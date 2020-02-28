WHITEHOUSE
■ BULLARD 6, LONGVIEW 2: WHITEHOUSE — Longview jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a two-run double by Gabe Flores, but Bullard answered with one in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth to rally for a 6-2 victory on Friday.
Micah King singled and doubled in the loss for the Lobos. Justin Beltran doubled, and Trent Bush and Keaton King both added singles.
Beltran worked five strong innings on the hill. He allowed no earned runs on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Alton Gatson took the loss for the Lobos.
Longview meets Henderson at 5:20 p.m. and Whtiehouse at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
SUNNYVALE
■ PINE TREE DROPS 2: SUNNYVALE — Pine Tree dropped a 3-2 decision to Covenant Christian and suffered a 14-3 loss to Mount Pleasant on Friday.
Covenant Christian built a 3-0 lead after two innings and held on for a 3-2 win over the Pine Tree Pirates.
Landry Wood fanned four and walked one for Covenant Christian.
For the Pirates in the loss, Luke Oxsheer and Cody Janner drove in runs and Nikema Williams had two hits. Oxsheer struck out four and walked four in four innings, giving up one earned run.
Against Mount Pleasant, Wade Fell had two hits and drove in two runs, and Connor Carrell drove in a run for the Pirates.
ROSE CITY
■ HALLSVILLE WINS 2: TYLER — The Hallsville Bobcats earned a pair of wins on Friday, defeating Tyler Lee (3-2) and Sulphur Springs (7-6) at the Rose City Classic.
The win over Tyler Lee was the 1,000th for the Bobcat baseball program.
Against Lee, Zack Daniel doubled and singled, and Kurt Wyman, Drayton Brown and Hagen Mangum drove in runs for the Bobcats. Nolan Cox struck out seven, walked two and allowed one earned run on three hits in six innings for the pitching win.
Brayden Walker tripled, Cox doubled and Tyler Lee went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Hallsville in the win over Sulphur Springs. Easton Loyd had two hits and two RBI, and Walker and Mangum drove in runs. Brayden Hodges fanned two and walked one in 2.1 innings. Trenton Smith and Loyd also worked on the hill.
LOUISIANA/TEXAS SHOOTOUT
■ HAUGHTON 5, SPRING HILL 1: HOUGHTON, La. — A Three-run fourth put things away for Haughton in a 5-1 win over Spring Hill on Friday.
Trent Gregson accounted for Spring Hill’s lone run with a solo homer in the top of the third. Gregson also singled, and Colin Martin and Dylan Hutchison added singles. Hunter Hollan struck out eight, walked one and gave up one earned run in 5.2 innings.
CHINA SPRING
■ N. DIANA WINS 2: CHINA SPRING — New Diana worked a pair of shutouts on Friday, blanking Life Waxahachie (12-0) and Taylor (7-0).
Against Waxahachie, Addison Holt fanned six and walked one, giving up one hit in four innings. Mason Muller, Darren Manes, Cade Medlin and Cody Stanley had two hits apiece for the Eagles, with Elliott Foreman, Austin Green, Medlin and Stanley all doubling. Stanley drove in four runs. Isaiah Martinez had two RBI and Green, Medlin, Landon Chapman, Zachary Malone and Cooper Holland all driving in runs.
Malone struck out 10 and walked one in seven innings against Taylor. Green tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Muller had two hits and two RBI, and Manes finished with three hits. Medlin also drove in a run.
RAINS
■ N. LAMAR 9, W. OAK 2: EMORY — Rains scored three times in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good, adding five over the next two innings for a 9-2 win over White Oak.
Dylan Carrell had a triple and an RBI and Micah Gibson singled for the only White Oak hits.
HARMONY
■ HARMONY 16, JEFFERSON 4: HARMONY — Kyle Jones collected two hits and drove in four runs, Evan Patterson tripled and drove in three and the Harmony Eagles rolled to a 16-4 win over Jefferson.
Hunter Eitel and Kyle Henry both doubled for Harmony. Blayze Phillips, Dallin Seahorn, Henry, cooper Waddling and Gage Goddard drove in runs. Logan Baker struck out four and walked two in three innings.
■ TATUM 10, CARLISLE 0: HARMONY — Luke Lister tossed a three-inning shutout, striking out two and walking none, as Tatum pushed across five runs in the first two frames in a 10-0 win over Carlisle.
Logan Foster and Reese Milam both doubled for Tatum. Garrett Friend had two hits, Foster drove in two runs and Milam, Klein Bradbury, K.J. Acevedo and Mason Whiddon all drove in runs.
■ CARLISLE DROPS 2: HARMONY — The Carlisle Indians fell to Tatum (10-0) and Anna (14-1) on Friday.
Grady Jones, John Mallory, Zach Harrision and Ayden Player had hits in the loss against Tatum. Jones doubled and singled and Levi Gholson had an RBI against Anna.
HARLETON
■ ORE CITY 11, WASKOM 7: Ore City banged out 21 hits, including a 4-for-4 day from Allen Nigreville, in an 11-7 win over Waskom.
Nigreville doubled twice for the Rebels. Ty Freeman added a triple, two singled and two RBI. Lane Burks doubled, singled twice and drove in a run. Ernesto DeSantiago had three hits and four RBI. Juan Garcia added three hits. Micah Pugh finished with two hits and an RBI and Jarrett Tutt drove in a run. Caleb Devidson earned the pitching win, striking out three and walking one in two innings. Aaron Nigreville fanned five in 3.2 innings.
CHISUM
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 6, COMMERCE 5: PARIS — Gabe Fortune tripled and doubled to lead the way offensively for the Mustangs in a 6-5 win over Commerce. Tyson Daigle and Waylon Goodson added triples, with Goodson driving in two runs. Daigle and Jace Ratley added two hits and an RBI apiece.
Layn Hawkins struck out four with no walks and one hit allowed in 5.1 innings for the pitching win.
LINDEN-KILDARE
■ L-KILDARE 8, Q. CITY 8: LINDEN — Linden-Kildare pushed across a run in the bottom of the sixth to salvage an 8-8 tie with Queen City.
Mason Johnson, Trey Schuler, Colton Anderson and Hunter Crenshaw all had two hits for linden-Kildare. Johnson doubled, and Crenshaw drove in a run.
Shawn Powell, Brent Walker and Spence Warren had two hits apiece for Queen City, and Austin Underwood drove in a run.
■ SABINE 5, LINDEN-KILDARE 0: LINDEN — Landon McKinney struck out six, walked three and combined with Payton McBride on a shutout for Sabine as the Cardinals earned a 5-0 win over Linden-Kildare.
McKinney struck out six and walked three in four innings. McBride fanned two with no walks in two frames.
At the plate, McKinney doubled, Caden Loveless had two hits and two RBI and Jace Burns drove in a run.
■ U. GROVE 11, Q. CITY 2: LINDEN — Tyler Barkley, Kooper Smith and Noah Mayan all drove in two runs for Union Grove in an 11-2 win over Queen City.
Mayhan and Carter Smith both doubled. Mayhan, Kooper Smith and Hunter Cannon had two hits apiece, and Carter Smith, Cannon and Josh Kessler drove in runs. mayhan struck out three and walked two in 3.2 innings and Cannon pitched a scoreless 2.1 frames.
ALBA-GOLDEN
■ FRANKSTON 9, BECKVILLE 2: ALBA — Frankston jumped out to a 6-1 lead after two innings en route to a 9-2 win over the Beckville Bearcarts.
Karter Jones doubled, Daxton Ethredge singled and Quinton Roberts drove in a run for Beckville to supply all of the offense for the Bearcats. Roberts, Lance White, Colby Davidson and Colter Klingler all pitched for Beckville. White fanned three with no walks in 1.2 innings. Roberts and Davidson both struck out two.
LATE THURSDAY
RAINS
■ WHITE OAK 8, C. HEIGHTS 2: EMORY — Micah Gibson worked four strong innings on the hill and helped his own cause with a couple of RBI as White Oak earned an 8-2 win over Central Heights.
Gibson struck out nine and walked three, allowing one unearned run on no hits in four innings. Dylan Carrell and Max Tramel pitched an inning apiece.
Graham Young doubled, and Blake Barlow and Josh Covington drove in runs for the Roughnecks.
GRAND SALINE
■ G. SALINE 11, GLADEWATER 2: GRAND SALINE — Grand Saline built a big lead early and rolled to an 11-2 win over Gladewater.
Robert Hodges doubled and singled and Tristen Linwood and Devin walker drove in runs for the Bears in the loss. Tanner Gothard struck out five and walked one in 3.1 innings.
HARMONY
■ HARMONY WINS 2: HARMONY — The Harmony Eagles cruised to wins over Paul Pewitt (10-0) and Quitman (7-1) on Thursday — using no-hitters from Blayze Patterson and Cooper Wadding for the two shutouts.
Patterson struck out 10 and walked one against Paul Pewitt in a five-inning game, and Wadding fanned five with two walks in a four-inning outing.
Gage Goddard homered and drove in two runs against Paul Pewitt. Evan Patterson added two hits and an RBI. Kyle Henry added two RBI, and Blayze Phillips drove in a run.
Goddard tripled, doubled and drove in a run and Trent Hart had a triple and an RBI against Quitman. Hunter McNeel had two hits, and Kyle Jones and Hunter Eitel drove in two runs apiece.
■ TATUM 3, ANNA 0: HARMONY — Garrett friend and Reese Milam combined to striking out 10 and blank Anna on Thursday, 3-0.
Friend struck out seven with no walks in four innings, and Milam fanned three in two innings of work.
Klein Bradbury doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the way offensively.
From Staff Reports