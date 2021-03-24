W. OAK 16, HEMPHILL 14: HEMPHILL — The lower part of the order came up big for White Oak, combining for six hits, nine RBI and eight runs scored in a 16-14 win over Hemphill.
The Roughnecks trailed 13-7 before scoring eight times in the top of the sixth.
Gavyn Jones doubled, singled and drove in a run from the top spot in the order. Dylan Carrell and Graham Young added doubles. Dylan Creager banged out four hits and drove in three runs, and Gunner Solis, Noah Carter and Cayson Siegley all added two RBI for the Roughnecks. Josh Covington had two hits and an RBI, and Gavin Bzdil drove in a run.
Colton Fears, one of four Roughnecks to pitch, earned the win. He fanned two, walked one and gave up one earned run in three innings.
TROUP 11, W. RUSK 10: NEW LONDON — Troup scored in every inning, taking an 11-9 lead into the bottom of the seventh and holding on for an 11-10 win over West Rusk.
Jimmie Harper and Will Jackson both doubled for West Rusk in the loss. Both had two hits, with Harper driving in two runs and Jackson adding an RBI. Carson Martin singled and drove in two runs, and Peyton Lyon and Bryant Mason chipped in with RBI for the Raiders.
Jackson worked 4.2 innings on the mound and shouldered the pitching loss. He struck out four, walked three and gave up three earned runs on eight hits. Jaxon Farquhar fanned four with no walks and three earned runs allowed in 2.1 innings.