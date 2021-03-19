W. OAK 19, H. SPRINGS 1: HUGHES SPRINGS — Gavyn Jones homered and drove in three runs from the leadoff spot, and White Oak used a 10-run fifth inning to pull away and earn a 19-1 win over Hughes Springs.
Gavin Bzdil and Cayson Siegley both doubled for the Roughnecks, who scored six in the second and led 9-0 before the 10-run outburst in the fifth. Bzdil drove in two runs, and Siegley finished with three hits and two RBI. Josh Covington collected three hits and drove in a run. Dylan Creager had two hits and two RBI, and Dylan Carrell finished with two hits and an RBI. Noah Carter drove in two runs, and Tyler Puckett chipped in with an RBI.
Siegley earned the pitching win, striking out eight, walking four and giving up one earned run in five innings.
WINONA 21, A-GOLDEN 11: WINONA — Julio Zuniga collected three hits and drove in four runs, Ben Chelsey added a hit and three RBI and Winona used seven hits, 11 errors and 10 walks to roll to a 21-11 win over Alba-Golden.
Caden Wharton also drove in a run for Winona, which swiped 12 bases — including four by Peyton Snow. Jaxon Lindley earned the pitching win.