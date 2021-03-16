CARTHAGE 7, N. BOSTON 6: CARTHAGE — Javarian Roquemore singled in the bottom of the 10th inning to drive in Jakerrian Roquemore, and Carthage walked off with a 7-6 win over New Boston.
Braden Smith, Connor Cuff, Austin Morgan, Craig McNew and Jakerrian Roquemore all drove in runs for the Bulldogs. Javarian Roquemore struck out seven and walked one in five innings.
SABINE 6, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER — Matt Huey turned in another dominant performance on the mound for Sabine, striking out 14 and allowing one hit in a complete game, and the Cardinals blanked Gladewater 6-0.
Huey, who struck out 19 in his last outing, walked two against the Bears. Alex Galyean had three hits, three RBI and two runs scored from the leadoff spot for Sabine. Huey added two its, and Jace Burns, Payton McBride and Carter Patterson all drove in runs.
Garett Glenn had the lone Gladewater hit, a single. Austin Verner struck out four, walked three and gave up one earned run in four innings.
DAINGERFIELD 12, O. CITY 1: ORE CITY — Dee Lewis tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, Ty Byrd limited Ore City to a run and Daingerfield rolled to a 12-1 win.
Byrd fanned eight and walked five. He also doubled for the Tigers. Brady Chambliss, Braxton Jimmerson and Lathan Sauceda all doubled, with Jimmerson, Sauceda and Jayden Wallace all collecting two hits. Sauceda drove in two runs, and Jimmerson, Wallace and Chambliss chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Lane Burks struck out 10 and walked five in the loss for Ore City. Trevor Harris, Burks and Colby Plasterer had hits for the Rebels.
WINNSBORO 13, HARMONY 12: WINNSBORO — The Winnsboro Red Raiders overcame a 10-run third inning by Harmony and a 10-2 deficit with 11 runs over the final four frames for a 13-12 win.
Braxton Baker had two hits and drove in three runs in the loss for Harmony. Kyle Henry and Riley Patterson added two hits apiece, with Logan Baker and Tucker Tittle driving in two runs apiece and Boston Seahorn, Evan Patterson, Cooper Wadding and Will Young all chipping in with RBI. Tittle struck out nine and walked one, giving up four earned runs in five innings. Young and Seahorn also pitched for the Eagles.