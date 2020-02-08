LETU Sports Information
JACKSON, Miss. — LeTourneau University’s baseball team opened the season with a 19-4 win at Millsaps Friday.
The YellowJackets pounded 19 hits, and scored in seven of the nine innings.
Bryce Brueggemeyer and Will Bradshaw combined to drive in 11 runs.
Noah Mahoney and Brueggemeyer each homered. Brueggemeyer was 4-for-6 with a double and six RBI. Bradshaw was 4-for-6 with a double, stolen base and five RBI. Austin Smith was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Mahoney went 2-for-7. Kameron Lindsey went 2-for-5. Chaz Jackson was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Jared Schurig worked five innings, allowing three hits and a run, while striking out three and walking one. Cade Smithermen tossed three innings of relief, allowing two runs, two hits and a walk, while fanning three. Cole Thompson cleaned up in the ninth, yielding a run and three walks, while striking out two.
LeTourneau took a 3-0 lead in the third when Mahoney belted a solo homer. The Jackets tacked on three more in the fourth on Brueggemeyer’s run-scoring single to left and a couple of errors. The Majors picked up a run in the bottom half of the inning, cutting the gap to 6-1.
Bradshaw drove in a run in the fifth, and Brueggemeyer crushed a two-run homer as LETU widened the lead to 9-1. The YellowJackets added two more in the seventh and four runs in each of the eighth and ninth innings.
The teams played two more games on Saturday.