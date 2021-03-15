KILGORE 8, W. RUSK 4: BULLARD — Heath Lafleur singled twice and drove in three runs, Dalton McElyea added a single and two RBI and the Kilgore Bulldogs earned the championship at the Herman Odom Winter Classic with an 8-4 win over West Rusk.
Cade Pippen added two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs. Hunter Pipak chipped in with two hits, and Jake Thompson and Bryce Long drove in a run apiece.
Thompson earned the pitching win, working three innings and giving up three earned runs on four hits. Long fanned one with no walks or runs allowed in two innings.
P. GROVE 6, P. TREE 5: HALLSVILLE — Pleasant Grove took a 6-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth, holding on for a 6-5 win after the Pine Tree Pirates pushed across four runs.
Case Buchanan and Dakylan Johnson both doubled for the Pirates in the loss. Johnson and Wade Fel ldrove in two runs apiece, and Keelan Turner had two hits.
Cruz Cox struck out two, walked one and gave up one earned run in four innings. Collin Estes fanned one and walked two in two frames.