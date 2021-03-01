S. HILL 12, GLADEWATER 2: Marshall Lipsey doubled, singled and drove in three runs to pace the offense for Spring Hill, and the Panthers rolled to a 12-2 win over Gladewate.r
Blake Barlow tripled and drove in a run, and Ethan Foster added a double and an RBI. Bryant King singled twice and drove in two runs. Jax Stovall and Colin Martin had two RBI apiece, and Jordan Hodges drove in a run.
Kelan McKay struck out six, walked two and did not allow an earned run in four innings for the pitching win.
Tanner Gothard and Wyatt Webb managed hits for Gladewater in the loss.
VAN 10, GLADEWATER 1: Van scored four times in each of the first two frames on the way to a 10-1 win over Gladewater.
Tanner Gothard singled and drove in a run, and Ben Alvarez had two hits i nthe loss for Gladewater.
SABINE 25, CUMBERLAND 0: Payton McBride homered, singled and drove in five runs, Matt Huey added two hits and four RBI and the Sabine Cardinals rolled to a 25-0 win over Cumberland Academy.
Sabine scored six in the first and 17 in the second.
Jace Burns, Caden Richardson and Kile Stripland all doubled for the Cardinals. Holton Pepper and Richardson had four hits apiece, with Pepper driving in three runs and Richardson adding two RBI. Alex Galyean had a single and three RBI, Burns two RBI and Brent Roberts, Carter Patterson and Stripland an RBI apiee.
Galyean struck out five with no walks in two innings, and Brent Roberts fanned three in one inning of work.
HARMONY 10, U. GROVE 0: Hunter Eitel had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored from the top of the order, and the Harmony Eagles blanked Union Grove, 10-0.
Kyle Henry doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Evan Patterson, Cooper Wadding, Haden Johnson and Braxton Baker all drove in runs for the Eagles. Wadding earned the pitching win. He struck out two and walked three in 3.2 innings. Riley Patterson fanned five with no walks in 2.1 innings.
H. SPRINGS GOES 4-2: The Hughes Springs Mustangs defeated All Saints twice, Mineola and Commerce and fell to Prairiland and Paris over the weekend.
Tyson Daigle, Zachry Moore, Ryan Vaughan and Trapper Golden all earned pitching wins. Vaughan struck out 15 and allowed two hits in seven innings on the hill.
Waylon Goodson had seven hits, Morgan Campbell six and Eric Dennis five.