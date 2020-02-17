CONCORDIA 6, LETU 3: AUSTIN - LeTourneau's baseball team fell to No. 3 Trinity, 6-3, in the final game of the Concordia Baseball Classic Sunday.
The YellowJackets (3-3) scored all three of their runs in the third inning, but could not push another across the plate. Trinity (4-0) got the go-ahead runs in the fifth, and then held LETU off the board the rest of the way.
Kolbey Sharpe suffered the loss after allowing five runs on 11 hits hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings. Cadan McGahan picked up the win in relief, working 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball to silence the YellowJackets bats. He gave up four hits and two walks, while fanning seven.
LeTourneau jumped out to the 3-1 lead when Noah Mahoney drove in two runs on a single to right. Weston McKinley scored on a throwing error after Jaggar Vaughn reached on a fielder's choice. Trinity tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom half of the third, and then took the lead two innings later. The Tigers added an insurance run in the sixth.
Cody Lee had three hits, and Kameron Lindsey and Mahoney each had two of the Jackets' nine. Chaz Jackson was 1-for-3, and McKinley 1-for-5. Jack Wisniewski, Blake Johnson, Jack Vonderhaar and Mason Meredith each had two hits for Trinity. The Tigers had 12 hits.
Cade Smithermen pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the YellowJackets. He allowed one hit, and struck out two, while walking none in the nine batters he faced.
LeTourneau hosts Sul Ross State in a doubleheader 4 p.m. Friday in the home opener.