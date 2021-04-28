District 17-4ACARTHAGE 13, CENTER 0: CENTER — Brooks Brewster tossed a five-inning one-hitter at the Roughriders, striking out seven and walking just one as Carthage blanked Center, 13-0.
Todd Register doubled, singled and drove in two runs, and Noah Paddie and Connor Cuff added two hits and two RBI apiece for Carthage. Austin Morgan also drove in a run for the bulldogs.
District 15-3AW. OAK 4, SABINE 2: LIBERTY CITY — Landon Anderson struck out five with no walks or runs allowed on three hits in 5.1 innings, and White Oak used a pair of two-run frames to hold off Sabine, 4-2.
Anderson helped his own cause with a single and an RBI. Tyler Puckett also drove in a run for the Roughnecks.
Matt Huey worked six innings and took the loss for Sabine. He struck out eight and walked four. Alex Galyean and Caden Loveless both had a hit and an RBI for the Cardinals.
District 16-3ATATUM 7, TROUP 1: TATUM — Reese Milam got the job done at the plate and on the mound for Tatum as the Eagles notched a 7-1 win over Troup.
Milam pitched five innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing one unearned run on three hits. Landen Tovar fanned four with no walks or runs allowed in two innings of action on the hill.
At the plate, Milam doubled twice, singled and drove in a run. Camron Redwine and Anthony Kirkpatrick both doubled. Kirkpatrick added a single and an RBI, and Redwine, Truitt Anthony, Mason Whiddon and Garrett Friend all drove in runs.