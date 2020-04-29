Connor Lloyd could have easily come from a different era of baseball player.
He’s cut from the fabric of a slick-fielding, lead off single-slapping shortstop. He’s the one gingerly stepping over the third base line when entering and exiting the diamond.
He usually sported by the dirtiest uniform on the field and probably even chirped “hey batter batter” in his sleep. Lloyd’s name peppered the newspapers as a standout shortstop for the Harleton Wildcats from 2007-2010.
His love for the game didn’t end after high school, and he was recently honored for his play at the college level.
“I got to play four years for my dad and that was a really cool experience. I was actually a part of his 300th and 400th wins. That was a fun time for us for sure. We had some really good teams with a lot of great players,” Lloyd said referencing his father, Jackie, a longtime East Texas baseball coach.
The accolades rolled in for Lloyd while at Harleton as he was twice named his district’s defensive MVP, while garnering top newcomer as freshman, overall MVP as a junior and two-time all-state.
While Lloyd’s batting average hovered around .500, he was by no means a power hitter. His job was to lead off and find a way on base.
“Probably what got me to the next level was defense. That was my strength,” said Lloyd. “I thought I had the ability to play at the next level. McNeese actually reached out to me the summer after my junior year.”
Lloyd wound up eventually signing to play at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana. After redshirting in 2011, Lloyd worked his way into the Cowboy lineup in 2012.
Four years later, Lloyd had left with a legacy. His stellar play from 2012-2015 recently earned him selection to the recently released McNeese State All-Decade Team.
The elite team was voted on as part of a weekly series chronicling decades of McNeese baseball by the American Press in Lake Charles.
“Baseball was always my first love, a hundred percent. So to get an honor like this is very special to me,” said Lloyd, who also won the pole vault in district as a sophomore and started three years in football.
Lloyd completed his Cowboy career eighth in all-time hits with 208. His senior season proved to be the most productive when he hit .321 with 10 doubles and 29 RBI to earned first team all-conference.
“While it’s a great honor to be on the all decade team, it’s even more of an honor to see some of the other guys on that team. Those were some great teammates and really great people,” Lloyd said.
After using up his playing eligibility, Lloyd, following in his father’s footsteps, took an unpaid position on the staff at McNeese State in 2016.
“I grew up at the ballpark with my dad. It was one thing my dad always seemed to be happy with what he did. And he was successful at it, too,” Lloyd explained. “I love the game and I love sports in general. I always wanted to go into coaching.”
Lloyd returned to East Texas in 2017 and assisted Brandon Green at Hughes Springs for one season before heading back across the state line in 2018.
“I got a call from Sam Moore, who is the head baseball coach at Sulphur High. My wife, Katie, is actually from Sulphur, Louisiana. This gave us a chance to come back to her hometown and it was no-brainer,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd, 28, was named associate head coach this past season at Sulphur High and has definite aspirations at one day becoming a head baseball coach.
“I definitely do want to be a head coach. I’m just waiting on the right opportunity. If that opportunity comes up, I’d like to take over a program. I’m just waiting on God’s calling,” Lloyd said.
“I’ve been taking this time off to grow in some areas I normally don’t get a chance to. I’m spending quality time with my wife. We’re expecting our first child in October. So we’re preparing for that. We’re blessed.”