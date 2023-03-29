MARSHALL 13, TYLER 0: TYLER — Caden Noblit struck out eight and allowed just one hit — an infield single — as the Marshall Mavericks notched a 13-0 win over Tyler on Tuesday.
Eli Emery went 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBI, and Noblit had two hits and four RBI for the Mavericks. Luke LaBouve also had two hits for the Mavericks, who will host Hallsville on Friday.
W. OAK 9, H. SPRINGS 0: WHITE OAK — Gavyn Jones struck out 18 in a seven-inning no-hitter, Tyler Puckett homered and drove in three runs and the White Oak Roughnecks blanked Hughes Springs, 9-0, on Tuesday.
Jones walked three and threw 70 of his 101 pitches for strikes.
At the plate, Drake Kneifl singled twice, Colton Millwood and Davis Toliver both doubled and singled and Noah Fritsche added a double. Jaxsen Ludlow drove in two runs, and Millwood, Tolliver and Fritsche all chipped in with RBI.
SABINE 14, DAINGERFIELD 1: DAINGERFIELD — Cade Silvertooth tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three runs, and Payton McBride was dominant on the hill for the Cardinals as Sabine rolled to a 14-1 win over Daingerfield.
McBride struck out 10, walked two and gave up one earned run on four hits.
Zach Donovan added a double and two singles for the Cardinals. McBride and Colt Sparks had two hits apiece. Hudson Pepper finished with two hits and two RBI. Conner Tucker and Braylen Hawkins both singled and drove in two runs, and Dalton Taylor chipped in with an RBI.
Tucker Strawn had two hits and an RBI in the loss for Daingerfield.
HAWKINS 12, CARLISLE 1: HAWKINS — Braden Adams homered, doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs, and the Hawkins Hawks rolled to a 12-1 win over the Carlisle Indians on Tuesday.
Aiden Colley added two doubles and three RBI for the Hawks. Braden Givens doubled, and Dawsun Pruitt and Julian Frazier drove in runs.
Frazier worked five innings on the hill for the pitching win, striking out 12 with no walks and one hit allowed.
HARLETON 17, U. HILL 0: HARLETON — Dylan Armstrong tossed a three-inning no-hitter, and Carson Wallace led the offense with a triple, single and three RBI as Harleton rolled to a 17-0 win over Union Hill.
Armstrong struck out eight with no walks, and added a double and two RBI at the plate. Mason Clark had a single and an RBI, Tanner Tate two RBI, Cameron Johnson a single and two RBI and Peyton Murray three hits and two RBI.
TIMPSON 12, GARY 10: TIMPSON — Cole Bruister homered, singled three times and drove in three runs for Timpson in a 12-10 win over the Gary Bobcats.
Sam Colley belted a grand slam in the loss for Gary. Mason Smith added a single and two RBI, Aiden Scogins two hits and Kohl Woodfin, David Stephens, Ben Stephens and Jasper Mills an RBI apiece.
Mason Smith struck out four and walked two in 4.1 innings to shoulder the loss for Gary. Woodfin fanned two and walked one in 1.2 frames.