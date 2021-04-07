District 15-5ALONGVIEW 8, S. SPRINGS 3: Trenton Bush tripled, singled and drove in three runs, Gabe Flores added a triple, single and two RBI and the Longview Lobos reeled off their fifth straight win — an 8-3 victory over Sulphur Springs.
The Lobos (16-5, 4-2) used a five-run second inning to take control of things, adding three more in the bottom of the fourth after Sulphur Springs had put a couple on the board in the top half of the inning.
Braden Nickel and Dakalon Taylor both doubled for the Lobos, with Taylor and Justin Beltran driving in runs.
Landyn Grant struck out eight, walked four and gave up three earned runs on four hits in five innings. Flores fanned four, walked one and did not allow a hit or a run in two innings.
Longview will host Hallsville at 7 p.m. on Friday.
District 15-3ASABINE 15, O. CITY 2: ORE CITY — Matt Huey drove in four runs, Alex Galyean went the distance on the mound for Sabine and the Cardinals rolled to a 15-2 win over Ore City.
Huey and Caden Richardson both doubled for the Cardinals, who scored five in the second and put it away with an eight-run fourth. Holton Pepper had a hit and three RB I. Richardson drove in a couple of runs. Galyean and Kile Stripland had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Jace Burns, Carter Patterson and Caden Loveless all drove in runs.
Galyean struck out five, walked three and gave up three earned runs in five innings.
Colby Plasterer singled and drove in two run in the loss for Ore City.
District 12-3AG. SALINE 6, L. OAK 5: GRAND SALINE — The Grand Saline Indians overcame a four-run Lone Oak outburst in the top of the seventh with two in the bottom half to walk off with a 6-5 win.
Brett Kindle and Jase Melton both doubled for the Indians. Mason Goff drove in two runs. Melton had four hits and an RBI. Preston Anderson added two hits and an RBI, and Carson Fisher and Sam Currey drove in runs.
Melton struck out 13, walked four and gave up three earned runs in 6.1 innings. Kindle earned the win with 2/3 of an inning of action.