HALLSVILLE 5, HUNTINGTON 1: HALLSVILLE — Jeb Drewery worked four strong innings on the hill, Matt Houston collected two hits and the Hallsville Bobcats opened the season wit ha 5-1 win over Huntington.
Drewery struck out five with no walks, giving up one earned run on two hits in four innings. Brayden Hodges, Landon Bowden and Trenton Smith all pitched one inning for the Bobcats. Hodges and Bowden struck out two apiece, and Smith fanned one. The Bobcats did not issue a walk.
Tyler Lee tripled and drove in a run, and Brayden Walker doubled. Conner Stewart, Brayden Hodges and Brian Farnham all drove in runs.
HARLETON 7, WINONA 3: WINONA — Jojo Clark earned the pitching win and helped his own cause with two hits as the Harleton Wildcats opened with a 7-3 win over Winona.
Clark fanned four and walked three, giving up one unearned run on two hits in two innings. Taber Childs, Luke Wright, Dylan Armstrong, Braden Hopkins and Blake Weaver all pitched an inning for Harleton, with Childs and Wright striking out two men apiece.
At the dish, Weaver and Childs both doubled, with Weaver and Caleb Smith driving in runs.
JEFFERSON 13, FRANKSTON 5: JEFFERSON — Dameon Warren banged out three hits, Knox Tomlinson and Bryce Clark drove in two runs apiece and the Jefferson Bulldogs gave head coach Tyler Foster his first career coaching win with a 13-5 victory over Frankston.
Warren doubled, scored twice and swiped two bases. Judsen Carter had two hits and scored twice, and Luke McMullen tripled, scored three times and added a pair of stolen bases.
Trent Foster struck out four, walked five and gave up two earned runs in five innings to pick up the win. Bryce Clark fanned three and walked one in two scoreless, hitless innings of work.