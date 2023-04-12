SABINE 12, GLADEWATER 8: GLADEWATER - Payton McBride homered and added a pair of singles, Braylen Hawkins added three hits and two RBI and the Sabine Cardinals pulled away in the final two innings for a 12-8 win over the Gladewater Bears.
Hudson Pepper, Colt Sparks and Dalton Taylor all doubled for the Cardinals, who scored eight times in the final two frames.
Jaydan McPherson had two hits and two RBI, Pepper two hits and an RBI, Sparks two RBI, Conner Tucker a single and an RBI, Cade Silvertooth two hits and Taylor one RBI.
McBride struck out seven and walked four in 5.1 innings. Sparks got the win, fanning two and walking four in 1.1 innings.
Hayden Torres doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs in the loss for Gladewater. Austin Verner singled and drove in three runs. Luke Brown had two hits and an RBI, and Sean Burke chipped in with an RBI. Brown fanned four, walked two and gave up three earned runs in five innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
DAINGERFIELD 6, H. SPRINGS 3: DAINGERFIELD - The Daingerfield Tigers did all of their damage in the bottom of the first, scoring six times and holding on for a 6-3 win over the Hughes Springs Mustangs.
Trevor Bolden and Bryce Ratley drove in runs in the loss for Hughes Springs. Chris Collins struck out five and walked one, giving up no runs in 5.2 innings. Trenton Pemberton walked three and gave up three earned runs in a third of an inning.
W. RUSK 11, JEFFERSON 5: NEW LONDON - Jason Reasoner singled and drove in five runs, Jimmie Harper banged out three hits and drove in a run and the West Rusk Raiders notched an 11-5 win over Jefferson.
Jaxon Farquhar and Clayton Keith both doubled for the Raiders. Cole Jackson drove in a run. Will Jackson had two hits and an RBI. Carson Martin chipped in with two hits, and Farquhar, Keith and Ty Harper all contributed RBI.
Kullen Tavarez earned the pitching win. He struck out nine and walked four in four innings. Carson McCarthy fanned four with no walks, hits or runs allowed in three frames.
Bryce Clark homered and drove in three runs in the loss for Jefferson. Steve Washington and Aden Smith added RBI, and Brayden Clark doubled and singled.
B. SANDY 13, HAWKINS 6: BIG SANDY - Kalab Remedies homered, singled twice and drove in four runs, and the Big Sandy Wildcats used an eight-run fifth inning to take control of things on the way to a 13-6 win over Hawkins.
Jake Johnson doubled once and singled three times, driving in one run for the Wildcats, who trailed 4-2 before the big fifth inning outburst. Logan Ollive double, singled and drove in two runs, and Tyson Tapley, Kayden Smith, Caden Bixler, Whitson Cox and Zachary Duhart all drove in runs.
Smith struck out five and walked eight in 3.2 innings. Braydon Brown, Tapley and Johnson all logged time on the hill, with Johnson fanning three in one inning, Tapley striking out one in an inning and Brown recording two punch outs in 1.1 innings.
Braden Adams homered in the loss for Hawkins. Julian Frazier added a double and single. Braden Givens had two hits and two RBI, and Asa Stone drove in one run. Frazier struck out five and walked four in 2.2 innings. Givens, Adams and Stone all pitched for the Hawks.
OVERTON 16, U. GROVE 6: OVERTON - The Overton Mustangs scored 11 times in the bottom of the fourth to overcome a 6-3 deficit on the way to a 16-6 win over the Union Grove Lions.
Isaiah Hawkins doubled and drove in a run for Overton. Mason Rowe had two hits and two RBI, Brody Brown two hits and an RBI and Sawyer Rogers a single and two RBI. Bryce Still, Rylan Holleman and Joey Zalman also drove in runs.
Holleman worked six innings on the hill for the pitching win. He struck out two and walked two.
Jacob Griffin homered and drove in three runs in the loss for Union Grove. Carter Cooper had two hits, and Kayden Day doubled and drove in a run.