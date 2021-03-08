SABINE 9, P. TREE 1: KILGORE — Jace Burns worked five strong innings on the mound for Sabine, and the Cardinals used a five-run fifth inning to pull away for a 9-1 win over Pine Tree at the Oil Belt Tournament.
Burns struck out six, walked one and gave up one earned run.
At the dish, Burns and Holton Pepper tripled, and Alex Galyean and Carter Patterson both doubled for Sabine. Burns had three hits and two RBI. Payton McBride finished with three hits and an RBI. Patterson and Dominek Shipman drove in two runs apiece, and Caden Loveless chipped in with an RBI.
Cruz Cox struck out six and walked two in four innings to shoulder the pitching loss for Pine Tree. Keelan Turner, Cox, Dakylan Johnson and Case Buchanan had the Pirate htis.
MUSTANGS GO 3-1: GRAND SALINE — The Hughes Springs defeated Edgewood (8-0), Jacksonville (8-0) and Grand Saline (9-1) and fell to Farmersville (6-5) over the weekend at the Grand Saline Tournament.
Tyson Daigle struck out 11 in four innings against Edgewood, and Eric Dennis had two hits and two RBI. Daigle also collected two hits. Zachry Moore fanned six in five innings against Jacksonville. Waylon Goodson homered, and Dennis and Moore had hits.
Against Grand Saline, Morgan Campbell struck out three in three innings for the win. Daigle, Dennis and Campbell all had two hits. Against Farmersville, Chase Brown, Patrick Boyd, Ryan Vaughan and Daigle all had hits.
GARY 5, WASKOM 4: GARY — The Gary Bobcats scored lone runs in the final three innings after opening with two in the first, rallying for a 5-4 win over Waskom.
Jayden Cockerham had two hits and an RBI to lead the Bobcat offense. Payton Chamness struck out two and walked one in three innings, and Lane O’Neal earned the win with two solid innings of work — striking out four, walking one and giving up no earned runs.