LeTourneau Sports Information
Sometimes going a little farther can go a long way.
When LeTourneau University’s baseball team made an extended postseason run last season, it did wonders for a YellowJacket club that hovered around the .500 mark. Now, on the heels of a new season, there’s reason to believe anything is possible.
“Experience for us is the key, and making a deep run in the playoffs, and having a ton of returning players from that squad, I think is going to help us throughout the year,” 14-year head coach Robin Harriss said.
“Having the ability to play under pressure is going to be easier for us, going deep into the playoffs from last year.”
The YellowJackets open the season with a three-game set at Millsaps on Friday and Saturday. They’ll do it with an eager bunch ready to prove last year’s postseason run wasn’t a fluke.
“The players that made a big impact on our team last year are coming back, and have gotten better, have shown excellent leadership this year in leading the team,” Harriss said. “I think that’s a big deal. People ask me about the youth of our team. We may be young in some respects, but again, the players that are going to be playing for us have a lot of experience.”
With seniors likely occupying spots at catcher, third base, shortstop and one of the three outfielder positions, there is enough of a veteran presence to dispel any talk this YellowJacket team is too young.
Catcher Noah Mahoney was an honorable mention All-American Southwest Conference honoree a year ago after belting four home runs, nine doubles and a triple, while walking 33 times, which tied for second in school single season history.
“He knows the ins and outs of our program,” Harriss said. “He knows the ins and outs of the conference. He handles the pitching staff well. He’s got a great mentality to handle a lot of different personalities, and does a really good job with his leadership.”
Third-team All-ASC right fielder Bryce Brueggemeyer led the Jackets with a .329 batting average, 52 hits, a team-high seven homers, four triples, two doubles and 31 runs batted in last season. He had a 1.000 fielding percentage with 83 putouts and three assists in 86 chances.
“I think Bryce Brueggemeyer is going to be a huge player in our conference,” Harriss said.
Third baseman Cody Lee hit .255 with six home runs, 10 doubles and a team-high 32 RBIs in 2019.
“Cody went through a little bit of an adjustment last year from junior college to NCAA,” Harriss said. “He was one of our leading hitters at the end of the year last year.”
Utility man Will Bradshaw batted .301 with two home runs in 26 games, while going 1-1 on the mound with two saves.
“If we keep him free of injury, he’ll be one of, if not the best player in our conference,” Harriss said. “He can play multiple positions, whether that’s outfield, shortstop or he can pitch.”
Senior Austin Smith, who’s battled injuries last season, is being counted on to set a tone at the top of the lineup. First baseman and designated hitter Matt Lowery could be poised for a breakout season. Fellow first baseman Weston McKinley hit .271 in 21 games last year, and has steadily improved in his first two seasons.
“Offensively, we’re going to be strong one through nine,” Harriss said. “That’s what I’m excited about. I feel like if we have some guys step up, primarily in the leadoff position, it’s just going to be a fun lineup to coach and a fun lineup to watch.”
Every pitcher that won games in the postseason last year returns, including junior Kolton Eberlan. He was named to the ASC Championship Blue Bracket All-Tournament Team in 2019 after going 4-4 with a 4.36 earned run average, a team-high four saves and one complete game, while striking out 44 batters.
“He pitched valuable innings for us last year,” Harriss said. “He’ll be a huge part of the rotation.”
Sophomores Raul Martinez (5-2 with a 4.50 ERA) and Jared Schurig are also key arms on the staff. Freshman southpaw Jedidiah Crone turned heads in the fall.
“Raul and Jared, they just made leaps and bounds strides throughout the year last year,” Harriss said. “Jedidiah, he’ll have an opportunity to throw a lot of innings for us.”
The Jackets must develop depth on the hill, especially coming out of the bullpen.
“If we find some guys to step up on the back side of the bullpen, whether that’s position players coming in to pitch, we’ll do that, but whoever it can be, I’m OK with it,” Harriss said. “If we can get Bradshaw back healthy, and he can get back to his role as a closer the way he was two years ago as a lights-out reliever, if he’s able to do that, then that’s going to solidify the back end of our bullpen.”
Freshmen Cade Smithermen and Kyle Maysonave could compete for bullpen spots, as could Robert Mills – a hard-throwing, imposing local product. Cole Thompson had a strong fall offensively and as a pitcher. Josh White, another rookie, had a breakout Bulldozer Classic showing in the fall.
“There’s just a ton of potential in the freshmen class,” Harriss said.
LETU opens the 27-game ASC schedule at home Feb. 21 against Sul Ross State. Each team in the league will play all but two schools to determine conference standings.
It’s a long, arduous grind. But that nine-series, three-month toil through ASC play is akin to YellowJackets’ mindset this season. It’s something they are prepared to take on.
“Our plan is going to be relentlessly tough,” Harriss said. “Not backing down, not quitting. Our goal is to just be relentless with everything that we do if we’re up by 10 or down by 10.”