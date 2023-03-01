WINNSBORO 13, SABINE 3: WINNSBORO - Macon Harrison, Jhett Mangum, Nolee Carroll and Will Wilcox all drove in two runs for Winnsboro as the Raiders notched a 13-3 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Hudson Pepper doubled and drove in two runs for Sabine. Zach Donovan added two hits, and Ashton McDonald chipped in with an RBI for the Cardinals.
Connor Tucker took the pitching loss, striking out three, walking one and giving up four earned runs in three innings. McDonald struck out one, walked one and gave up two earned runs in 2.1 innings.
WASKOM 17, DAINGERFIELD 16: WASKOM - Waskom built a big lead early and then scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 17-16 win over the Daingerfield Tigers on Tuesday.
Waskom led 12-2 after two innings, but trailed 16-15 heading to sixth.
D'Co Wright had four hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for Daingerfield. Jayden Wallace doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs. Sage Blackburn added two hits, Tanner Teeter two hits and two RBI, Weston Collard a single and two RBI, Isaiah Parker two hits and an RBI and Jayden Mitchell three hits and three RBI.