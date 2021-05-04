P. GROVE 6, GILMER 4: GILMER — Pleasant Grove scored twice in the top of the 11th inning to rally for a 6-5 win over the Buckeyes on Monday.
Gilmer led 3-0 after four and took a 3-1 lead into the seventh before Pleasant Grove scored twice in the top of the seventh to tie it. Both teams scored once in the eighth.
Tyler Watkins tripled, singled and drove in two runs for Gilmer. Kaleb Fitzgerald had a single and an RBI. Watkins, Hunter Wynne, Skyler Hall, Aaron Stanley, Dillon Henson and Bodie Henson all pitched for Gilmer.
U. GROVE 11, U. HILL 1: UNION GROVE — Josh Kessler doubled and drove in three runs to pace the offense for Union Grove as the Lions rolled to an 11-1 win over Union Hill.
Cannon Cowan added two hits and an RBI, Colton Cowan a single and two RBI and Kenneth Johnson one RBI for the Lions, who scored nine times in the bottom of the fifth.
Matthew Bower earned the pitching win, striking out four, walking two and allowing no runs on one hit in two innings. Hunter Cannon fanned five and walked three in three innings.