Keaton King arrived at an offseason practice early this past week on a cold, rainy day and helped lower the batting cages.
It was time to get to work, something King has done since he first picked up a baseball at the age of 5.
That hard work paid off this past week as King, who will be a three-year starter and four-year letterman for the Longview Lobos when the 2020 season arrived, signed to continue his career at Grayson College.
“It means everything to me,” King said. “It’s something I’ve worked for ever since I started playing baseball when I was little.”
King has been a constant for the Lobos for the over the past three seasons all over the field, on the mound, first base and in the outfield. He picked up second-team utility honors in District 11-6A as a junior.
Over the offseason, that’s where his focus has been: everywhere.
“I’m working on my swing every day, working on throwing strikes when I’m on the mound and working in the outfield, which is new to me,” King said.
Grayson recruited King as a utility player but the outfield is more than likely his position at the next level, he said.
“He’s got really great arm strength and can play both corners in the outfield,” Lobo head baseball coach Jim Goldman said. “He swings a big bat with some power and pop and he’s been working on consistently making contact at the plate.
“He just works so incredibly hard, he really does. Sometimes, you have to pull him away but he just enjoys working on every aspect of his game and improving.”
King camped at Grayson, a program with three NJCAA National Championships, seven JUCO World Series appearances and 13 conference titles, this past spring and picked up an offer a few days after a strong showing at the Denison campus.
“It’s a really great program, one of the top junior college programs in the state, and you can tell that just by being there,” King, who committed soon after the camp, said. “After being around the players and coached, it just felt like home.”
Added Goldman: “It’s a great program at Grayson and it’s going to be a challenge. He’s going ot have to elevate his game to get there and get on the field right away because it’s just that type of program. But, having seen the way Keaton attacks the game for three years, I know he’s ready and able to meet the challenge.”
King hit .382 in district action in the 2019 season with four extra base hits and went .322 from the plate as a sophomore to earn all-district honors.
Now, heading into his senior season, Goldman, entering his third year with the Lobos, says King is set up to leave Longview on a high note.
“It’s such a big day for him,” Goldman said. “Keaton is a thinker and I feel like for him to be able to sit back, knowing that he has a place to go play in college is going to be big for him to just go out and have fun. He’s poised for a great senior season.”
King was joined by his teammates in the cages that day and said the offseason has been solid for the Lobos.
“I’m doing everything I can to help my team reach our goals, make the playoffs and win once we get there — we all are,” he said. “We’ve got a good group coming back and have a lot of guys that love the game and are ready to play.
“It’s a great feeling.”