Brady Odom had a home run and drove in a run. Dalton Modisette doubled in the losing cause.
RAINS
■ ROUGHNECKS RALLY FOR WIN: EMORY — After seeing a 5-1 lead evaporate into a 6-5 deficit, the White Oak Roughnecks regrouped and responded with two runs in fifth and a 7-6 win over the Redwater Dragons.
Blake Barlow, who paced the Roughnecks with two hits, led off the fifth with a single and moved to second on an error. He stole third and came in on a fielder’s choice to tie the gameat 6-6. A two-out walk to Jacob Laughlin ultimately resulted in him scoring the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
TYLER
■ HALLSVILLE EKES OUT WIN: TYLER — The Hallsville Bobcats had just enough Saturday in the Rose City Classic as they fended off the Lindale Eagles in a 4-3 contest.
After spotting the Eagles a 1-0 lead in the first, Hallsville posted two in its half of the second. Lindale answered with a deuce in the third and the Bobcats tied things at 3-3 going to the fourth.
Hallsville nudged across the go-ahead run in the fourth and held on for the win.
Connor Reed led the Bobcats with two base knocks.
TEXAS/LOUISIANA SHOOTOUT
■ SPRING HILL FALLS TO EVANGEL: SHREVEPORT — After rallying from three down in their final at bat to tie, the Spring Hill Panthers dropped a heartbreaking 7-6 decision to Shreveport Evangel.
Seven different Panthers got in the books with hits. Dylan Hutchison took one deep, while Logan Avant and Trent Gregson both doubled. Marshall Lipsey, Colin Martin, Ryan Lepire and Ethan Tidwell all collected singles.
On the bump, Easton Ballard and Avant each recorded five strikeouts.
■ EFIELDS CROSSES STATELINE, LOSES TWICE: SHREVEPORT — The Elysian Fields Yellowjackets stumbled twice Saturday, losing their opener 14-4 to Haughton and falling 14-8 to Benton in game two.
Jonathan Ramsey doubled and had two hits in the first game. Kyle Storey equaled Ramsey’s output with a couple singles.
In the afternoon tilt, Ryan Wilkerson homered and notched a pair of base raps. Ramsey, like Wilkerson, cleared the fences with a round-trip blast.
LUFKIN
■ MAVS GAIN A SPLIT: LUFKIN — After being shutout 7-0 by Crosby early in the day, the Marshall Mavericks rallied back for an 8-6 win over Center in their second contest.
Hayden Kelehan and Garrett Cotten each had two hits, while Jarrius Mitchell and Payton McMullen drove in two runs apiece. Mitchell’s runs came across on a double.
In the game one loss, Cotten, Mitchell and Jim Weaver got the only three hits the Mavs could muster.
CHINA SPRING
■ NEW DIANS FALLS TO HOST: CHINA SPRING — Despite winning the hitting battle, the New Diana Eagles took it on the chin, 7-4, to the China Spring Cougars Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles suffered five errors in field.
Mason Muller, Isaiah Martinez and Ethan Adkisson all finished with multiple base hits for New Diana. Martinez doubled and drove in a run. Austin Green, Cody Stanley and Cooper Holland all had RBI in the loss.
CHISUM
■ CARDS CROWN QUEEN CITY: CHISUM- Alex Galyean doubled at the dish and rang up 10 Ks on the hill as the Sabine Cardinals scored in all but the first frame in picking up a 11-2 win over Queen City.
Jace Burns and Caden Loveless each notched two hits, while Burns drove in a couple runs and Loveless pushed across one.
■ MUSTANGS STAMPEDE LIBERTY-EYLAU: CHISUM — A six-run uprising in the second propelled the Hughes Springs Mustangs to a decisive 14-4 win over the Liberty-Eylau Leopards Saturday.
Hughes Springs banged out 16 hits in the win. Corey Jones, Cooper Perry and Gabe Fortune all had three hits for the victors. Perry doubled twice and tripled with four RBU. Johns doubled and tripled with an RBI, while Fortune tripled and pushed across five runs.
Tyson Daugle doubled, while Waylon Goodson and Cameron Johns all tripled.
Zach Moore got the start and win on the hump.
HARLETON
■ HARLETON, ORE CITY TIE ONE ON: HARLETON — When it couldn’t be solved in eight innings, the Harleton Wildcats and Ore City Rebels left things in a 3-3 deadlock.
The host Wildcats posted singles in the first, fourth and seventh. The Rebels got two in the fifth and a single tally in the seventh.
Lane Burks led OC with a double and two singles. Allen Nigerville clubbed a pair of singles and drove in two.
Harleton got doubles from Hunter Wallace and Carson Raibourn. Wallace and Kobe Ferguson each drove across runs for the Wildcats.
Taber Childs fanned eight and Ethan Cooner had a half dozen for Harleton on the hump.
LINDEN-KILDARE
■ LIONS ROAR OVER TIGERS: LINDEN — Falling behind 3-0, the Union Grove Lions roared back to notch a 8-4 win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers.
The Lions prevailed despite being outhit 6-2.
Josh Rhodes doubled for UG and plated a run, while Carson Daniel singled with a RBI. Noah Mayhan collected two RBI without te benefit of a hit.
HARMONY
■ HARMONY NIPS TATUM LATE: HARMONY — Gage Goddard led off the seventh with a single and scored the game-winning run as the Harmony Eagles flew just a littler higher than the Tatum Eagles in a 4-3 thriller.
Goddard was 2 for 4 at the plate to pace Harmony, while Logan Baker drove in two runs for the winners. Goddard rang up 11 Ks before giving way to Baker in the sixth.
Tatum had a double from Anthony Kirkpatrick and singles from Garrett Friend and Landon Tovar. Kirpatrick and Luke Lister accounted for Tatum’s two RBI.
L-K had multiple base knocks from Mason Johnson and Colt Neville.
LATE FRIDAY HUDSON
■ HUDSON 2, MARSHALL 1: HUDSON — Host team Hudson scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to rally for a 2-1 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Friday.
Marshall finished with five hits, all singles, from Hayden Kelehan, Garrett Cotten, Jarius Mitchell, Andrew Phillips and Dante Enriquez. Kelehan struck out nine and walked two, giving up no earned runs on three hits in five innings.
■ PARKWAY 4, ELYSIAN FIELDS 3: SHREVEPORT — Parkway scored twice in the bottom of the first and then added lone runs in the fourth and seventh to pull out a 4-3 win over Elysian Fields.
Ryan Wilkerson doubled, Noah Grubbs had two hits and an RBI and Logan Presley singled and drove in two runs in the loss for Elysian Fields. Grubbs worked 2.1 innings and took the loss for Elysian Fields.
FROM STAFF REPORTS