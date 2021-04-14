JASPER 9, CARTHAGE 4: JASPER — The Jasper Bulldogs overcame a 3-2 deficit with a seven-run sixth inning on the way to a 9-4 win over the Carthage Bulldogs.
Austin Morgan doubled twice and drove in a run, and Todd Register added a double for Carthage. Sawyer Smith, Javarian Roquemore and Craig McNew all drove in runs for the Bulldogs.
Roquemore took the pitching loss.
W. OAK 9, H. SPRINGS 0: WHITE OAK — Gavyn Jones and Landon Anderson combined to toss a one-hit shutout, and Dylan Carrell led the offense with three hits and two RBI as White Oak blanked Hughes Springs, 8-0.
Jones got the win, striking out nine, walking three and giving up one hit in five innings. Anderson fanned two and walked one in two innings.
Gavin Bzdil, Max Tramel and Cayson Siegley all had two hits for the Roughnecks, with Tramel and Graham Young driving in runs.
HARMONY 1, MINEOLA 0: MINEOLA — Tucker Tittle turned in a complete-game, eight-inning shutout on the hill for Harmony as the Eagles notched a 1-0 victory over Mineola.
Tittle struck out five and did not issue a walk, giving up just four hits and throwing 63 of his 91 pitches for strikes.
Will Young, Boston Seahorn and Riley Patterson had two hits apiece for Harmony, with Patterson driving in the lone run. Cooper Wadding chipped in with a double.
HARLETON 4, W. RUSK 0: HARLETON — Taber Childs struck out nine, walked three and allowed no runs on just one hit in a complete-game outing as Harleton blanked West Rusk, 4-0.
Carson Brown drove in two runs and Jojo Clark had two hits for the Wildcats.
Peyton Lyon had the lone West Rusk hit. Jimmie Harper struck out six, walked five and gave up one earned run in 5.2 innings for the Raiders.